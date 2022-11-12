CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – On a cold, blustery afternoon at Memorial Stadium, with some of the first snowflakes of the season coating the field in the fourth quarter, Purdue out-muscled an Illinois team which had built a lead in the Big Ten West on the back of physical play.
In the course of their 31-24 victory over the 21st-ranked Illini, the Boilermakers erased two games' worth of extremely negative momentum for their team and climbed into a four-way tie for first place in the West, setting up a chaotic finish to the season with two games left. It was put up or shut up time for a Purdue program which has had designs on a Big Ten West title all season, but lost to Wisconsin and Iowa on big stages in the last two weeks. The Boilermakers delivered one of the biggest wins of the Jeff Brohm Era.
Purdue does not yet control its destiny in the divisional race – the tiebreaker scenarios between the Boilermakers, Illini, Minnesota and Iowa, all of whom are 4-3 in conference play, are too numerous to discuss at this juncture – but if it can win its final two games against Northwestern and Indiana it will put all the pressure on its compatriots at the top of the division. The Boilermakers will be focused strictly on themselves, of course.
"I'm not really going to mention (the division race)," Brohm said. "Our team knows, they read and understand where we're at. Obviously some things are going to have to happen, but nothing's going to happen if we don't win football games. We won't get ahead of ourselves. We've been through enough games this year where we look OK and then other games we don't look very good. There's not anybody on our schedule that can't beat us and that's just a fact. ... We know we have our hands full and that's why we stay with a one-game season."
Purdue (6-4) was able to go undefeated in its one-game season Saturday in large part because of a defense which stepped up following a performance against Iowa last week which defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson dubbed "embarrassing." After giving up 200 yards on 22 carries to Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson, Purdue battened down the hatches against Illinois superstar Chase Brown, who went over 1,500 all-purpose yards for the season in the game, but gained just 4.3 yards per carry (though he did have two touchdowns). The Boilermaker linebackers were once again excellent at fitting the run after struggling for the first time all season in that area against Wisconsin and Iowa.
Illinois tried to go to the air against a Purdue secondary which had been torched in each of the last three games, but found that more difficult than expected. The Illini set up their first touchdown with a 33-yard pass on their first offensive play of the game – Purdue cornerback Reese Taylor was the victim of clear-but-uncalled offensive pass interference on the play – but the Boilers limited big plays after that, giving up just two more passes of more than 20 yards. Brown and Co., meanwhile, had no rushes of longer than 15 yards, removing the big-play element which had killed the Boilermakers in the last three games (including the 43-37 win over Nebraska in October).
Brohm complained after the loss to Iowa his team was miscommunicating at the line of scrimmage, leading to receivers running free on short and intermediate routes over the middle. To cut down on such plays this week, the Boilermakers tried to simplify the gameplan, removing as many line-of-scrimmage adjustments as possible.
"We didn't bring a lot of calls into this game," Boilermakers defensive tackle Branson Deen said. "We didn't do a lot of complicated stuff, we just made it easier for guys to play fast and play their technique and I think that really helped us. Guys weren't thinking about a whole lot of stuff, we were just going out and playing fast. We knew we had to stop the run. ... We executed well today."
On offense, the Boilermakers scored 31 points on the No. 1 scoring defense in the country, which came into the game giving up just 10.4 points per game. That performance came just one week after the Boilers had managed only three points, the fewest of Brohm's tenure, in the ugly 24-3 loss to Iowa. It helped the wind was not as strong today as the gusts which blanketed Ross-Ade Stadium last week, but Purdue made its own luck, as well, running for 142 yards against a defense which is set up to stop ground attacks.
Brohm had a significant amount to do with that rushing output. After a slow start for the Purdue offense, the sixth-year coach threw the Illini a curveball in the second quarter, running a couple of "speed" options with the usually statuesque O'Connell, who scrambled once for nine yards and then pitched to running back Devin Mockobee for 34 yards, setting up Purdue's first touchdown, on the next snap. In the third quarter, with the score knotted at 14, the Boilers ran the option again and this time O'Connell kept it and sprinted into open space for 24 yards before sitting down on his backside in lieu of a slide at the end of the play. The call had been designed for the ball to go to Mockobee, but O'Connell was so open he simply kept the ball instead. That drive ended in a touchdown, as well.
"Sometimes you have to do different things to win games," O'Connell said. "(The 24-yard run) is as open field as anyone in football probably has ever had. I had no excuses there. ... They ran out to go get Devin, which I probably would too, and it let me just go run."
Purdue eventually ran for 4.3 sack-adjusted yards per carry compared to four for Illinois, which had been out-rushing opponents 193-80 on average in its first nine games. Purdue is still searching for a win against Wisconsin, which it has not beaten since 2003, but it can take some solace in beating an Illinois team which is designed – and has played this season – like a prototypical Wisconsin team under former Badgers coach Bret Bielema. Between Purdue's lead in rushing yards and Illinois' zero sacks of O'Connell, the Boilermakers won this game in the trenches.
"(Illinois) has a great scheme, a great system, they're well-coached, they're athletic," Brohm said. "To score 31 points and move the ball pretty good was a really good performance by our offense."
Illinois came into the game giving up 4.1 yards per play, No. 3 in the country, but Purdue gained 5.2 yards per snap.
The game was chippy throughout the second half, with pushing and shoving on seemingly every other play and words exchanged throughout. Purdue picked up a series of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties (including one for Lawrence Johnson), conjuring concerns the Boilermakers would lose this game as it lost to Syracuse, in a flurry of yellow. Instead, the Boilers kept their cool in the final minutes and it was Illinois who got flagged for a pair of pass-interference penalties on Purdue's go-ahead touchdown drive. Brohm chalked up the flags to some semi-understandable exuberance from his team.
"You live with the good, you live with the bad," the coach said. "You can correct it all you want and we will, try not to let it happen again because it can't, it's foolish, but I do think our guys were emotionally charged for this game. You have to have that perfect balance. Yes we want no penalties, no stupid penalties, but I do want our guys ready to fight to win the game."
With this win, Purdue has put itself in position to be no worse than tied at the top of the division at the end of the season if it can grab victories against the last-place teams in both divisions over the next two weeks. Whether it will be the Boilermakers going to the Big Ten Championship Game in that scenario remains to be seen and there's nothing Purdue can do it about it now. The Boilers will try to avoid scoreboard watching as much as possible until has won both of those games.
"We're not blind to those things ... we know we're still in the hunt," O'Connell said. "The one-game-at-time thing is more so for us to stay focused, to bring energy, to realize it means nothing if you don't win the next game. Wisconsin and Iowa, we kind of got into, 'If we win these games it can be whatever in the future.'"
It also should not be lost in the shuffle the Boilermakers are bowl eligible for the fourth time in six seasons under Brohm. Considering where the program was when he took over – 9-39 over the previous four seasons with a 3-30 record in Big Ten play – that's a fairly remarkable record, especially with one of the non-bowl years coming in the pandemic-affected 2020 campaign. Life will change soon for Purdue when the Big Ten alters its divisional structure with the addition of USC and UCLA for 2024, but for now Purdue is one of the more consistent programs in the Big Ten West.
"We always strive to get to postseason play and it's not easy," Brohm said. "To figure out a way to get that sixth win is big. I'm proud of our guys for that. ... You have to work at it, grind, have to have answers, be willing to (ignore) the naysayers saying you can't do this and that. That's normal, that's competitive sports, but it takes tough-minded people to grind through."