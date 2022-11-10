When: 7 p.m. today
Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette
Records: Purdue (1-0), Austin Peay (0-1)
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: 1380 AM
Synopsis: The Boilermakers are coming off an 84-53 win over Milwaukee in their opener on Tuesday. The high scorer for Purdue in that contest was Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer, who poured in 17 points on 5-for-12 3-point shooting in his first official collegiate game. Loyer’s fellow freshman, reigning Indiana Mr. Basketball Braden Smith, had a Purdue freshman record seven steals in his debut. Purdue has won 40 straight games when scoring at least 80 points. ... Purdue center Zach Edey shot just 4 for 13 from the field in the opener after hitting nearly 65% of his shots last season. He missed several shots around the rim and was bothered somewhat by Milwaukee’s tall front line (Panthers center Moses Bol stands 7-foot-1). The Governors have a pair of frontcourt players who stand 6-11. ... The Boilermakers shot just 38% in the opener. ... Purdue has won 15 straight non-conference games at Mackey Arena, a streak which stretches back more than three years. ... Austin Peay is in its first year as a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference after spending the last 59 in the Ohio Valley. The Governors, who went 12-17 last season, dropped their opener Monday, falling 99-50 to NC State while shooting less than 31% and going 1 for 8 from 3-point range. ... Big man Shon Robinson, one of those 6-11 players, led the way in with 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting. NC State shot nearly 62% from the field and better than 78% from inside the arc. ... Tonight’s matchup is Purdue’s final tune-up before it faces its first major-conference opponent when the Boilers play host to Marquette at Mackey Arena on Tuesday as part of the Gavitt Games. The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.
– Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette