INDIANAPOLIS – Matt Painter wasted no time addressing the elephant in the room at his postgame press conference after Purdue beat Davidson 69-61.
"This was a game that was a struggle anyways but would have been a real, real struggle for us last year," Painter said, before any reporter had even asked a question. "Going 3 for 25 from 3 and having the 3-point shooters that we do is frustrating. Our guys put in a lot of time shooting the basketball and a lot of them are here because they can shoot the basketball. That's been, the last few games, pretty frustrating, but I have all the confidence in the world in the people who take 3s for us making them, we just have to keep working at it.
"You're going to have games where the ball doesn't go in. Who are you when that happens?"
Against the Wildcats, No. 1 Purdue (11-0) showed it is a winning team even when shots aren't falling. It crashed the glass with abandon all night, giving itself extra opportunities with a 48-31 advantage on the boards and a 17-7 margin on the offensive end, and got yet another virtuoso performance from Zach Edey, who poured in 29 points on 9-for-11 shooting and grabbed 16 rebounds to keep the Boilermakers unbeaten despite numerous second-half pushes from a plucky Davidson team which refused to go away.
Edey was the story of the game on the positive end for the Boilermakers, bolstering his national player of the year résumé yet again with his ninth double-double in 11 games and third 25-point performance in his last five contests. He is leading the nation in rebounding and near the top five in scoring, all despite facing constant exotic double-teams from opponents. It felt as though Davidson did a good job denying him the ball in the first half and yet the 7-foot-4 big man had 17 points and 11 rebounds at halftime. Very few of his points came from traditional post-ups today, but he was able to work the glass, grab a bevy of offensive rebounds and continue to draw fouls with hard work. He was fouled 10 times, not only helping him get to the foul line 15 times, but also helping the Boilermakers get into the bonus with more than 10 minutes left in the second half. This game was decided at the foul line because Edey made it so. Purdue went 24 of 30 at the stripe in the second half, including a 10-of-12 performance from Edey.
Painter knows Edey's greatness has become routine, but he does not want it to go unnoticed.
"He's an unbelievable weapon," the 19th-year Boilermaker coach said. "I never would have thought this at this point when I went the first time to recruit him. Never would have thought it. You have to understand, this is his sixth year of organized basketball."
"Don't take him for granted," Painter added. "I know I don't. He's great. He's fabulous. And he's also unselfish, which makes for a great team."
Edey had significant help down low in the second half from Blackhawk Christian product Caleb Furst, who had 12 points and 12 rebounds after halftime. He went in among the trees repeatedly to grab difficult rebounds and out-fought a crowd of Davidson players more than once. His ability to move without the ball and find open space to receive passes from Edey or Purdue's guards is particularly impressive considering how ball-dominant he was as a high school star playing Class A and 2A basketball. Anyone playing next to Edey is going to get opportunities, but Furst made the most of his tonight, brought energy to both ends of the floor when Purdue needed it and made his case to continue getting big minutes even with power forward Mason Gillis returning from injury (Gillis played 12 minutes tonight in his first game in 2 1/2 weeks). Furst is one of those players who does all the little things well and makes his teammates better, a prototypical Glue Guy.
"The biggest thing offensively for them to start that second half was how Caleb Furst hit the glass," Davidson coach Matt McKillop. "He's a former Mr. Basketball, he's really, really good. ... The way he attacked the offensive glass was what really put us on our heels to start the second half. We did such a good job containing Edey on the glass and now we have to worry about a 6-foot-10 athlete running to the boards, too."
Purdue gritted and gutted its way to this victory against a solid opponent which seems ticketed for the NCAA Tournament. That's a very good outcome on the whole and talking about the shooting almost feels like nit-picking after a victory in which three players (Edey, Furst and Braden Smith) had double-doubles, but the Boilermakers have had enough poor shooting performances at this point that they can't be written off as simply off nights. This team, which has more than enough shooters on paper, is being held back offensively by its lack of an outside threat. That seems odd to say because Purdue still has one of the most efficient offenses in the country (No. 6 nationally, per KenPom.com), but it won't reach its full potential until its hitting 35-38% from deep, which, based on the roster, it is fully capable of doing. Edey is so dominant and demands so much attention that Purdue is going to keep getting open looks. If it starts to knock some down, this is a scary team. In many ways, it already is, but there is another level it can reach.
Painter laughed when he saw 3 for 25 in the box score and then apologized for doing so, joking "it's better than crying."
"We got a lot of guys who are happy we won, but they're hanging their head a little bit. If they couldn't shoot, I wouldn't have taken them," Painter said. "I've recruited through skill, character and trying to find the pieces. We've been able to get size. Now if you can balance that size with skill, that's a very good recipe. We have a good recipe. Today was a good thing even though we went 3 for 25 from 3, because we had to grind it out. ... We just have to keep doing what we're doing and be process-based.
"Don't search out your productivity, your happiness by shooting a tough shot when it's not going your way. You gotta show some resolve and be a little bit more patient. ... Just stay with what we're doing and don't get frustrated."
It's easy for good shooters to get frustrated and start forcing shots when they aren't hitting – the old adage of "shoot to get hot, shoot to stay hot" – but there wasn't a ton of that from Purdue tonight. Almost all of the Boilermakers' looks were good; they just kept missing. Fletcher Loyer was 1 for 8 from 3 (he missed his final seven shots from deep after making his first), Braden Smith was 1 for 4, Brandon Newman was 0 for 3. Those are all good shooters. Odds are, they'll make them if they keep shooting.
Purdue has shown it can be successful with defense, rebounding and a heavy dose of Zach Edey. But to have the level of success it and its fanbase craves – to get to Houston in April – it will have to make its fair share of shots.