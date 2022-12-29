WEST LAFAYETTE – It seemed as though it would be a good night for Brandon Newman when he made a pair of 3-pointers within a 3:41 span in the first half of No. 1 Purdue's 82-49 win over Florida A&M tonight at Mackey Arena. When he scored five points in quick succession, including another 3, to push Purdue's lead to 32 early in the second half, it was obvious the redshirt junior was feeling it.
Newman has long been a streaky player, capable of lighting up the scoreboard – as he did when he scored 29 points against Minnesota as a redshirt freshman in January 2021 – but also prone to disappearing at times, which has kept him from blossoming into the All-Big Ten player he appeared likely to become early in his career. This season, he has been passed for starting position by freshman Fletcher Loyer, relegated for the second straight year to a reserve role after starting most of the way in 2020-21. After struggling to get into a rhythm in that role last year, he has embraced his bench minutes this season, remaining active on defense and repeatedly grabbing rebounds in traffic. If he shoots like he did today – 3 of 6 from 3-point range while the rest of the Boilermakers were 3 for 19 – he has a great case to start.
Newman finished with 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting and added a career-high five blocks, plus four rebounds.
"My defense definitely gets me going a little bit," Newman said. "Leading up to the game, I had just been locked in on film and locked in on scout, so I knew their actions, I knew their sets and tendencies before the game. That just put me in a better position."
Purdue coach Matt Painter was more impressed with the five blocks than the 18 points and it's not difficult to understand why. Four of the five swats were high-flying plays which showcased Newman's raw athleticism, length and instincts. He blew up Florida A&M's set play just before halftime by rejecting a jump shot because he was in perfect position out of a timeout.
Purdue center Zach Edey had high praise for the guard from Valparaiso.
"He's out there blocking shots like LeBron chasing these guys down," Edey said. "That obviously gives you energy and the intensity he brought was really good for the team."
Newman was the star of the show, but this was an excellent all-around performance from the Boilermakers, who had four players in double figures and seven who scored at least seven. They were slightly sloppy at the end of the first half and let the Rattlers (0-9 against Division I opponents) hang within striking distance longer than they probably would have liked, but they roared to a 30-point lead with a 20-3 run to start the second half, ending the competitive portion of the proceedings.
Once again, Purdue's frontcourt demonstrated its almost absurd depth as Edey scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 22 minutes, Trey Kaufman-Renn had 11 points and six rebounds, Caleb Furst added 10 points and six rebounds and Mason Gillis chipped in five points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal in just 17 minutes, finishing the game with a large cut under his eye from mixing it up on the boards. Painter will have a difficult time divvying up minutes for those four over the rest of the season; Edey is one of the best players in the country and demands 30-plus minutes per game, but the other three are all starter-level players (and likely significantly more than that) and only one of them will be in the lineup on any given night.
"What they have to learn to do, especially Caleb, Trey and Mason, you can't get frustrated," Painter said. "Because all three of those guys deserve to play more. But you're going to have games where if one guy steps up and plays really well ... the other two aren't going to play as much, that's just the way it is.
"You have to understand, don't get mad and frustrated about it, maximize it. Whatever minutes you get, make the most of it and that's what those guys are doing. ... Those guys are giving great efforts."
Purdue once again struggled to hit shots from 3-point range, going 6 for 25 to run its rate over the last four games to 21.4%. Painter even half-joked the Boilermakers were costing point guard Braden Smith a large number of assists by missing wide open shots he had set up. Newman's 3-for-6 performance from deep helped, but Loyer went 1 for 5 and is just 7 for 33 (21.2%) over his last five games. That's worth monitoring going forward, especially as the Homestead product is a true freshman trying to avoid the proverbial "freshman wall." The Boilermakers continue to run plays specifically to get him open looks and Painter obviously has confidence in the former Spartan, so he'll have a chance to shoot his way out of his relative slump.
The Boilermakers rolled through their non-conference schedule, going 11-0 and winning nine of the 11 by double digits (a 75-70 win over Marquette was the closest call). They are well-positioned for Big Ten play, entering the meat of the conference schedule as one of only three remaining unbeaten teams in college basketball. They rebound with the best, avoid turnovers very well and play excellent defense. After opening the season unranked, they are the clear conference favorite. Of course, they were in the same position last season and fell short of the league title and the conference tournament crown.
"We don't like to go backwards, but it's frustrating because the (conference championship) was there for us, it was right there," Painter said. "This is just the start of it. All the teams are going to be able to guard, all the teams are going to be physical. ... Every night's going to be a chore, every night, there's not one team to me that stands out. I think we have the best résumé; doesn't mean we have the best team.
"When you go into a beehive like the RAC (Rutgers Athletic Center, now known as Jersey Mike's Arena) or you go into the Breslin Center or Assembly Hall, there's no comparison to a neutral game on the west coast. There just isn't. It's not a little kid's league, so we're going to find out real quick. I'm excited about it. ... It's going to be a fun ride."
That begins Monday with a visit from Rutgers, which ended Purdue's unbeaten start last season. For now, however, the Boilermakers are 13-0, they've all but ensured they'll be No. 1 in the AP Poll for a fourth consecutive week come Monday and, other than some seemingly fixable outside shooting issues, they seem to be a team without a real weakness. Eighteen conference games in the most rugged league in the country await.