WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue coach Matt Painter knew everyone was going to want to talk about turnovers.
His team's 12 giveaways in the second half Thursday at Mackey Arena let Iowa cut a 21-point Boilermaker lead to as few as six and made the final stages of the game tighter than they otherwise would have been. Coming on the heels of a game against Indiana in which the Boilers gave the ball away 16 times, their inability to handle the ball is becoming something of a concern.
Painter didn't seem overly concerned, however. He emphasized other parts of the 87-73 triumph in which his team excelled, rather than the one area in which it struggled.
"A lot of times when it ends that way and it's ugly, you turn the ball over and it doesn't finish right, people leave like, 'Ah man, I wish we could have taken care of the basketball,'" Painter said. "First thing I told our guys (in the locker room) was 'You out-rebounded them by 20.' Because everyone's going to want to talk about those turnovers. Sure we don't want to turn the basketball over, but we also worked really hard to be in a great position. Doesn't mean we're trying to relax.
"What Iowa did to us in that second half to us, scoring the basketball, pressing us, they do it to everybody. They're a team of runs, you just don't want it to be 40 minutes of that. And it was 20 minutes tonight. ... It's a good win for our team, a really good win. We just have to build on this and keep getting better."
There was certainly plenty to build on. Namely, the play of Purdue's supporting cast, which picked up the slack for Zach Edey and led the Boilermakers to 55% shooting despite their national player of the year candidate taking just seven shots because Iowa (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) was sending multiple defenders at him on every play. It was the most uninvolved Edey had been in the offense almost all season (from a statistical perspective, he still had an enormous impact on that end of the floor with his mere presence), but the Boilermakers' attack still hummed.
"I think it's a great game because they doubled Zach Edey every single time he touched it and we still scored 87 points," Painter said. "That's a positive."
The Boilermaker who stepped up the most on that end of the court was Braden Smith, who consistently ran pick-and-roll offense with Edey and then looked for his own shot or a crosscourt pass to a wide-open shooter when the Hawkeyes sent two or even three defenders at the rolling Edey. Smith went 8 for 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from 3-point range on the way to 24 points and added five assists. Outside of four turnovers in the second half, he was in control all night and in the first half often acted as a solo press break, pushing the ball up the floor at top speed after every Iowa miss (of which there were many, as the Hawkeyes shot just 29% from the field in the first 20 minutes).
Painter clearly wants to see more performances in this vein from his freshman point guard.
"He likes getting everybody involved," Painter said. "He has really good instincts, but at times he doesn't play off his instincts and he's just thinking about getting everybody involved. He's not going to get anyone involved if they're just going to go under him and make him shoot and he's not going to do it. You encourage the right plays and it's the right play (for him to shoot)."
While Edey cleared the way for Smith to run offense and hunt his own shot, on the glass it was Caleb Furst who benefitted the most from Iowa's attention to Purdue's star. Furst grabbed 10 rebounds and added 11 points – on 5-for-5 shooting, no less – to notch his third double-double of the season and first since Dec. 17 against Davidson.
Though he has been in the starting lineup for weeks, the Blackhawk Christian product has been something of a forgotten man at times this season, toiling away next to Edey in relative anonymity, doing a lot of the grunt work. Mason Gillis is in much the same boat, but at least he had a game with 29 points and nine 3-pointers to stick in Purdue fans' collective memories. Furst doesn't have a moment in that way, but he has had plenty of productive games and tonight was one of those as he went in among the trees and out-fought Iowa's front line for four offensive rebounds and scored five straight points late in the first half just as Purdue's offense had begun to stagnate. He was a central reason the Boilermakers were able pile up a 43-23 rebounding edge. Painter believes he can contribute even more, especially when playing next to Edey. The 18th-year Purdue coach wants the sophomore to cut to the rim more often when the defense is occupied with the 7-foot-4 big man.
"You gotta be quick on your dives," Painter said. "We dive (to the rim) a lot with our bigs and a couple of times (Furst) didn't dive and it hurt us. When you dive and they don't take you, you get a layup. When you dive and they take you, they've pulled somebody. Now you got two on one on that back side. ... But I thought Caleb was great."
Purdue's defense was great in the first half, holding the Hawkeyes, who came into the game ranked No. 3 nationally in offensive efficiency by Ken Pomeroy's metrics, to 1 of 10 from 3-point range. The second half was a different story, with Iowa hitting 60% from the field and getting a lot of what it wanted on offense. Once the Hawkeyes got hot, they were able to set their full-court press after made baskets and force the Boilermakers into turnovers, which created more easy baskets and more pressing in a vicious cycle.
In the end, the Boilermakers were able to break the press often enough that the score never got closer than six in the final minutes, but it was still closer than Purdue would have liked. The glass-half-full take is it was very likely going to be impossible to keep an excellent offensive team like Iowa down all night; holding the Hawkeyes to 45% shooting and 5 for 18 from 3-point range is a decent showing. The glass-half-empty view is the Boilermakers have now struggled with defensive pressure in back-to-back games and opposing teams seem to be gaining an understanding that Purdue's guards can be harassed into making some poor decisions in the open court. The Boilermakers' next opponent, Northwestern, feeds off forced turnovers and the Wildcats will likely watch tonight's tape with interest.
Still, the Boilermakers won relatively comfortably against a solid team, their lead is 3 1/2 games in the Big Ten with six to play and they would be a lock for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament if the season ended today.
"I'm not going to apologize for beating a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament by 14," Painter said.
The Boilermakers shouldn't.
Notes: Purdue has won 47 straight games when scoring at least 80 points. ... Painter has 250 wins at Mackey Arena. ... The eight fouls Purdue committed are tied for the fewest in a Big Ten game in program history. ... Homestead product Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points and moved into 12th on Purdue's freshman scoring list. His 50 3s rank fourth among Boiler freshmen.