WEST LAFAYETTE – Zach Edey knows what Purdue coach Matt Painter will focus on in practice in the coming days.
"Paint will definitely have us doing rebounding drills, he loves those things," the 7-foot-4 center said. "We'll definitely work on boxing people out."
The Boilermakers know they need to get better on the glass after getting out-rebounded by Marquette and giving up 15 offensive rebounds tonight. While Purdue roared back to win 75-70 behind 20 points apiece from Edey and Braden Smith, the Golden Eagles were quicker to the ball most of the night and Painter will want that corrected as Purdue enters the Phil Knight Legacy tournament next week with potential matchups against Gonzaga and Duke.
“It seemed like we were getting hands on a lot of basketballs and Marquette was getting more of them," Painter said. "Marquette seemed to collect it with two hands and be a little bit stronger than we were. We were kind of batting it around, then we’d have to play another defensive possession. We weren’t getting those loose balls, those rebounds.”
Outside of Purdue's inability to grab rebounds, however, there was plenty to like from the Boilermakers' performance. Despite some early defensive breakdowns, they held the Golden Eagles to just 38% shooting, including a 3-for-18 performance in the final 8:10 as Purdue turned a 6-point deficit into a lead which reached as many as nine. Then, too, the Boilermakers were poised offensively against a team which came into the game trying to pressure Purdue into mistakes. Marquette had forced 22 steals in its first two games, but only had four tonight and even had to go away from its press for stretches in the second half, in part because it was missing so many shots it had no time to set up the defense but also because the Boilermakers were breaking the press and getting easy looks.
Key to beating that press and maintaining composed for Purdue was the play of freshman point guard Braden Smith, who enjoyed a star turn with 15 second-half points on 4-for-5 shooting. The freshman poured in six straight points in the crucial stretch when Purdue went ahead for good with less than six minutes left. With Smith running the offense and attacking the rim off the dribble and Edey dominating down low to the tune of 14 second-half points, 13 total rebounds and three blocks, the Boilermakers went on a 22-4 run after Marquette took a 58-49 lead with 9:54 left.
"I thought Braden Smith was as much of a difference-maker as anyone tonight," Marquette coach Shaka Smart said. "As a freshman guard, to have the wherewithal to be as aggressive as he was in the second half, particularly the last quarter of the game. Then, Zach Edey's going to get 20 in a lot of games. ... He's going to do that to a lot of people."
Smith's performance permitted Painter to take something of an early-season victory lap. During preseason practice, the 18th-year Purdue coach predicted many would shortly be asking how Smith was not ranked in the top 100 players in the country in his recruiting class. Just three games into his college career, Smith is making his coach look like a genius (and giving Painter another opportunity to rail against recruiting rankings, which he has inveighed against for years).
“He’s a good player," Painter said of Smith. "He hadn’t really played well up until this point. I know in the first game (against Milwaukee) he had seven steals, but the way he’s played in practice for us, he really hasn’t put it together until this (second) half. He’s capable of doing that, capable of looking for his shot, knocking down 3s, getting to the basket and delivering the basketball. … Just shows you across the board, we all look at rankings and stars and all that stuff and it means absolutely nothing. There’s a lot of guys who played in this game on both teams who weren’t five-stars, who weren’t four-stars, who are very good college players.”
Overall, Purdue's performance left Painter apparently feeling optimistic about his team and its potential. Despite some rough stretches tonight, the outlines of a deep team with shooting, the ability to move the ball, high defensive energy (if not always perfect execution) and mental fortitude in difficult moments is beginning to take shape. There will be tougher opponents and Purdue will have to defend and rebound better than it did tonight, but Marquette is an athletic, aggressive team which is apparently on the rise and Purdue took it apart in the game's biggest moments.
“I thought they were resilient, I thought they hung in there," Painter said. "We got help from everybody and that’s what you have to have, you have to have different guys stepping up. If we can find some guys who can really defend and stay with them, I think we can really develop as a good offensive team and we’ll make some strides.”
Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst, a Blackhawk Christian product, received special recognition from Smart for a flying block in the second half on which he rotated from the baseline to the top of the key in a split second and swatted a 3-pointer which would have given Marquette the lead, part of Purdue's strong closing stretch defensively.
"We missed a lot of shots we normally would make, but Purdue had a lot to do with that," the second-year Marquette coach said. "They were flying around, contesting. I thought one of the plays of the game was when Kam Jones seemingly had an open 3 at the top of the key and Furst rotated and that was a big-time play, that kid – at the end of the year, that should be on the highlight tape. ... If Kam makes that shot, it changes the complexion of the game."
Smart also had plenty of praise for Purdue as a whole, which is a common theme when opposing coaches come into Mackey Arena these days.
"I think Coach Painter is one of the best coaches in the country and I think this is one of the best programs in the country," Smart said. "For us in the beginning of our second year of our program, we want to emulate people like them. He doesn't get enough credit for doing it here, doing it the right way. There's a lot of people in college basketball who go about things different ways, but I have a lot of respect for Coach Painter and the way those guys play."