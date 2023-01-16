EAST LANSING, Mich. – Fletcher Loyer heard the chants all afternoon at the Breslin Center:
"Foster's better, Foster's better, Foster's better."
Loyer, whose older brother, Foster Loyer, played three years at Michigan State, estimates he has been at the Spartans' arena for 50-100 games in his life, though Monday was the first time he had been the target of the student section's ire. The needling about his brother didn't bother him, the Purdue guard said.
"You can never let that affect you," Loyer said. "Just trust in one another and communicate to each other is what (we do). We don't hear anyone else outside that, so really just focusing on my game and doing what I can do."
The younger Loyer made his Breslin debut a memorable one, pouring in 17 points, 14 in the second half, and scoring or assisting on Purdue's final 14 points in a 64-63 Boilermakers win over the Spartans. Fletcher now boasts the same number of games in the Breslin Center with at least 17 points as Foster does.
Fletcher Loyer's performance continued a recent trend in which he has emerged as the perimeter scorer to balance Purdue's offense next to Zach Edey's dominance in the post. Capable of scoring at all three levels, willing his way to the foul line and also finding Edey in the post, Loyer, the Homestead graduate and true freshman, is the second-most important player on the No. 3 team in the country. He is averaging 18 points over the last four games and shooting 53.5% from 3-point range in that span. Not bad for a player ranked No. 96 nationally in his recruiting class.
"He's very aggressive, very sure of himself," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "He's very deceiving when he handles the basketball. He does a good job of getting angles and being aggressive. He's not scared of the moment."
The moment came Monday with less than five minutes left and Purdue trailing 54-50 after a 3-pointer from Tyson Walker. Edey, who scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, had been the centerpiece of Purdue's offense all afternoon. In the final minutes, however, Michigan State made a point to hedge hard on pick-and-roll action with Edey, hoping to keep the ball out of the center's hands. With Purdue point guard Braden Smith dealing with foul trouble and struggling to keep control of the ball – he turned it over an uncharacteristic four times in the game – it was Loyer who was on the receiving end of those hard hedges more often than not and he took advantage of the openings they provided.
"On those ball-screens they were hedging pretty hard so I could get to the rim a little bit," Loyer said. "With Zach drawing so much attention all throughout the game, we knew those lanes would be open to drive and those kick-outs would be there. So it was just being aggressive and when the ball's in my hands knowing they trust me to go do what I can do and playing with confidence."
After shooting the lights out against Penn State and Nebraska in Purdue's last two games, Loyer was most effective down the stretch going to the rim. He sliced to the basket for a layup plus a foul, a fantastic finish which pulled Purdue within a point; drove for another layup; drove, got fouled and made two foul shots and finally drew a foul from Walker with 32 seconds left as he got set to go around another screen. Loyer calmly drained two more free throws – part of a 16-for-18 performance from Purdue at the line – turning a 1-point deficit into a 1-point lead. The Boilermakers needed every point from him because Walker was putting on a show on the other end at the same time, matching Loyer blow for blow. Each basket Loyer made was the biggest in the game until the next one.
Fletcher Loyer LOVES big moments late in the game. pic.twitter.com/Stei4Eg5wf— Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) January 16, 2023
"The story to end this game is Fletcher Loyer," said former-Purdue-star-turned-broadcaster Robbie Hummel. "As a freshman, you're not supposed to make plays like this on the road in East Lansing at the Breslin Center, one of the toughest places to play in college basketball. Every play down the stretch ... he got it done at the end of the game."
On Purdue's final offensive possession, with the Boilermakers trailing 63-62, the former Spartan (the Fort Wayne version, not the East Lansing one) took a backseat to Edey, who scored the winning basket with 2.2 seconds left. But the 6-foot-4 guard made one final important play, giving Edey a perfect post feed to help the center get into his move to the basket.
"That's something he's really improved on, his post feeds have been really good," Edey said. "Today, I think he hit me about 10 times in the post, he was really getting me the ball, which I really appreciate obviously."
Loyer (and everyone else) was going in to Edey so often for good reason: Michigan State could not stop him. The Spartans tried a variety of looks against the 7-4 national player of the year candidate, often leaving him one on one with 6-9 Mady Sissoko and other times sagging a second defender into the area just to give Edey something else to think about. Rarely did the Spartans run a true double team at the Purdue center – Michigan State under Tom Izzo is not wired that way. Seeing that Edey had single coverage most of the time, the Boilermakers went to him on nearly every possession and he went 13 for 26 from the field on the way to his fourth 30-point game of the season. He came in 11th in the country in scoring (21.2 points per game) and first in rebounding (13.2 per contest) and his average in both will go up.
But it won't go up as much as Edey would have liked. Despite his monster numbers, he insisted he should have had more. There were too many shots missed which he usually makes, he said, admitting he could have had 40 points he had played better.
"You can look at the stats and say I had a good game, but I feel I really missed a lot of shots that usually go down for me," Edey said. "I feel like I was getting good shots. Like Paint(er) always says, 'Don't get discouraged by taking good shots.' I felt like a lot of shots I was missing were kind of routine hooks for me. I just kept going back to them and eventually they started falling in the second half."
It is a testament to Edey's sheer dominance and usage rate that he can score 32 points, including the game-winning hook on Purdue's final possession, and feel as though he left shots on the table. He is the core of everything Purdue is doing offensively, a player for whom every opponent must have a plan. And again, as Painter pointed out after he took just seven shots in a win over Nebraska on Friday, it is relatively remarkable someone who is capable of dominating the ball as Edey did today is also content to pass out of the post to open teammates over and over again if the defense calls for it.
Of course, Edey's enormous usage rate is also made possible by his ability to stay out of foul trouble, which has been nothing short of extraordinary this season. Despite every team trying to attack his chest and get him off the court if at all possible, he has played disciplined defense the whole year and avoided long stretches on the bench. He is also in very good shape for a player his size, capable of handling stints of 8-10 minutes on the floor without a break, whereas other bigs might need a break after 4-6 minutes. Painter realizes what a luxury that is for his team and waxed somewhat poetic about Edey today for the second time in as many postgame press conferences.
"You've got a place to go with the ball," Painter said of the advantage Edey provides the Boilermakers. "Coaches just don't have an abundance of guys where you can go, 'Hey, just give it to him,' you just don't. ... A lot of people look at our plays and say, 'Man, you guys do a great job.' If you don't have the horses, those plays don't work. It's a player-driven deal and Zach can get that deep position. He's definitely a safety net for all of us, especially in late-game situations.
"He's gotten really good at passing, he's gotten really good at taking his time. ... He's not perfect, but to be able to play minutes like that, it wears on those guys, it wears on your opponent, when you've got someone with that kind of size who can stay in the game all that time and still play physical basketball."
Edey's and Loyer's performances helped the Boilermakers match the best 18-game start in program history (17-1) and stay in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten at 6-1, ahead of 5-2 Rutgers, which handed the Boilers their only defeat this season. This victory felt like a potential swing game in the conference race, a game Purdue probably should not have won – its offense was stuck in a rut for much of the game with Edey struggling to get going while Walker was slicing and dicing the Boiler defense – but one it gutted its way through. Elite teams win games like this. Every indication says Purdue is an elite team.