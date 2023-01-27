ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Purdue is capable of winning games almost solely because of Zach Edey's dominance. The 7-foot-4 star can take over and make every possession on both ends of the floor a nightmare for the opposing team when the ball gets into the paint.
Against Michigan at the Crisler Center on Thursday, however, Edey ran into one of the few players in the country who can dream of matching up with him physically in 7-1 Michigan All-American Hunter Dickinson. Edey was aggressive and played a solid game, but the Boilermakers' 75-70 triumph, their seventh victory in a row, came in large part because of their supporting cast.
Nine Purdue players saw the court Thursday and all of them scored. Eight scored at least three points and all made at least a play or two in a particularly big moment. Michigan made a couple of runs down the stretch of the second half after the Boilermakers took a 12-point lead with a 15-0 run late in the first half, but the Wolverines never really put the pressure on and Purdue always felt somewhat comfortable in its lead. That security can be partially attributed to the Boilermaker bench, which outscored its Michigan counterpart 23-9.
"We just try to come in there and make sure there's no drop-off from the starters," Purdue backup center Trey Kaufman-Renn said. "That's our goal, to give the guys a break and try to build the lead if possible."
"It's just really staying ready to go," reserve point guard David Jenkins Jr. added. "Some games you'll play a lot, sometimes you won't play as much, but's about staying ready for the opportunity you're given. All of our guys did that. It's all about the win at the end of the day. That's what we're all about. I love how unselfish this team is and how everybody's selfless. It really means a lot."
Kaufman-Renn was one of the biggest contributors off the bench for the Boilermakers, overcoming a very tough couple of weeks to score eight points on 4-for-4 shooting with a rebound and just one turnover in nine minutes. With Edey in mild foul trouble in the first half and Michigan leading early, the Wolverines had a chance to really open up a lead with the Purdue big man going to the bench. Instead, Kaufman-Renn entered in Edey's place and immediately scored twice in the post, using every one of his herky-jerky fakes to get Michigan backup center Tarris Reed out of position and keep the Boilermakers afloat until Edey returned and the Boilers ripped off their big run to take control.
Kaufman-Renn, a redshirt freshman who was the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball runner-up, had just seven points combined in the previous seven games and had turned the ball over eight times in that span.
"What Trey did today is not unexpected for any of us to have been around, practicing against him all summer," Edey said. "He's a great at creating shots in the low post. He's got into some foul trouble and hasn't gotten into his rhythm the last few games, but he's really, really hard to guard in the low post, honestly. He's very crafty with his up-fakes and he's strong enough to get to his moves."
Though Kaufman-Renn never exactly lacked for confidence, his performance against the Wolverines could be a sign he's pushed through the freshman wall and is prepared to give the Boilermakers 10-15 very significant minutes when they need it going forward. Having a true center to back up Edey and permit Caleb Furst to stay at power forward is a significant luxury for this team.
For his part, Jenkins played 19 crucial minutes, including 14 in the first half when starting point guard Braden Smith was in foul trouble. Jenkins, the sixth-year senior playing for his fourth school, has been a scorer for most of his career, but has happily taken a backseat on this team and filled the backup point guard role the Boilermakers need from him. Scoring was his most important contribution Thursday as he hit knocked down a huge 3-pointer in each half, the first to give Purdue a 31-29 lead, part of the aforementioned 15-0 spurt, and the second to make it 58-48 after a mini Michigan run had gotten the crowd into the game. He finished with eight points on 2-for-3 shooting, added three rebounds and ran the show when Smith was out. The freshman's foul trouble abated in the second half and he was able to get to the hoop several times off pick and rolls for important buckets, but he might not have been in that position had Painter been forced to keep him in the game in the first half. Jenkins made sure that wasn't necessary.
"It's really just accepting the role," Jenkins said. "I'm a humble dude. It doesn't bother me I'm not what I was, scoring 20 points, 30 points, because I'm on the No. 1 team in the country at the end of the day and we're winning."
Purdue certainly is winning. The Boilermakers are 20-1, their seventh 20-win season in the last nine, and 9-1 in Big Ten play at the halfway point of the conference schedule, 2 1/2 games clear of their closest challenger (Rutgers, at 6-3). They have what appears to be a team full of players who are bought into playing specific roles – Mason Gillis, to name another, had three points and four rebounds and was one of the most active players on the floor all night; Jenkins called him the "ultimate blue-collar" player – and execute them with precision. They are all planets which orbit in time around the Edey-sized sun in the middle of the lane.
Yes, as well as the Boilermaker bench played tonight, it should not be overlooked that the national player of the year frontrunner had a ho-hum 19 points and nine rebounds and took the fight to Dickinson. The pair of All-Americans played to a draw for the most part down the stretch, but Edey got the better of the matchup in the first half with 15 points and he had the better supporting cast, helping the Boilers push through to a win.
One key to Edey's night was the emergence of his left-handed jump hook. He's had that shot in his arsenal this season, but Dickinson overplayed his right hand all night and Edey was ready, spinning to his left for a basket on the game's first possession and making at least three shots by this reporter's count with the left hand. It wasn't the junior's biggest game statistically, but he earned everything he got.
"He's the best big in the world to me," Jenkins said of Edey. "It's just amazing to see it because in my head it's like, 'Dang, this is going to be interesting to see. And then I just saw (Edey) attacking early. When you take the fight to someone like that, I knew it was over."
In addition to Edey's performance and the bench's dominance, Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points, including six during the game-turning 15-0 run. He knocked down a key 3-pointer to open the second half on the right foot for the Boilermakers after Michigan had ended the first period on a 6-0 run to make it 41-35 at the break. Loyer also went 8 for 8 at the foul line, calmly knocking in two when the Wolverines cut the deficit to four with 12 seconds left – a miss or two at that moment could have made the situation extremely hairy.
"Fletch is someone who's ... really stepped up on the road," Boilermakers coach Matt Painter said. "We're very, very fortunate to have him."
In performing well on the road, Loyer is like the rest of his team, which is 11-0 away from Mackey Arena this season and 7-0 in true road games. Thursday was not the most difficult test the Boilermakers will face down the stretch of the season – Michigan was mostly at arm's length in the second half and the stadium was only about 85% full – but workmanlike victories are always welcome on the road in the Big Ten. They are the building blocks upon which a conference title is built.
"I wonder the same thing myself," Jenkins said when asked why the Boilers have been so good on the road. "We're just so close as a team off the court and it translates on the court and it's weird, but man, we just stay composed. And it's weird because we have a bunch of young dudes, man, with Fletch and Braden and all the way down, it's amazing to see how poised and composed they can be through the whole game because they never played college basketball before this year. I know a lot of guys who have played a long time and can't handle situations like that. Credit to them and credit to our whole team handling different obstacles we're put in."