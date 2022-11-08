WEST LAFAYETTE – Zach Edey was third in the nation and tops in the Big Ten in field goal percentage last season, hitting almost 65% of his shots. In Purdue's season debut tonight, against a Milwaukee team which won just 10 games last year, he went a frustrating 4 for 13, missing a plethora of shots right around the rim despite getting good position in the post.
No matter – the 7-foot-4 honorable mention All-American simply turned to other aspects of the game and dominated them, setting career-highs with 17 rebounds and six blocks as Purdue muscled its way to an 84-53 victory at Mackey Arena.
"I thought (Edey) played really well outside of his inability to finish (shots)," Purdue coach Matt Painter said of his center. "I thought he rebounded well, his ball-screen defense was really good, he blocked six shots, he changed a couple others. All in all, it's good. He'll get that (shooting) worked out. He hurries sometimes like he did in the first half, he just has to collect himself, use his shot-fakes, keep his angles and then be aggressive. ... He's right there at the rim."
Edey's performance was a microcosm of his team's. Purdue did not shoot the ball well, making only 38% from the field, including 31% in the first half, but battened down the hatches on defense and the glass, holding Milwaukee to 38% shooting, forcing 21 turnovers, which led to 26 Purdue points, and out-rebounding the Panthers 52-34. It wasn't a perfect game or a pretty game by any stretch, but it was a very productive performance across the board and that was more than enough for a sense of optimism after the first game with a very inexperienced team.
And Painter is confident his team will make more shots as the season goes on.
"We're a better shooting team than we've shown so far," the 18th-year Boilermakers coach said. "But I don't care who you are, you're going to have games like that. You just hope it's 20% of the time and not 80% of the time. At some point against quality opponents, you're going to have to steal points, whether that's in transition or on the glass. I think we have the ability, if we can sprint into some quick 3s or quick post-ups to steal some points in that manner. And when shots go up it's an opportunity to score for the guys on our front line if they just go after the ball.
"We just gotta stay with it in terms of playing hard and being competitive."
Purdue did that and then some against the Panthers. The Boilermakers worked extremely hard on the glass and dove all over the floor for loose balls. Freshmen Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer each gave their team at least one extra possession with floor-burn-inducing hustle after a loose ball, as did Trey Kaufman-Renn, who was diving on the floor to corral a rebound with Purdue leading by 30 midway through the second half and seems on track to become a fan favorite with his herky-jerky, all-out style. The Boilermakers have built the type of program which recruits players who make those kinds of plays. As players and Painter alike pointed out, such effort can be contagious.
"One hundred percent," Smith said, when asked whether effort plays are part of this team's identity. "That's what we do every day in practice. You should see our practices. Everybody's diving on the floor. (Edey's) diving on the floor. He's 7-4 diving on the floor if that tells you anything. It's just really cool to have everyone on the same page and be able to do that."
Maybe the most encouraging development from the game was the manner in which Loyer and Smith handled the ball. Milwaukee, seeing the Boilermakers starting a pair of true freshmen in the backcourt, played an energetic full-court press for most of the game, hoping to bother Loyer and Smith into making mistakes. They were unable to do so – the youngsters played with poise despite the pressure. What turnovers they did have (Smith had three, Loyer none against three assists) were in half-court offense and Smith was upset with himself after the game for even those few mistakes. We heard all preseason the youngsters are confident beyond their years and they showed it tonight against a tough first assignment. It almost certainly won't be the last time a team sees true freshmen in the backcourt and decides to test them. Tonight, it mostly just led to some easy baskets for Purdue out of the press break.
"I just feel like, coming in here, that's my job," Smith said. "We need someone to handle the ball and get the ball in the right places so that's my job and I gotta do it right."
Once again, it seems as though Painter, despite losing more than 60% of his production from last year, has a group of players who can play the style of play he wants. His staff's ability to identify undervalued players who fit his system, play with a high level of skill and possess outside shooting ability remains essentially unparalleled in college basketball. Neither Smith nor Loyer was among the top 100 players in the country in their class, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings and they are starting immediately for a team which expects to finish in the upper tier of the Big Ten. Brian Waddell, who had three rebounds in 19 minutes tonight and seems likely to make an impact this season, had zero other major-conference offers when Purdue scooped him up in April of his senior season. Painter just keeps getting away with it.
This Boilermakers team has a big man around which it can build, guards who can shoot and handle the ball, frontcourt players who attack the glass with physicality and tenacity and they move the ball well. Painter was concerned about defense in the preseason, but the Boilermakers, outside of a few breakdowns, were excellent on that end tonight. They started the season holding Milwaukee to 2 of 11 in the first seven minutes. It's a Purdue team, sure enough.