WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue center Zach Edey made one of the highlight plays of the season in college basketball against Minnesota today. Here it is:
🎙️ "He looked like Michael Jordan from Space Jam!"@BoilerBall's @zach_edey just did this. 😲 pic.twitter.com/iUIryj14GE— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 4, 2022
"Just attack the rim aggressively," the 7-foot-4 center said of his mindset on offense right now. "A lot of times when you go with that mentality, you get fouls, you get those layups, you get those easy dunks, so just really trying to finish around the rim, finish strong and finish dominant."
Fittingly, Edey made one of the best plays of his career during one of the best games of his career, in which he scored 31 points and grabbed 22 rebounds. No player has had those numbers for the Boilermakers since Terry Dischinger more than 60 years ago. Purdue gave away a Terry Dischinger bobblehead today.
Edey also became the first player in a high-major conference since the 2009-10 season to out-rebound a league opponent by himself – visiting Minnesota was only able to manage 21 rebounds as a whole in the Boilermakers' 89-70 win at a sold-out Mackey Arena in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
Edey made sure that opener was successful, despite a slow start offensively in which he missed six of his first seven shots. He kept getting deep post position against the Gopher big men, kept calling for the ball and kept getting good looks at the rim. Eventually, they were going to start falling, as they have all season. The 7-foot-4 Boiler big man has scored at least 20 points in seven consecutive games. Earlier in the campaign, coach Matt Painter was upset his team was not getting Edey the ball in the post more often. Now, Purdue's entire half-court offensive structure has been re-oriented to take advantage of Edey's presence and it worked to the tune of 51% shooting this evening. As it stands, there is no player in college basketball more dominant than the big Canadian. If the season ended today, he would be the National Player of the Year in a runaway vote. Of course, the season does not end today and he'll have to navigate every kind of gimmick defense imaginable before the season is out, but as of now it seems there are very few ways to actually slow him down. Even Hack-A-Shaq doesn't work because he's a 75% foul shooter (he hit 9 of 10 today).
"He's just playing with confidence," Painter said. "Anybody who's been as consistent as he has been so far this season, that's going to build confidence, that's going to make you want the basketball more, that's going to make you want to be aggressive."
One of the main questions surrounding Purdue entering the season was whether Edey would be able to shift from playing 20 minutes a night his first two years to handling 30, without losing any of the efficiency that made him such an impactful player as a freshman and sophomore. He has answered that question emphatically, posting nearly identical per-40-minute numbers despite playing 11.3 extra minutes per game. Painter scoffed early in the season at the notion Edey wouldn't be able to handle the larger role.
“National media just pick up on stories and they just run with it, it’s just lazy journalism," Painter said. "They just run with a storyline when he’s always been able to play. We’ve had other big guys where you play 3-4 minutes then you have to get them out. He’s not like that. He’s a lot different. He’s very physical, he moves well, from a cardiovascular standpoint, he can get up and down the court and maintain a high level of intensity for 7-8 minutes.”
The other question surrounding the Boilermakers before the season was whether their all-freshman backcourt of Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer would be able to handle the speed of the collegiate game. Consider that one answered in the affirmative, as well: Loyer had career-highs tonight with 20 points and eight assists and now has at least 18 points in two of his last three games. He's scoring at all three levels, hitting 3s, getting to the rim and flashing an old-school mid-range game. He hasn't skipped a beat since setting the single-season scoring record at Homestead last year.
Loyer was the third Purdue player this season with at least eight assists in a game, joining Ethan Morton and Smith. Four of his helpers today came off passes to Edey in a 5:49 stretch in the first half. Painter noted that most volume high school scorers, like Loyer, don't play with a dominant big man in high school, so it can take a bit to adjust to the Purdue offense, which has been post-feed-centric for closing in on a decade now. Loyer is starting to learn where Edey likes the ball and how he likes to receive it and he and the rest of the Boilermaker guards are likely going to pile up assists most of the season just throwing the ball as high as they can and waiting for their giant teammate to go get it.
That's what has really made this Purdue team go in the early portions of this season: not only is Edey dominating, but he's surrounded by players who are adept at getting him the ball and can cut to open space or hit an open jumper when their defender sags off to help with Edey down low. Last year's Boilermakers team was probably more talented than this one on the whole, but for most of the season it felt as though the pieces never fit quite right (though of course there were spectacular victories along the way). This team seems to fit and the puzzle pieces seem to have come together quicker than anyone thought they would.
"We've recruited guys who can pass," Painter said. "You go and see Ethan Morton play in a high school game and he gets 8-9 assists, Fletcher's a great passer, Braden's a fabulous passer. Now you've really circled a good mix of people around Zach that can pass the ball but also make plays for themselves."
On top of that, the Boilermakers have the front-line depth to spell Edey when he needs a breather and not fall apart. That remained true against the Golden Gophers despite the absence of starting power forward Mason Gillis, who is dealing with a back injury. Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst stepped into Gillis's starting spot and had 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting, Trey Kaufman-Renn picked up Furst's slack off the bench and added 10 points, six rebounds and three assists and the Boilermakers didn't miss a beat on the way to an easy win, marred only slightly by the Golden Gophers shooting 53% in the second half and cutting a lead that once reached as many as 22 down to 11 at one juncture. Purdue always had an answer from somewhere, because this team has as many answers as any group in country.
Add it all up and the Boilermakers are 8-0 for just the sixth time in the last 85 seasons.