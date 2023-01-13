WEST LAFAYETTE – When Purdue faced Penn State on Sunday, the Nittany Lions' defensive strategy on Zach Edey essentially amounted to "Let him get his and stop everyone else." Edey finished with 30 points in that game on 14-for-21 shooting as Purdue fed him the ball over and over again on the way to a victory.
Nebraska's strategy tonight – everyone needs one to deal with the 7-foot-4 national player of the year front-runner – was exactly the opposite: Take Edey away as much as possible and force someone else to beat the Cornhuskers. The Purdue center, the eighth-leading scorer in the country coming into the night, did not so much as attempt a shot in the game's first 15 minutes and his post touches for the night numbered fewer than five. Though he managed 12 points, he was not much of a factor offensively in Purdue's 73-55 triumph.
Not that that bothers the gigantic junior.
"I don't really care about how many points I get," said Edey, who added 13 rebounds and four blocks to his stat line. "That's the first thing. I love when we're winning the game, we're going up 20, I feel like I'm having a positive impact on the floor. I don't feel like I need to score the ball, I can focus my energy on other things.
"I just have to keep posting hard, which forces them into rotations and then I can focus on rebounding, focus on playing defense, blocking shots. I'll score the ball when I have to; when I'm one on one, I'm going to go score the ball and make a play, but if it's not the right play for me to score the ball, I'm not going to try to force one up."
That might sound like the obvious mindset to have and Edey makes it look simple, repeatedly finding the open man when he gets smothered with multiple defenders down low. There is little ego in his game and that is one of the keys to Purdue's off-the-charts ball movement. Time after time, the center kicks to the perimeter and the defense gets in rotation, giving the Boilermakers the opportunity to whip the ball around the court and turn a good shot into a great shot. Edey (and Purdue's general unselfishness) makes that happen, but it's a rare quality in a star. When a player scores as much as Edey does, he often goes hunting for a shot if he has not taken one in some time. There are plenty of players who can score and contribute in other ways as well but there are few players who can handle the responsibility of scoring 30 on a given night and also be content with taking seven shots in a game – as Edey did in both contests against Nebraska this season – if the defense dictates it. That's a special combination and it's one of the main reasons Purdue's offense is No. 1 in the country in Ken Pomeroy's efficiency rankings.
"Guys that normally score a lot, when they go long periods without getting a shot up, they start itching; they want it, they really want it," said Purdue coach Matt Painter, who called Edey a "unicorn." "When you deal with someone who scores 20 and they don't have a shot for four or five minutes, they're normally gonna cork a bad one up there. He just doesn't. Now, he plays seven feet and in, so his bad shots are 8-foot jump hooks.
"He's unselfish and I know a big piece of that is simply, he didn't go through what everybody else went through in terms of recruiting. He didn't play in middle school. No one told him he was going to be the next coming. No one told him he was going to be an All-American or have a chance to be national player of the year or Big Ten MVP. That was never in his thought process, so he just listens to coaches and tries to take it in and works on his game. It's that simple. ... We have a lot of guys like that, but for a guy of his stature and what he's accomplished, it's pretty cool."
The main beneficiary of the attention paid to Edey in the paint tonight was guard Fletcher Loyer, who poured in a career-high 27 points on 6-for-12 3-point shooting and had a bevy of open looks because Nebraska was daring the Boilermakers to beat them from the outside. Purdue did just that, going 11 for 29 from deep, led by Loyer, who has 49 points in two games against the Cornhuskers this season.
It's unclear if the Homestead product hit the proverbial "freshman wall" in December, but if he did, he seems to be through it now. After shooting 24% from 3-point range over a 6 1/2 game span, Loyer is 13 of 23 (56.5%) from deep over the last 2 1/2 games. He's clearly feeling confident in his shot, and his ability to shot fake, relocate and reset himself to fire away seems to have grown as the season has progressed. He's always been a confident player, but there is zero hesitation in his decision-making right now and he's scoring at all three levels. He insists not much changed between his slump and his current hot shooting.
"Just staying consistent, getting shots up before and after practice," Loyer said of what got him out of the subpar stretch. "Everybody on the team does the same, so really just trusting each other to go knock down that shot. No matter who it is, they put in the work to go shoot the ball."
The Boilermakers also returned to form on the glass after giving up 19 offensive rebounds the first time they played the Cornhuskers. Nebraska was without Juwan Gary (6.5 rebounds per game) and Sam Griesel (5.4), two of its best perimeter rebounders, but holding the 'Huskers to just four offensive rebounds, as Purdue did, was still an impressive feat. The Boilermakers won the rebounding battle 38-19 and part of the disparity was thanks to Mason Gillis, who grabbed five rebounds after missing the first matchup with a back injury. Purdue remains one of the best rebounding teams in the country and it scrapped and fought on the glass tonight. Blackhawk Christian product Caleb Furst corralled six rebounds in 20 minutes.
"It definitely needed to be addressed, we talked about it throughout this week," Gillis said of Purdue's defensive rebounding the first time around against Nebraska. "When any team gets 19 offensive rebounds, that's not acceptable in our program. Even one offensive rebound isn't acceptable. We harp on that, we preach that every practice."
Gillis also made a 3-pointer, just his fifth in 22 attempts since returning from his back injury. He was one of Purdue's best 3-point shooters before the injury and if he can get hot again, the Boilermakers' offensive potential climbs yet another level.
Tonight was the Boilermakers' 1,900th all-time win, 11th-most in NCAA history. After the victory, Painter, who has coached exactly 400 of those triumphs over the last 18 seasons, reflected on what has made his program so successful for more than a century.
"Purdue's a special place," Painter said. "It's got great people, it's got great education and they love basketball. ... They just understand, if you're playing hard, you're playing together. I'm not saying every fan at Purdue understands that, but collectively they do; really more than a lot of fanbases, if not all fanbases. That's the one thing you gotta be able to do. You gotta play together, you gotta play the right way and you gotta play hard and if you do that, they'll appreciate that. They love that, they understand that piece of basketball."
Following Purdue's triumph tonight, the Boilermakers got some help from Illinois, which topped Michigan State. Purdue and MSU entered the day tied atop the Big Ten, but now the Boilermakers are all alone at the top at 5-1 in conference play. As it happens, they'll have a chance to defend their first-place perch Monday in East Lansing against the Spartans. The Breslin Center awaits.