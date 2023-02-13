EVANSTON, Illinois – Coming into the season, the biggest question mark surrounding Purdue was how good the Boilermakers could be with a pair of true freshmen starting in the backcourt.
For much of the year, Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer have answered every single uncertainty about their ability and poise, playing well enough to not only keep the Boilermakers from losing on their account but also to win the Boilers some games they otherwise might have dropped.
But as March nears and Purdue gears up for another run at its first Final Four since 1980, it appears, once again, the question marks lay in the backcourt for the No. 1 team in the country. After a 64-58 loss to Northwestern on Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena, a game in which the Boilermakers turned the ball over 13 times in the second half, it is increasingly clear there is a book on the Boilermakers and those guards respectively: Pressure them incessantly on the perimeter, press them for the full length of the court and they'll make mistakes. Over the last three games, the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 47 times and opponents have converted those in miscues into 56 points. Of those points, 22 came against the Wildcats, who forced 13 second-half turnovers in sending Purdue to its second loss in three games.
For Smith, the lesson of the game was obvious:
"Don’t turn the ball over.”
Asked what the difference was in the final four minutes, when Northwestern forced six turnovers and closed the game on a 17-3 run, Smith again did not mince words.
“They were just more physical," the 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball said. "We just have to make smarter decisions.”
To be clear, Smith and Loyer are still far ahead of where almost everyone (with the possible exception of coach Matt Painter) thought they would be at this point in their careers. Their recruiting rankings marked them as players experts expected to ride the bench for a year or two before potentially contributing as upperclassmen. Instead they have stepped directly into the roughest, toughest league in the country and have the Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) still 2 1/2 games clear of the field in the standings despite Sunday's loss to the second-place Wildcats (18-7, 9-5). They have both played at an All-Big Ten level at various points this season.
But in recent games, neither has take care of the ball adequately. Smith, a true artist as a passer, has developed a tendency to get himself in the air without first making a decision on where to go with the ball. That tendency led to his turnover on the game's crucial possession against Indiana last week when he threw an interception to IU's Race Thompson and it caused a giveaway in a critical moment Sunday, when, after Northwestern had taken its first lead of the second half at 59-57 with 90 seconds to go, he drove and kicked to no one, causing the ball to trickle harmlessly out of bounds.
Loyer, meanwhile, seems to be hitting something of a freshman wall. He has scored in single digits in five of his last eight games after doing so just twice in the previous 14 contests. Against the Wildcats, he went 1 for 6 from the field, missed a wide-open 3-pointer in the early going and committed a crucial turnover during Northwestern's late comeback – Northwestern guard Chase Audige simply ripped the ball away from him on the wing and raced the other way for a dunk. Iowa had done the same to Loyer on the very first possession of Purdue's game against the Hawkeyes earlier in the week and the Homestead product has committed two turnovers in four consecutive games.
Once again, it feels as though the Boilermakers might go as far in March as their freshmen guards can take them. If they can't get a handle on the ball, that might be the round of 32.
But the guards were not Purdue's only turnover-prone players against Northwestern. Center Zach Edey had 24 points (including 14 of Purdue's 21 in the second half), but he committed six turnovers all by himself. The Wildcats put him under intense pressure, throwing two big defenders at him nearly every time he touched the ball and doing everything they could to keep his back turned away from the rim so he could not effectively pass out of the double team. He had the ball taken away from him more than once against such pressure. Other times, he tried to pass blindly to a spot he assumed a teammate would be and there was no one there.
“They just locked into him and got jammed into him," Painter said of how the Wildcats stopped the national player of the year candidate. "The freedom of movement, if you can get there quick, you can stop him from turning his shoulder. If you don’t, he can open up and see a lot more at that time. It helps if you can come quick with guys that are bigger. … We gotta be able to pass and catch.
“Nothing they did we haven’t seen before. … We have some spots to go to, but we also have reads. Sometimes he’ll just throw to a spot and the pass will go through and you think it’s OK. Then he threw to a couple of spots today where he thought guys were going to be and they were diving. You gotta still read it. You’re always learning through your double teams.”
To be clear, the Boilermakers thought there was more at play than just good defense from the Wildcats. Edey said Northwestern did things to him "I probably shouldn't say to the media" and when asked whether there was anything about the double teams he hadn't seen previously, he smiled wryly:
"Yeah, there definitely was.”
Officials whistled Northwestern for nine fouls of Edey and Painter insisted that number could have been doubled or even tripled. Mostly, the 18th-year Purdue coach was disappointed because he felt the game was officiated differently in the second half than it was in the first half.
“Yes," Painter said. "A lot differently. But that’s basketball. That’s being on the road and it’s our job to adjust. We didn’t adjust and we weren’t very tough, both mentally and physically.
"We allowed it to get into that situation where we had to play better. When you play better, you take everything out of it, you take the other team, you take the refs, everything out of it. When you don’t, now the margin for error is a little different.”
This is not the first time Painter has expressed his view that Edey does not get a fair whistle because the referees feel they can't call a foul on every play and teams keep fouling until the officials stop calling it. That might have been the case against the Wildcats, but even so Purdue led 55-47 with 3:52 left and couldn't get it done at the end. The Boilermakers missed 13 straight 3-pointers to finish the game after starting 5 of 9 – there were some very, very good looks in that bunch – and also gave up a key offensive rebound when they had the 8-point lead with 3:30 left and had a chance to put the game away. Regardless of the officiating, this was an eminently winnable game, one which the No. 1 team in the country should probably have gutted its way through.
Instead, Northwestern blitzed the Boilers for the final stretch, Purdue wilted, and the Gold and Black were the victim of a court-storming for the fifth time in the last two seasons. Edey made his way slowly off the court as Wildcat fans crowded on to the floor around him. At one point, he took what appeared to be a significant – unintentional – shoulder check from an excited student. He paused for a moment, stared straight ahead, then kept walking.
“It’s standard," Edey said of the court-storming. "It’s expected at this point, that’s what happens when you’re an elite program like we have been the last two seasons. It’s a compliment obviously when teams storm the court because they didn’t expect to beat you. They’re happy they beat you.”
The Boilermakers are not happy; they're facing real adversity for the first time this season. There is a blueprint now for how to beat the Big Ten's best team and opponents are going to follow it until Purdue proves it no longer works. Expect pressure, pressure and more pressure for the rest of the Big Ten season and into March Madness.