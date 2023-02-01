WEST LAFAYETTE – Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry walked into the postgame press conference looking somewhat dazed after his team lost 80-60 to No. 1 Purdue on Wednesday at Mackey Arena. When asked to make an opening statement, he promised he would keep it short and to the point.
"Best team in the country, best player in the country, best coach in the country," he said.
That was it. It was all that really needed to be said on a night in which Shrewsberry, who served as the associate head coach at Purdue for two years under Matt Painter – the "best coach," he referred to in his statement – schemed up an excellent gameplan for the Nittany Lions only for it to be blown up by a Purdue bench player, Mason Gillis, more than doubling his previous career-high for points and tripling his prior career-best for made 3s. Sometimes the other team is just better. Purdue is better than Penn State. Purdue is better than just about everybody.
Shrewsberry insisted he liked his team's energy early in the game. He admitted there have been games this year in which his still-gelling team has not shown up. This was not one of those, he said.
"We competed here," the second-year Nittany Lions coach said. "But this team's a buzzsaw, man. We didn't not show up, they just played really well."
The Nittany Lions' gameplan involved stopping the Boilermakers from winning the same way they did against Penn State in January, when Zach Edey scored 30 points and Homestead product Fletcher Loyer added 17 in a 76-63 Boilers triumph. To that end, Penn State came out aggressively double-teaming Edey to force him to give up the ball and trying to deny the ball to Loyer entirely. The gambits each worked for the most part. Edey had "only" 18 points (he came in averaging 22.1) and Loyer settled for five on 2-for-8 shooting, though he had four assists.
But Purdue is such a well-oiled machine on offense, no defense is going to be able to take away everything. Someone is always going to be open. Shrewsberry and the Nittany Lions decided that if they could limit Edey and Loyer, they would live with someone else beating them. They kept the game close for six minutes – it was 11-11 at the 14-minute mark of the first half – but then Gillis entered the game, hit back-to-back 3s and Purdue rolled from there.
"You gotta do something," said Shrewsberry, who was with Purdue from 2019 to 2021. "Zach beat us up so bad in the paint the last time, but it's also how you construct a team. You have the most dominant player in college basketball and you put guys around him that fit perfectly, that shoot it, that move, that pass it. You gotta pick and choose some stuff.
"We wanted someone to take more shots than Zach. ... We didn't want that someone to be Fletcher because he's been killing people and he killed us."
So it was Gillis, who set a Purdue record for 3-pointers in a game at Mackey Arena and came one shy of the overall program record of 10, set by Carsen Edwards in the 2019 Elite Eight against Virginia, who played the hero on this night. The New Castle native, who had never scored more than 14 points in 2 1/2 seasons at Purdue, poured in 29 on 9-for-12 3-point shooting. The seventh of his 3s, which capped a personal 9-0 spurt to help Purdue open up some breathing room early in the second half after Penn State had cut the deficit to four momentarily, drew the loudest roar from a crowd this reporter has heard this season.
"For me, it just shows to keep working," said Gillis, who came into the game shooting 32% from beyond the arc. "I haven't had the type of season I've wanted, but the coaches have told me to just keep working, I tell myself to keep working, my teammates tell me to keep working and I tell them to keep working, so we just stick to it. We're not worried as much about the results as the process.
"It definitely felt amazing, though."
By the time the game was over, Shrewsberry was ready to throw up his hands.
"I don't want to sit here and give anybody any ammunition or clues on how to beat Purdue," he said. "I can't, obviously, so you can listen to me all you want and figure it out, but I ain't helping nobody else beat them."
Nobody else has this season, save for Rutgers a month ago. Since then, the Boilermakers (22-1, 11-1 Big Ten) have rattled off nine consecutive victories, the longest active streak among high-major teams, and they are 3 1/2 games clear of the field in the Big Ten with eight games to play.
It would have been very easy, with a road tilt against rival Indiana next on the schedule, for the Boilermakers to come into this game flat and looking ahead. But this team is built differently. They have not really looked past a game all season and have taken each challenge one by one, dismantling essentially whichever opponent is put in their way. That mindset, Painter said, stems from what this group feels was a missed opportunity last season.
"How can't you play when each game matters to try to win the Big Ten championship?" the 18th-year Boilers coach wondered. "You start losing games, that's going to affect you. That's where we were last year. We were 14-6 (in the Big Ten), which is a good record, winning 70% of your conference games in this league is still good, but we should have been better. We let things slip away and that's my fault and that's our guys' fault. We let some things slip away. Now you have a chance with this group to not let things slip away. Let's be ready to roll. And these guys were."
Gillis, a redshirt junior who was averaging 5.4 points coming into the night, was certainly ready. He hit his first 3-pointer 39 seconds after entering the game, added his second 56 seconds later and never looked back. The second 3 came after he faked a dump-in pass to Edey in the post, got his defender to back up several feet in anticipation of double-teaming the center and then calmly knocked in the long-range jumper. It was a remarkably under-control play and it was typical of a night on which Gillis forced almost nothing. He realized he was hot and decided to keep shooting, but everything was in the flow of the offense. By the second half, the Boilermakers were running sets for him.
"I just had the biggest smile on my face," Ethan Morton said of watching Gillis's big night. "Mason and I have been here for three years now and I see the work every day. He's the epitome of just doing your job, no matter what's going on. Everyone's acting like this is unbelievable, but I've seen him do this for three years. It's like another open gym."
As much of a feel-good story as Gillis's night was, however, it is possible to squint and see a concern for the Boilermakers going forward – for one of the first times this season, the opposing team was able to take Edey somewhat out of the game. Every time he touched the ball he was hounded by a pair of Nittany Lions and he ended up taking just nine shots. Obviously, Gillis (and others, notably Morton, who made a pair of 3s of his own) was open from beyond the arc on a regular basis and was able to make enough of those shots to keep Purdue well in front. But what happens if a team employs the same defensive strategy and Purdue doesn't have anyone get hot from deep? Of course, Purdue has so many shooters that someone is usually going to get hot if teams pack it back in the lane as Penn State did, but can Purdue count on that happening four (or even six) consecutive times in the NCAA Tournament? It's a question which is likely keeping Painter up at night. This was the most aggressively anyone has sent a double-team at Edey and he looked ever so slightly out of sorts at times. He still made plenty of good passes to the perimeter and the shooters around him still made shots (though, nit-picking, it would have been good for Braden Smith to do better than 1 for 6 from 3 considering the quality of his looks), but he never seemed entirely comfortable.
On the other hand, when Penn State cut the lead to 16 midway through the second half and had some momentum for the first time since the first half, Edey easily scored on back-to-back possessions out of a Boilermakers timeout to put the game away and Purdue beat a potential NCAA Tournament team by 20, so maybe the concerns here are minimal. Anyway, Indiana awaits. See everyone in Bloomington on Saturday.