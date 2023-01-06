COLUMBUS, Ohio – When Fletcher Loyer knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing off a pass from Zach Edey with 11 seconds left to lift No. 1 Purdue to a 71-69 win over No. 24 Ohio State at Value City Arena on Thursday night, it was the culmination of a trend which had begun midway through the first half.
Purdue was hot from 3-point range.
For most Boilermaker teams, there is nothing particularly special about hitting a bushel of long-range shots in quick succession. Coach Matt Painter's squads are made to do that. He recruits shooters and tries to pair them with dominant big men and he's had significant success doing so.
But this year's team, surprising almost everyone, has been unable to hit from the outside on a regular basis, ranking outside the top 300 nationally in 3-point shooting percentage and entering Thursday at just 30.5% as a team, failing to take full advantage of the enormous attention opponents must pay to the 7-foot-4 Edey. The Boilermakers had particularly struggled over the previous five games, hitting just 28 of 121 3-pointers, a 23.1% mark.
Against Ohio State, the ninth-ranked team in the country in opponent 3-point shooting (27.4%) entering Thursday, the Boilermakers started abysmally, going 0 for 7 from beyond the arc in the first nine minutes despite a fair amount of open looks, part of a disastrous 3 for 18 beginning from the field overall. At that point, the Buckeyes led by double digits and it seemed as though the they would be able to almost coast to victory on a wave of Purdue bricks.
Then, at the end of a particularly poor Purdue offensive possession, in which the Boilermakers were barely able to get the ball inside the 3-point line and had no good looks for nearly the full 30 seconds of the shot clock, Utah transfer guard David Jenkins Jr. hoisted up a semi-desperate 3-pointer to avoid a shot-clock violation and it dropped, snapping a 4:49 stretch without a point for Purdue.
It was as though seeing the ball go through the net one time provided confidence for the rest of Purdue's shooters. Minutes later, wing Ethan Morton, who came into the game shooting barely 23% from long range, hit a 3, his first since Dec. 17, and then point guard Braden Smith added one of his own. Before the end of the half, Jenkins, Mason Gillis and Smith drained 3-pointers in succession to knot the score at 33 and Gillis added another in the early minutes of the second half to put Purdue in front at 38-36.
Down the stretch, it was Loyer's turn. The Homestead product went 0 for 6 from the floor in the first half, but rebounded to 4 for 6 in the second half, including 3 of 4 from long distance. All three of the 3s he made, including the winner on the Boilers' final possession, gave Purdue the lead. By the time the dust settled, the Boilermakers had enjoyed a 13 for 31 performance from beyond the arc, including 13 of 24 in the final 31 minutes of the game. It was easily their best shooting performance since they went 10 for 24 against Hofstra on Dec. 7. Their 13 made 3s were a season-high.
For Painter, it was vindication of the faith he has continued to place in the players he recruited in part for their shooting prowess to figure it out and shoot to their potential. It's only one game and the brick-heavy Purdue outfit could return, but, coming as it did against one of the best 3-point defenses in the country and coming on the heels of a 5-for-12 second half from beyond the arc against Rutgers on Monday, it's a potential signal there is light at the end of the tunnel for Purdue's shooting woes.
"That's the one thing that's been kind of shocking to me is our inability to knock down perimeter shots," Painter said after beating the Buckeyes. "I just feel like our shooting is much better than we've shown. I think it's a strength. ... The one thing about being able to make 3s, we get 39 points tonight from 3s, that's what gets you, you can make them in a run, make two or three in a row, it can be the difference in a game.
"Just trying to get those guys to understand about having quality possessions and not having empty possessions."
For Painter's players, simply having one game in which 3-pointers fell in bunches might set the stage for future such performances.
"It can do everything, it gives you momentum," Jenkins said. "Seeing 3s goes in, especially when we haven't been shooting as a team overall – we have a bunch of good shooters though, we know it can't rain forever, at some point we're going to get hot and it's going to continue for us because we got guys who work on their game each and every day, consistently. I've never seen guys work on their game as much as here [Jenkins previously played for Utah, UNLV and South Dakota State] and I'm not just saying that to say it. At some point it's going to fall for us."
Jenkins was one of the important breakout performers for Purdue against the Buckeyes. He came into the night as a career 40.7% 3-point shooter who was making just 27.3% this season, likely in part because he has been getting fewer minutes than at his previous stops and is finding it harder to get into a rhythm. Thursday, however, with backup shooting guard Brandon Newman feeling under the weather, he was part of a three-guard Purdue rotation most of the night with Smith and Loyer, starting in Loyer's place in the second half after the Homestead product struggled so mightily in the first period. The sixth-year senior responded with a 3-for-3 performance from long range and added two assists without turning the ball over.
Jenkins is in an odd position because he has been a shooting guard for most of his career, acting as one of the primary bucket-getters for each of his teams, but with Loyer and Newman on the roster Purdue is basically set at that position and Jenkins has been playing mostly point guard, where he is more needed but less comfortable. Thursday, he made his case to get some minutes alongside Smith, a lineup which has not often been used this season.
"Obviously I came into Purdue as a shooter and I hadn't been making anything," Jenkins said. "Credit to my teammates for looking for me. Zach obviously attracts a lot of attention, double-teams, and you get a lot of wide-open shots."
For as much as the shooters deserve credit for finding the range and helping the Boilermakers climb back into the game against the Buckeyes, Edey's role should not be overlooked. After scoring just four points in the first half as Purdue struggled to get the ball into him in the post, he re-asserted himself in the second half with 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting. In the final minute, he made two of the biggest plays of the game, answering Ohio State's go-ahead 3 with 41 seconds left with a calm jump hook to bring Purdue within 69-68 and then making the right decision on Purdue's final possession, kicking the ball out to Loyer when Ohio State sent a double team at him. It was his fourth assist of the game, a season-high. If Purdue starts knocking down 3s on his kick-out passes with more regularity, Edey might end up flirting with triple-doubles this year.
"I thought Zach made some really good decisions at the end of the game," Painter said. "I think a lot of people look at in theory and say, 'Your best player has to take the last shot.' Your best player has to make the best decision. You can't dictate everything, the other team will dictate some things. They came hard on the trap and I thought he made a great decision and Fletcher made a huge shot."
On the whole, it was not a particularly pretty game for Purdue, but any road win over a top 25 team in the Big Ten is a good win (Ohio State is No. 11 in Ken Pomeroy's efficiency rankings, suggesting it might even be a little underrated by AP Poll voters), especially after the Boilermakers fell behind by as many as 12 in the first half. It was a mixed bag of a game, with nine terrible minutes and 31 minutes in which the Boilermakers came close to reaching their ceiling as an offensive unit against a solid defense. A loss would have sent the Boilermakers to back-to-back defeats, deflating much of the good feeling from a 13-0 start to the campaign and leaving them with a long road back to Big Ten title contention (they would have been 2-2, while Ohio State would have improved to 3-0). Instead, they are one of only four teams with three Big Ten wins (Rutgers, Michigan and Wisconsin are the others) and can enter a tough game against Penn State on Sunday with some confidence. Simply put, Purdue found its mojo again in the final 31 minutes of this game.
"It's obviously hard when you hit a little adversity, when Ohio State went up however many points they went up, with a loud and intense crowd," Jenkins said. "I just like how poised we stayed. We got stops, we made some big shots, Fletcher made the 3 at the end of the game. It's just huge, big-time plays from big-time players. There's just nothing more to say about that.
"I just like how we handled adversity, we came together as a team. ... We just executed down the stretch and that's going to be really important for us in Big Ten play because every team is going to come after us and every game is a dogfight."