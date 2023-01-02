WEST LAFAYETTE – Less than a month ago, then-No. 10 Indiana suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey. After the game, Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson questioned his team's toughness and admitted the Scarlet Knights had out-muscled the Hoosiers.
Matt Painter did exactly the same after his top-ranked team lost to Rutgers 65-64 tonight at Mackey Arena for its first loss of the season, snapping the Boilermakers' 13-game winning streak to open the campaign and their 34-game streak against unranked opponents at home and at neutral sites. Painter insisted his team, which has made a living diving for every loose ball imaginable and winning more than its share of them this year, is not "grimy" enough right now.
"They've had a couple of losses where I don't think they should have lost, they had some things go against them. They're a really good team," Painter said of the 10-4 Scarlet Knights. "It's a good learning lesson. When we had it happen (in January 2017) when we got beat by Minnesota here, we ended up winning the Big Ten. Minnesota was better than us in that game. They were tougher than us, they made more shots.
"This wasn't as much shot-making as it was, we've dominated the glass, we've taken care of the basketball (in previous games) and now the possessions are even. ... We should have put ourselves in a better position by getting more of those 50-50 balls, having fewer turnovers.
"(The Scarlet Knights) were ready to go. ... I just thought they were sharper than we were. That's as much on me as it is on our players. You have to have your guys ready. ... They were quicker to some balls than we were and we just can't let that happen."
Purdue has given itself extra possessions most of the year by owning the glass (best rebounding margin in the country coming in) and avoiding turnovers (11th-fewest in the country), but tonight the Boilermakers only out-rebounded Rutgers 34-31 and the Scarlet Knights grabbed a couple of key offensive rebounds down the stretch for putback baskets, helping to stave off Purdue's comeback attempt.
At the same time, the visitors were harassing the Boilermaker ball-handlers into a litany of turnovers, especially in the first half, when Purdue threw the ball away eight times. Rutgers' length and active hands really bothered Purdue and guards Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Brandon Newman combined for seven turnovers. In all, Purdue gave it up 13 times and the Scarlet Knights converted those into 18 enormous points. Smith in particular made some ill-advised passes as he tried to get the offense in a flow, playing like a freshman for really the first time since he arrived on campus, though he somewhat redeemed himself down the stretch with back-to-back smart passes to Loyer and then Newman for open 3s on Purdue's final two possessions. Loyer hit his shot to give Purdue the lead with 29.3 seconds left, but Cam Spencer answered with a 3 for Rutgers and Newman's potential game-winner in the final seconds clanked off the rim, denying Smith his fifth assist of the night against three turnovers.
"I thought it was Braden's worst game," Painter said. "Braden didn't have a good game. It's one of those things where you don't want to be too harsh with a young guy. What he has in front of him, he's earned. He's earned it. He plays 30 minutes, he has the ball in his hands, he's a really good player. But we need more from him from a competitive standpoint. I thought tonight was the first time that competitively, jump into that fight and roll. He wasn't quite there. It's part of it, it's part of the learning curve."
In the end, that might be the biggest positive from this game: Purdue learned a lot. It learned how to lose. It learned which players will step up when Zach Edey gets taken out of the game, as he was for most of the first half – Smith ran the show, Mason Gillis crashed the boards and Trey Kaufman-Renn tried to provide some kind of post presence. If Kaufman-Renn had gone 1 for 6 instead of the 0 for 6 he ended up with, it would have been enough to get the Boilermakers over the hump.
In more good news, the Boilers finally broke out of their outside shooting slump in the second half. It's a small sample size and it comes after they went 2 for 11 from long range in the first half, but 5 for 12 on 3s in the final 20 minutes with a couple of enormous makes down the stretch is a lot better than what the Boilermakers have been doing lately from there – they made just 21% over their previous four games. Newman is now 6 for 12 from downtown in the last two games and Loyer hit the go-ahead shot after struggling for the last several weeks. Purdue needed to see those go in. After the game, Painter was forceful in defense of his shooters, if not always their shot selection.
"We gotta take better shots," the 18th-year Purdue coach said. "We gotta get some perimeter guys who are consistent shooters. That would be a great start for us. But if you go and take good shots and miss them, I'm cool with it. I really am. A lot of people who pick at you, as a coach, they don't know s--- when it comes to that. If you got guys who can shoot, you gotta believe in them. I believe in our guys. There's not anybody out there shooting 3s I don't believe in. They've proven they can make them. But we're not right now."
Purdue's second-half comeback was helped by Edey, who came alive after halftime, scoring 15 points in the second half against some of the best perimeter defense in the country. At halftime, Purdue assistant coach PJ Thompson encouraged him to get into his post move faster to avoid Rutgers' double-teams and Edey was able to follow that advice. Purdue was also able to find him with some better post-entry passes after getting several stolen in the first half.
Edey was also available in the second half after playing only nine minutes in the first period because of foul trouble. He has been outstanding at avoiding fouls this year, but he picked up two cheap ones early and the Boilermakers played much of the first half without him. At 7-foot-4, he's going to be in foul trouble sometimes and it's good to learn how to handle it now rather than in February or March. Of course, it would be more palatable to learn it in a win.
"I gotta stay out of foul trouble in the first," Edey said. "I gotta be able to play more minutes. When I bench myself with foul trouble it's something I can't do."
No one expected Purdue to go 38-0 and win a national championship, but while the Boilermakers were undefeated it was easy to overlook some of their flaws. Rutgers threw several of them into sharp relief tonight and it's clear there are areas which need work – ball-handling against the press and, of course, shooting are among them – though Rutgers is so long and athletic on defense it will be difficult for most other opponents to exploit the Boilers in the same way.
The Boilermakers have little time to lick their wounds: a road trip to Columbus, Ohio to face No. 24 Ohio State looms Thursday. For the first time this year, the Boilers will be trying to bounce back from a loss.