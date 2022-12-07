Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm is leaving the Boilermakers to take the head coaching job at Louisville, his alma mater, according to multiple reports.
The deal with Louisville would be in the range of six years and $35 million, according to ESPN, which is relatively comparable to the $5.1 million he would have made this year had he stayed at Purdue long enough to receive the $600,000 retention bonus he was due to get were he still the Boilermakers' coach Dec. 31.
Brohm went 36-34 in six seasons with the Boilermakers after taking over a program which had gone 9-39 during the four years prior to his arrival. He led the Boilermakers to their first nine-win season since 2003 last year, capping it with a 48-45 overtime Music City Bowl victory over Tennessee.
This year, the Boilers won the Big Ten West division title and faced Michigan in the Big Ten championship game. It was Purdue's first division crown since the conference adopted a two-division structure in 2011. The Boilermakers lost to Michigan 43-22.
After the loss to the Wolverines, Brohm was asked how the championship game appearance might help his program develop going forward.
"Sometimes that motivates guys to want to work harder, and you hope that happens," Brohm said. "So, you know, we'll see what the future holds.
"I know our team is built on hard work and grinding to get better, and we're not scared to take on anybody, and we're able to take some hits in the chin and punches in the gut and get back up and keep competing.... That's what it takes to win."
Louisville has not yet officially announced the hire and the Boilermakers have not yet officially announced the coach's departure.
Assuming the deal officially gets done, the Boilers will need an interim coach for their Citrus Bowl matchup against LSU on Jan. 2. Among the candidates for that job would likely be co-defensive coordinator Ron English, who has head coaching experience at Eastern Michigan.
Co-offensive coordinator Brian Brohm, Jeff Brohm's brother, played at Louisville and is a likely candidate to follow his older brother to his alma mater.
The Louisville job was open because former Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield is now the head coach at Cincinnati.
Louisville last went through a coaching search after the 2018 season and it zeroed in on Brohm as a candidate then, but the Boilers coach, after meeting with Louisville and hearing its pitch, decided to stay at Purdue after leading it to bowl games in his first two seasons at the helm.
“While going home (to Louisville) was very appealing to me, the timing was not ideal," Brohm said at the time. "I believe that remaining at Purdue is the right thing to do, and I am excited for the challenges ahead.
“(When I took the Purdue job), I wanted to come and try to make a difference. I knew it wasn't going to be easy and it's not. I knew you're going to have to work at it and prove your worth, but that drives you to get up every morning, stay a little bit later, figure out a way to win and do everything you can to help your players improve.
“(Purdue) is a program that has a long history, a long tradition. We've got to get it back. We've got to become a competitive team in the Big Ten that maybe can inch forward each year, get back in the mix and see where we can go from there.”
Brohm departs Purdue with two bowl victories (the 2017 Foster Farms Bowl and the 2021 Music City Bowl), two Big Ten Receivers of the Year (Rondale Moore in 2018 and David Bell in 2021), one first-round NFL draft pick (George Karlaftis in 2022) and three upsets of top five opponents (2018 over No. 2 Ohio State, 2021 over No. 2 Iowa and 2021 over No. 5 Michigan State) on his résumé. He is the winningest coach at Purdue since Joe Tiller.