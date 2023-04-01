Purdue's Zach Edey and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis were among the best players in the country this season and have spent much of the postseason piling up individual honors. Both were named consensus All-Americans, while Edey has won a handful of national player of the year awards, including the Associated Press's Player of the Year trophy Friday.
On Saturday, both Hoosier State stars added more hardware to their trophy cases. Edey was awarded the Oscar Robertson Trophy, given annually to the nation's best player by the US Basketball Writers Association, making him the first Boilermaker since Glenn Robinson in 1994 to capture the award. He was also honored with the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the nation's best center. His win marks the Big Ten's fifth in the nine years the award has existed (Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky and Ethan Happ won it and Iowa's Luka Garza took it twice).
Jackson-Davis, meanwhile, was named the Karl Malone Award honoree as the country's best power forward.
Edey has earned four major national player of the year accolades, with the AP and USBWA awards joined by those from the Sporting News and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). He also won the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award on Tuesday, in addition to being named the national player of the year by CBS Sports on Thursday.
“It’s crazy, it doesn’t even feel real sometimes," Edey said of his growing list of awards. "I think it’s something I’ll only be able to appreciate in a few years when I look back on it. Right now, living through it, it feels crazy. It’s hard to take in. I’m trying to take it all in, but it’s definitely tough. It’s crazy thinking of my name in the conversation with the past legends at Purdue, like Glenn Robinson, John Wooden. To think that my name’s going to be next to them in history, it’s a surreal feeling.
"It validates all the work I’ve put in over my three years at Purdue, all the long nights I stayed when no one was watching, all the nights with (Boilermakers assistant) coach (Brandon) Brantley, staying two, three hours after practice with him, ice-tubbing, getting shots up, it validates everything. It makes me want to work harder, keep doubling down and see where this all can take me.”
At what level of the sport that work might be taking place remains unclear. Edey said after Purdue's season ended in the NCAA Tournament's round of 64 against No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson that he had not yet decided whether to play another season for the Boilermakers – the junior has two years of eligibility left – or turn professional. He was asked again about his future Saturday and leaned into the microphone, as if it to emphasize his four-word answer:
"I have no clue."
Edey, at 7-foot-4 the tallest recipient of a national player of the year honor since Virginia's Ralph Sampson in 1983, is the first player in NCAA history (since blocks became an official NCAA stat) to record at least 750 points, 400 rebounds, 70 blocks and 50 assists in a season. He is sixth nationally in scoring, second in rebounds, 19th in blocked shots and 21st in field goal percentage, making him the only player to rank in the top 25 of all four categories in the same season.
“I had no idea going into the season what would be in store for me," said Edey, who was an honorable mention All-American as a sophomore while playing just 19 minutes per game. "The season was everything I could have hoped for besides, obviously, the way it ended. Up until that point, it was great, it was a great season. We out-performed all expectations, I was able to be a big part of that. My teammates really helped me through it, my coaches really helped me through it, my family helped me through it. This was never just me. This isn’t my award, I’m just the face of it.”
Jackson-Davis, meanwhile, won his award after averaging 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, four assists, and 2.9 blocks. He is the first Division I men's player to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks for a full season in more than a quarter-century. He led the Hoosiers, who went 23-12 and reached the NCAA Tournament's round of 32, in all four categories.
"This is something I share with our coaches and staff, my teammates, family, and all of Hoosier Nation," Jackson-Davis said in a statement.
The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball finished his Hoosiers career third on IU's career lists for scoring (2,258 points) and double-doubles (50). He holds the school record in rebounds (1,143) and blocked shots (270) and is one of five players in Big Ten men’s basketball history to amass 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.
“Trayce has accomplished so much as an Indiana Hoosier and is very deserving of the Karl Malone Award,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said in a statement. “When this team was down in early January, he put the entire program on his shoulders, and night after night he made winning plays. He was the best player on the court all the way through the postseason.”