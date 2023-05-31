Purdue center Zach Edey, the first Boilermaker to win national player of the year honors since Glenn Robinson in 1994, has put off his NBA aspirations for another year and will return to the Boilermakers for the 2023-24 season, he announced Wednesday.
The 7-foot-4 Edey had put his name into the draft process following a season in which he ranked in the top 25 nationally in scoring (22.3 points per game, sixth in the country), rebounding (12.9, second), blocks (2.1, 18th) and field-goal percentage (60.7%, 21st) and became the first player in NCAA history with 750 points, 400 rebounds, 70 blocks and 50 assists in a season. He had until Wednesday to decide whether to keep his name in the draft or remove it and return to Purdue.
Prior to his decision, Boilermakers coach Matt Painter suggested Edey would not leave for the NBA unless he had an assurance he would have a chance at being on league roster next season.
“He has a win-win situation,” Painter said at the Mad Anthonys Red Coat Gala in Fort Wayne. “He comes back to Purdue, I think it’s a total positive move, but it’s also a positive move to go pro, because he’s not going to go pro without some NBA teams really telling him he has a spot with them, how great they think he is and that he can come into the NBA and play. That’s really what he’s looking for. He’s looking for that golden opportunity.”
Most draft experts thought Edey would have been a second-round pick, if he was to be selected at all. While his numbers last season were impressive and he was the driving force behind a Purdue team which spent seven weeks ranked No. 1 in the country and won Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles, there are questions about his fit in the modern NBA. There is especially concern with the big man’s ability to defend the pick and roll – scouts have pointed out a tendency for Edey to get caught in between on such actions, not far enough out to affect the ball-handler, but too far forward to stop the lob over the top.
It was clear from the time Purdue’s season ended that Edey felt significant pull to return to West Lafayette. The Boilermakers earned the program’s first No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed since 1996, but suffered a shocking loss in the tournament’s round of 64 to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, only the second top seed to lose in the opening round since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.
Edey scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the 63-58 loss, but did not make a basket in the final 9:25 and did not score in the final 8:32 as Purdue struggled to enter the ball to him against the team with the shortest average height in the country.
“Any time the tournament ends like that, you always leave with those thoughts like, ‘Damn, I wish I could’ve done this, I wish I could’ve done that,’ ” Edey said at the combine. “You definitely have a little bit of unfinished business, but at the end of the day sometimes you have to put those feelings aside and make the best decision for yourself, but there’s definitely a little bit of those feelings.”
With Edey back in the fold, the Boilermakers return all six players who started at least 10 games for them last season, with the big man rejoining sophomore-to-be guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, the latter a Homestead graduate, forwards Mason Gillis and Ethan Morton and fellow paint presence Caleb Furst, a former Blackhawk Christian star, in coming back for another season in West Lafayette.
“It’s the same team we had last year, but our freshman guards get to be sophomores next year,” Edey said of what the Boilermakers will look like in 2023-24. “They’re a little stronger, a little faster, a little more confident. … It’s the same team that’s coming back, nothing’s changed except guys get a little older, which is obviously good.”
Purdue’s roster will also be bolstered by the addition of hyper-athletic wing Cam Heide, who redshirted last season, highly-touted incoming freshman guard Myles Colvin, son of Purdue football great Rosevelt Colvin, III, and Southern Illinois transfer guard Lance Jones, a fifth-year senior. With Edey still a presence in the middle, the Boilermakers will likely enter the season ranked in the top 10 of most polls and are likely to be co-favorites, along with Michigan State, in the Big Ten.
Edey will have a chance to become the first back-to-back AP National Player of the Year since Virginia’s Ralph Sampson won the award three straight years from 1981 to 1983. He also enters the season 790 points shy of Rick Mount’s Purdue career points record and 301 rebounds from Joe Barry Carroll’s Boilermakers mark after scoring 757 points and pulling down 438 rebounds last year. But the Toronto native will not be focused on those pursuits.
“The only thing I’d be worried about if I came back would be winning basketball games,” he said during the combine. “Our team has had a lot of success in the regular season, so making sure I focus on winning on the biggest stage, too, winning in that tournament. … I wouldn’t be focused on adding to my personal hardware collection, all I’d be focused on would be hanging banners and adding to my team’s hardware collection.”
Edey’s return is a victory for Purdue’s Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) operation, as well. The center emphasized from the start there would be a financial component to his decision-making process because of the relatively shorter careers of players his size.
“I have no idea how long my career’s going to last,” he said immediately after the loss to Fairleigh Dickinson.
At the combine, Edey said the NIL offer Purdue had made him was enticing and it ultimately proved to be enough to get him to return to West Lafayette. This comes a year after the Boilermakers lost prized transfer portal recruit Nijel Pack, an Indianapolis native, to Miami (Florida) because the Hurricanes offered Pack a $800,000 over two years in NIL money.
Edey’s NIL situation is somewhat different than the average player because as a Canadian on a student visa, he was unable to legally work during his time in the US, which foreclosed most NIL opportunities. The Boilermakers have endeavored this offseason to get him a different visa which would allow him to work in the US and also scheduled a non-conference game against Alabama in Toronto, where he is allowed to take advantage of as many NIL opportunities as he has time for.
The center’s decision to return creates some questions about Furst’s future with the Boilermakers. The 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball averaged 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game last season, acting as the primary backup at power forward and a depth piece at center. The starters at those positions are back for another season, likely leaving Furst coming off the bench once again.
The former Braves star has two years of eligibility left and has indicated with his play he can handle a bigger role than the one in which the Boilermakers had him last season.
“It’s not fair to some of the people who are around (Edey) because Caleb can do a lot more for us, but when somebody establishes himself like (Edey), you don’t take him out of the game,” Painter said earlier this month.
The NCAA’s window for men’s basketball players to enter the transfer portal closed May 11, so Furst would need a waiver from the NCAA to be immediately eligible if he did decide to go in search of more playing time elsewhere.