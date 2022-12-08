Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm is leaving the Boilermakers to take the head coaching job at Louisville, his alma mater, according to multiple reports.
The deal with Louisville would be in the range of six years and $35 million, according to ESPN, which is relatively comparable to the $5.1 million he would have made this year had he stayed at Purdue long enough to receive the $600,000 retention bonus he was due to get were he still the Boilermakers’ coach Dec. 31.
Brohm’s brother, Purdue co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm, will reportedly be the team’s interim coach during the Citrus Bowl against LSU on Jan. 2. Brian Brohm is a former Louisville quarterback and it is possible he will follow his older brother to the Cardinals’ coaching staff eventually.
Jeff Brohm went 36-34 in six seasons with the Boilermakers after taking over a program which had gone 9-39 during the four years prior to his arrival. He led the Boilermakers to their first nine-win season since 2003 last year, capping it with a 48-45 overtime Music City Bowl victory over Tennessee.
This year, the Boilers won the Big Ten West division title and faced Michigan in the Big Ten championship game. It was Purdue’s first division crown since the conference adopted a two-division structure in 2011. The Boilermakers lost to Michigan 43-22.
After the loss to the Wolverines, Brohm was asked how the championship game appearance might help his program develop going forward.
“Sometimes that motivates guys to want to work harder, and you hope that happens,” Brohm said. “So, you know, we’ll see what the future holds. I know our team is built on hard work and grinding to get better, and we’re not scared to take on anybody, and we’re able to take some hits in the chin and punches in the gut and get back up and keep competing. ... That’s what it takes to win.”
Louisville has not officially announced the hire and the Boilermakers have not officially announced the coach’s departure. The Cardinals are holding a press conference at 4 p.m. today.
The Louisville job was open because former Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield took the head coaching job at Cincinnati on Monday.
Louisville last went through a coaching search after the 2018 season and it zeroed in on Brohm as a candidate then, but the Boilers’ coach, after meeting with Louisville and hearing its pitch, decided to stay at Purdue. At the time, Brohm had just finished his second season with the Boilers and had led them to their second straight bowl game.
“While going home (to Louisville) was very appealing to me, the timing was not ideal,” Brohm said then. “I believe that remaining at Purdue is the right thing to do, and I am excited for the challenges ahead.
“(When I took the Purdue job), I wanted to come and try to make a difference. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy and it’s not. I knew you’re going to have to work at it and prove your worth, but that drives you to get up every morning, stay a little bit later, figure out a way to win and do everything you can to help your players improve.
“(Purdue) is a program that has a long history, a long tradition. We’ve got to get it back. We’ve got to become a competitive team in the Big Ten that maybe can inch forward each year, get back in the mix and see where we can go from there.”
Brohm’s expected departure comes at the same time as a group of players who have helped build the program during his tenure are also set to leave. Among that group is sixth-year senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who has started games in each of the last four seasons, fifth-year senior tight end Payne Durham, fifth-year senior defensive tackles Branson Deen and Snider product Lawrence Johnson and senior guard Spencer Holstege, an All-Big Ten selection who entered the transfer portal Monday.
Brohm’s stint in West Lafayette produced a litany of significant moments for the Boilermakers, most notably their 49-20 upset of then-No. 2 and undefeated Ohio State at Ross-Ade Stadium in 2018, a victory which led to fans storming the field. The triumph was one of three against top 5 opponents Brohm managed at Purdue, adding wins over No. 2 Iowa and No. 5 Michigan State last season. He was 3-1 against top 5 teams.
Brohm recruited two Big Ten Receivers of the Year to Purdue; Rondale Moore in 2018 and David Bell, who took the trophy in 2021 and was one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver. The success of the Purdue pass-catchers is a reflection of the pass-heavy offense Brohm deployed – the Boilermakers ranked in the top 20 in passing yards per game in each of his last five seasons leading the program.
The coach also brought in defensive end George Karlaftis, a top 50 national recruit out of West Lafayette who went in the first round of April’s NFL Draft to the Kansas City Chiefs, Purdue’s first first-rounder since 2011.
The former Louisville quarterback won more games with the Boilermakers in six years than the two preceding coaches, Danny Hope and Darrell Hazell, did in eight combined seasons.
Thanks to Brohm’s success leading the program, Purdue is a more attractive option for his potential replacements than it was when he took the job in December 2016.
In the past, the Boilermakers have hired coaches with head coaching experience; the last time they went with a first-time head coach was in 1982 with Leon Burtnett, who went 21-34-1 in five seasons.
Among the list of candidates who will get a look for the position is likely to be Fort Wayne native and Northrop product JaMarcus Shephard, 39, who spent four years as Brohm’s co-offensive coordinator at Purdue – Brohm called the plays – from 2018 to 2021. He was the wide receivers coach who helped develop Moore,
Bell and others. Shephard is the associate head coach at Washington.
Other likely candidates include Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton – Brohm held Helton’s job before jumping to Purdue prior to the 2017 season – Syracuse coach Dino Babers, who coached receivers for the Boilermakers from 1991 to 1993 and has been on the hot seat off and on at various points with the Orange, and LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, who coached at Notre Dame from 2002 to 2004 and 2010 to 2016 and is still looking for his first head coaching gig at 58.