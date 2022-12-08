The Jeff Brohm File

Career record: 66-44

Record at Purdue: 36-34 (26-25 Big Ten)

Years at Purdue: 6 (2017 to 2022)

Bowl games at Purdue: 2017 Foster Farms Bowl (W 38-35 vs. Arizona), 2018 Music City Bowl (L 63-14 vs. Auburn), 2021 Music City Bowl (W 48-45 vs. Tennessee), 2023 Citrus Bowl vs. LSU (not yet contested)

Top 5 wins: 2018 vs. No. 2 Ohio State (49-20), 2021 vs. No. 2 Iowa (24-7), 2021 vs. No. 5 Michigan State (40-29)

Big Ten division championships: 1 (2022)

First-round draft picks: 1 (George Karlaftis, 2022)