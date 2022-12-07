Ask about Fletcher Loyer and the discussion often quickly turns to his confidence. Loyer’s belief in himself is what first drew Purdue coach Matt Painter to the former Homestead star during the recruiting process.
“Sometimes that’s something that gets lost in evaluation is you have a false bravado about yourself,” Painter said. “Guys wanna talk, guys wanna put up 3-goggles, guys wanna say something to somebody after they hit a shot. Then there’s guys who just flat-out believe in themselves and it doesn’t matter. He was one of those guys. Sure he’s got a great skillset, he can handle the basketball, he knows how to play, but he just seemed really confident when I saw him play.”
Loyer’s Purdue teammates noticed his confidence almost immediately. Center Zach Edey insisted before the season Purdue’s all-freshman backcourt of Loyer and Braden Smith would be successful right away in part because of it.
“(I’m) almost envious of the confidence he stepped in Day 1 with in practice,” Edey said. “Some people you have to teach them from Day 1 how to play with confidence. You have to build up their confidence. … Whereas (Loyer) stepped in with that.”
Nearly a month into the season, Loyer’s confidence seems well founded. He set the single-season Homestead scoring record last year, is averaging 12.4 points and three assists while shooting 38.8% from 3-point range. His best game came Sunday, when he notched career-highs with 20 points and eight assists in his first Big Ten action during a win over Minnesota.
His strong start has led to back-to-back Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors for the 6-foot-4 guard, a National Freshman of the Week award from CBS the week of Nov. 28, and an unblemished record for his fourth-ranked Boilermakers (8-0), who take on Hofstra (6-3) at Mackey Arena tonight.
“You’ve got teammates and coaches that just want to help and they just want you to win, so it’s been a lot easier with these guys around me, so just being able to do that and get some wins has helped,” Loyer said.
A four-star recruit who was ranked No. 120 in his class according to the 247 Sports composite, Loyer has been one of the focal points of Purdue’s offense at times, sprinting through an endless array of screens in the Boilermakers’ complicated sets. His ability to score from anywhere, including 3-point range, forces defenses to pay attention to him and makes him a valuable decoy even when he doesn’t get the ball.
“Whether they have to guard me because I’m stretching out the floor shooting the ball or whether it’s passing into (Edey) or coming off screens, they have to focus on that and if they don’t, we like that so I can get some open looks,” Loyer said. “I’m really just focusing on that and getting to my open spots.”
But while Loyer was the No. 1 option in high school, he is a secondary scorer on this Purdue team. The Boilermakers’ offense revolves in large part around Edey’s size and scoring ability in the low post, opening space for Loyer and the rest of the Boilermakers to operate.
“It’s quite a bit easier,” Loyer said of being a No. 2 or No. 3 option on offense. “I’ve got some great players around me. I’ve got one of the best players in the country standing down low. Whether I’m having an off night or someone else is, someone’s there to pick us up and that’s what’s been so good about this team: everyone’s stepped up and done their job.”
Note: Purdue forward Mason Gillis is unlikely to play tonight against Hofstra as he continues to deal with a back injury he suffered while lifting weights. It also kept him out of the Minnesota game.