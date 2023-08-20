WEST LAFAYETTE – Near the end of last season, Purdue seemed destined to have one of the Big Ten’s best and most cohesive offensive line units for 2023.
Freshmen Marcus Mbow and Mahamane Moussa had stepped into the lineup next to veterans Eric Miller, Gus Hartwig and Spencer Holstege, and Purdue projected to have all five starters back this year, three of them having earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.
Then, coach Jeff Brohm departed for Louisville and eventually took Miller, a two-year starter, with him. Holstege transferred to UCLA and Hartwig faced an offseason of rehab after tearing his ACL in November against Northwestern.
So, new coach Ryan Walters got busy, hiring Marcus Johnson, who coached the offensive line at Missouri in 2020 while Walters was the defensive coordinator, to lead the Purdue offensive front. Walters and Johnson brought in six players from the transfer portal and Johnson has been trying to mold the linemen into a cohesive group.
“They’ve been willing,” said Johnson, who played offensive line at Mississippi and was in the NFL from 2005 to 2008. “That’s one of the things I appreciate about this group: They don’t mind working. Obviously we need to continue to create that chemistry and cohesion because there’s a lot of new faces, guys coming from different walks of life, different places. At the end of the day, we have to find the right five and put them in the right spots.”
The Boilermakers still have a solid foundation with Mbow and Moussa manning two of the spots after excellent redshirt freshman campaigns. Mbow was so good at right guard he earned second-team Freshman All-American honors from College Football News.
Mbow is working at tackle as well as his usual guard position as the Boilermakers work to find the best fits for all of their newcomers.
“He’s a talented individual, but even for him he’s going to need those game reps,” Johnson said of the sophomore’s work at tackle. “The game is different from practice. I think he’s accepted the challenge and I think he wants that challenge. The thing I like about Bow is there’s some guys who are afraid to take chances. He’s not. I can live with that.
“I always tell guys, ‘When you step on that field, make a full-speed decision.’ Whether you’re right or wrong, once you’ve made that decision and live with it and don’t second-guess yourself. He displays that type of mentality. … He has the ability to get it done at tackle.”
Purdue’s newcomers on the line aren’t without experience. They include Luke Griffin (from Missouri, seven starts), Jalen Grant (Bowling Green, 27 starts), Austin Johnson (Colorado, seven starts), Preston Nichols (UNLV, 26 starts) Ben Farrell (Indiana Wesleyan, 19 starts) and Bakyne Coly (Lawrence Tech, 14 games).
The Boilermakers have been working on their chemistry on and off the field.
“You’re coming in from a different school, you don’t know the culture here, those are things you have to learn,” Grant said. “I came in trying to be a good teammate and now those guys are my brothers. We’re friends, for real. … Constructive criticism is no problem with anybody in the O-line room because we all trust each other.”
The line has the benefit of facing off each day with the unusual defensive scheme employed by Walters which calls for an array of exotic rushes coming from all directions and forcing the linemen into one-on-one matchups. And the offensive linemen have been training at multiple positions to increase their versatility.
“Our O-line has improved tremendously,” Walters said. “Coach Johnson has done an awesome job with those guys. What we do defensively puts a lot of pressure on that group in particular ... so those guys are getting inundated fast with communication and playing with each other.”