Purdue basketball’s roster saw its first movement of the offseason Wednesday when guard Brandon Newman put his name in the transfer portal.
Players in the portal can return to their original teams if they choose, but it appears Newman’s time in West Lafayette is over. The fifth-year senior-to-be has two seasons of eligibility left.
“Can’t express enough how grateful I am for these last four years,” Newman wrote on Twitter. “The good times and the bad, that has molded me into the man I am today. This University will be a part of me and will travel with me everywhere I go.”
The Valparaiso native was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class after finishing as the runner-up for Indiana Mr. Basketball honors that year behind future Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. After redshirting in 2019-20, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard averaged 6.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 88 games over the next three seasons, while shooting close to 34% from 3-point range.
Newman’s best season statistically came as a redshirt freshman in 2020-21, when he averaged eight points on close to 38% 3-point shooting, started 23 games and scored a career-high 29 points in 9-for-14 shooting in a win over Minnesota.
His playing time dipped in the ensuing two years as he was behind first Jaden Ivey and Sasha Stefanovic and then Ethan Morton and Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer on the wing. In response, Newman redoubled his efforts on the defensive end in particular and worked his way back into the starting lineup at the close of this season, replacing Morton for the final six games of the campaign, including Purdue’s NCAA Tournament round of 64 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson. The Boilermakers won the other five games in which he started, including three in the Big Ten Tournament.
In his first game back in the starting lineup, at Wisconsin on March 2, Newman helped Purdue stop a string of four losses in six games with seven points, five rebounds and two steals, both of which he took the other way for layups.
“His energy, we felt like we needed that,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said after the game. “We needed someone laying it on the line and competing. You saw the steals and he wanted that basketball. ... He is not scared of that moment.”
Newman followed with a season-high 19 points, his most since his explosion against the Golden Gophers in January 2021, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 34 minutes of a Senior Day win over Illinois.
”We talk about how you have to sacrifice and s---’s not always fair,” Morton said after beating the Illini. “I wish Brandon could play 40 minutes a game. For him to play the way he’s played, really the whole season but especially the last few weeks, I just couldn’t be happier for him. I’ve learned so much from him, just how he’s handled himself through the ups and the downs. He’s just an unbelievable leader and unbelievable person.
”For him to always make it about the team, it’s hard to do.”
Newman’s departure is likely the result of a logjam on the wing for the Boilermakers, who have not only Loyer and Morton returning at the position, but highly-touted incoming freshman Myles Colvin joining the program this summer and super-athletic redshirt-freshman-to-be Cam Heide set to push for minutes next season, as well.
With Newman leaving, the Boilermakers have two open scholarships, which they could fill with transfers or late-committing seniors in the 2023 high school recruiting class. That number could grow to three if consensus national player of the year Zach Edey decides to depart for the NBA. Edey has said he will go through the NBA Draft process before making a decision.