Purdue coach Matt Painter has spent the offseason in the same position as most of the fans of his team – that is, awaiting center Zach Edey's fast-approaching decision on whether to play to another season for the Boilermakers or to call it a career at Purdue and enter the NBA.
Painter, who will start his 19th season leading the Boilermakers in the fall, insisted Saturday he simply wants the reigning consensus national player of the year to make the best decision for his own future. He even joked about being jealous he had never faced the type of choice Edey does because the former Boilermaker guard was never as good as his current star player.
Painter, 52, was in Fort Wayne on Saturday at the Clyde Theatre for the Mad Anthonys Red Coat Gala. As one of last year's Red Coat recipients, he was on hand to present the coats to this year's honorees: Dick Teets and Mark Millett, co-founders of Steel Dynamics.
The 2023 co-Big Ten coach of the year confirmed an assumption that had been frequently made in recent weeks about Edey's thinking: The center will not leave to go pro unless he has something like a guarantee he will have a spot with an NBA organization next season.
"He has a win-win situation," Painter said. "He comes back to Purdue, I think it's a total positive move but it's also a positive move to go pro, because he's not going to go pro without some NBA teams really telling him he has a spot with them, how great they think he is and that he can come into the NBA and play. That's really what he's looking for. He's looking for that golden opportunity."
Before he went up on stage at the Clyde, Painter, a Fort Wayne native – he was born in the Summit City and his parents moved to Muncie when he was very young, though has fond memories of holidays spent in the city with extended family – took some time to stump for the abilities of the 7-foot-4 Edey, who led the Boilermakers to a 29-6 record and a Big Ten championship last season while averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per contest.
"He's way more athletic than you think he is and he can move so much better than people think," the coach said. "So when people start to get stereotypical about how he is because of his size, once they see him up close and they see his movement and they see him run, they see him pass and how skilled he's become, there's a place for him in the NBA, he just has to decide whether it's right now or the next year."
Edey's decision – he has until May 31 to make the call and will likely have all the information he needs after competing in the NBA Combine in Chicago last week – will directly affect one of Painter's other frontcourt players, fellow Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst, the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball out of Blackhawk Christian.
If Edey leaves, the 6-10 Furst would be among those fighting for the starting center spot along with Trey Kaufman-Renn and – depending on his health and development – 7-2 Will Berg, who will be a redshirt freshman in the fall. If Edey comes back, Furst will once again have to scratch out minutes as a more-than-capable backup at center and power forward, a role in which he averaged 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game last season while shooting 51.3% from the field and 26.8% from 3-point range (down from 42.3% as a freshman in 2021-22).
Painter acknowledged Furst deserved to play more last season and reiterated a point he has made previously about the unfairness of Edey's dominance.
"When you recruit somebody, nobody knew the evolution of Zach Edey," the second-winningest coach in Purdue history said. "It's not fair to some of the people who are around him because Caleb can do a lot more for us, but when somebody establishes himself like (Edey), you don't take him out of the game.
"That affects other people's minutes who are really good players: (forward) Mason Gillis, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Caleb. (Furst) has stayed positive, he's kept working, but it's not an indictment on any one of those guys. Zach's just evolved."
But a lack of minutes has not stopped Painter from noticing Furst's improvements from the time he stepped on campus in West Lafayette.
"He's been able to show, especially from a defensive standpoint, he's really come a long way. He can guard a lot of people," Painter said. "His ability to shoot the basketball has really improved. But what happens a lot of times is you get low volume of shots. In high school, you knew you were going to get 14, 18 shots and in college it's a little bit different. Can you try to maximize some things when you're getting limited minutes, not as many minutes as you'd like? He's a really good player and he's worked really hard to be able to play at the four and the five and we expect big things out of him."
Furst is one of two players out of Fort Wayne high schools on Purdue's roster. The other is Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer, who made an early impression with the Boilermakers as a freshman last season, starting in the backcourt next to fellow rookie Braden Smith, who was 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball while Loyer was second in the voting that year.
The former Spartan averaged 11 points and 2.4 assists with the Boilermakers, helping Purdue win the early-season Phil Knight Legacy Tournament with 18 points on 4-for-8 3-point shooting in a championship-game win over a Duke team loaded with players ranked higher than Loyer in his recruiting class.
Painter was not surprised by Loyer's early impact on the team – he cited his huge production at Homestead (he set the single-season Spartan scoring record in 2021-22) as an indicator of his readiness for the jump to the college game – but also believes he can make significant strides this year after wearing down somewhat at the end of the season and shooting just 32.6% from 3-point range overall.
"You see a big jump in a lot of those guys from freshman to sophomore years," Painter said. "From watching Fletch in AAU and at a high level in high school, he never backed down from guys. He was always competing, always going after it.
"He's very knowledgeable as a player, but just getting that experience of playing your first year, things start to slow down a little bit. Once things start to slow down and you fit in, that's when your leadership can take over."
The Boilermakers were ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll for a program-record seven weeks last season and earned the team's first 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament since 1996. But the season ended in disaster with a shocking Round of 64 tournament loss to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, the second-ever loss by a 1-seed in the tournament's opening round.
The Boilermakers under Painter have lost to double-digit NCAA Tournament seeds in four of the last seven tournaments, including three in a row, and the coach made no secret of his and his team's frustration with those outcomes.
"We've had a lot of success, but we've also raised a lot of expectations and then been disappointed," said Painter, who is still trying to lead the Boilers to their first Final Four since 1980. "We've worked really, really hard to be in some great spots and then not been able to advance like we've wanted to. I know both of those guys (Loyer and Furst) are hungry to do even more in the next couple of years."