COLUMBUS, Ohio – On the call for Fox Sports 1 during Purdue’s win over No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio, was broadcaster Gus Johnson. Throughout the Boilermakers’ 71-69 triumph, he was obviously impressed in particular with one player: Purdue freshman point guard Braden Smith.
With typical Johnsonian enthusiasm, at various points he described Smith as “an orchestrator, a maestro,” insisted “he’s going to be a star in this league, folks” and boomed, “that young man has a lot of swagger.”
It was all significantly different than what Smith had heard following Purdue’s previous game, a 65-64 loss to Rutgers in which he turned the ball over three times and scored seven points on 1-for-3 shooting. Boilermakers coach Matt Painter called that Smith’s worst game of the season and emphasized the need for the Westfield product to bring more competitiveness to the court.
The 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball answered his coach’s sharp words against the Buckeyes, scoring 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting, his highest point total since Nov. 15, dishing six assists, grabbing four rebounds and adding two steals while committing just one turnover to help No. 1 Purdue narrowly avoid a two-game losing streak.
“That’s who he is, he’s competitive,” Painter said. “Everyone’s going to struggle at some point, you just want to see people respond and get back out there and compete.”
Smith contributed in every facet of the game, guarding talented Ohio State freshman Bruce Thornton – Thornton went 2 for 8 from the field – handling the Buckeyes’ relentless perimeter pressure, attacking the paint off the dribble and hitting outside shots when he got the opportunity.
Smith went 3 for 6 from 3-point range, part of a resurgence from beyond the arc for the Boilermakers, who made a season-high 13 3s on 31 attempts (41.9%) after hitting just 23.1% over their previous five games.
“Just a little confidence booster, it was nice to see shots actually go in because this is what we’re all capable of,” Smith said. “We’re a 40% 3-point shooting team. It’s everything we see in practice.”
Purdue (14-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will try to continue its return to form from beyond the arc tonight against Penn State (11-4, 2-2) at The Palestra in Philadelphia, the Boilermakers’ third game of the week. The Nittany Lions are led by second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry, who was previously Purdue’s associate head coach. They’ve won five of their last six games, including victories over Iowa and then-No. 17 Illinois.
Penn State, a team with a surplus of long, athletic guards and wings, might be tempted to try the same defensive strategy against Purdue that Rutgers and Ohio State used: pressure the Boilers’ guards beyond the 3-point line and try to force Smith and fellow freshman guard Fletcher Loyer into turnovers. That pressure and physicality bothered Smith against Rutgers, but he was more prepared for it against the Buckeyes.
“They’re a very physical team so being able to see that and see how the Big Ten is going to go was helpful for me at least,” Smith said of Rutgers. “I felt a lot more prepared (against Ohio State). Just trying to figure out how to use my body, get in the lane, get in the paint, play off two (feet). I feel like I did a little bit better job than I did against Rutgers.”
One play in particular encapsulated Smith’s effect on the win over Ohio State. With Purdue down 33-30 late in the first half and already on a 6-0 run, the 6-foot guard reached in and stripped the ball from Thornton. He then saved it from going out of bounds, tossed it back to David Jenkins Jr. and headed up the floor. On the ensuing fast break, Smith found a spot on the wing, Jenkins hit him with an outlet pass and the point guard knocked in a game-tying 3.
“He’s a winner,” Loyer said. “’It’s very easy to play with a winner. The confidence, he’s keeping guys’ heads up, he’s talking to them, he makes great passes. … He’s fun to play with. He knew he had to pick us all up.”
Notes: Penn State has never beaten the No. 1 team in the country. … The Nittany Lions are led by guard Jalen Pickett, a Siena transfer who is the only player in the country averaging at least 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.