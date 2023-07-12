Purdue center Zach Edey, the reigning consensus national player of the year in men's college basketball, is one of 25 semifinalists for the James E. Sullivan Award, given annually to "the most outstanding athlete at the collegiate or Olympic level in the United States."
Edey has a spot on the semifinalists list along with LSU’s Angel Reese, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, USC Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, Georgia All-American tight end Brock Bowers, standout Vanderbilt golfer Gordon Sargent and Stanford women’s golfer Rose Zhang, among others.
Past winners of the AAU-presented award include Simone Biles (gymnastics, 2021), Ezekiel Elliott (football, 2014), Shawn Johnson (gymnastics, 2008), Tim Tebow (football, 2007), Michael Phelps (swimming, 2003), Peyton Manning (football, 1997), Jackie Joyner-Kersee (track and field, 1986) and Carl Lewis (track and field, 1981). The only former men’s basketball winners of the award are J.J. Redick (2005), Bill Walton (1973) and Bill Bradley (1965).
Public voting to help determine the award finalists started Wednesday at 8 a.m. and ends July 19 at 11:59 p.m. The winner of the award will be determined through a second voting period with the six finalists from Aug. 9-16.
Anyone can vote for their preferred candidate by clicking here.
Edey was the first Boilermaker to be named national player of the year since Glenn Robinson in 1994. The 7-foot-4 center ranked in the top 25 in the country in scoring (22.3 points per game, sixth in the country), rebounding (12.9, second), blocks (2.1, 18th) and field-goal percentage (60.7%, 21st) and became the first player in NCAA history with 750 points, 400 rebounds, 70 blocks and 50 assists in a season. He led Purdue to Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles.
The Toronto native announced in late May he would return for his senior season with the Boilermakers, pushing the team into the top 10 in nearly every early preseason ranking.