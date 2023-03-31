Purdue's Zach Edey was a near-unanimous choice as The Associated Press men's college basketball player of the year, the first Boilermaker to win the award since Glenn Robinson in 1994 and the second Big Ten player to capture the award in the last three seasons, along with Iowa's Luka Garza in 2021.
Edey received all but one vote from a 58-person media panel, with Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis receiving the other.
The 7-foot-4 Canadian is the first NCAA player since blocks became an official stat to rank in the top 25 nationally in scoring (22.3 points per game, sixth), rebounding (12.9, second), blocks (2.12, 18th) and field goal percentage (60.7%, 21st).
Edey and the Boilermakers, who earned their first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament since 1996, suffered a disappointing loss to 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson in the tournament's round of 64. Since then, Edey has mostly kept his phone off and withdrawn from the outside. That is, until he flew to Houston on Friday to accept his award.
"The season ended in disappointment, which really sucks, but it's always nice to win individual accolades," Edey said. "It kind of validates your work a little bit. The last three years I've played here, I've seen my game grow every year. AP player of the year is a great feeling, it just kind of stinks the way the season ended."
The AP award comes on top of a heap of other honors Edey has already garnered, including Big Ten player of the year – the first Boilermaker to win it since the late Homestead graduate Caleb Swanigan in 2017 – and national player of the year from CBS Sports, the National Association of Basketball Coaches and Sporting News.
The junior, a consensus All-American, shot 62% from the floor and averaged 2.1 blocked shots per game while leading Purdue to its first outright Big Ten regular-season title since 2017. He is the first player since Navy's David Robinson in 1985-86 to have at least 750 points, 450 rebounds and 50 blocked shots in a season.
"He's kind of a one of a kind," Purdue guard David Jenkins Jr. said. "I've never played with someone like him, probably never will again."
And to think, Edey didn't want to play basketball when he was younger.
A hockey and baseball player growing up in Toronto, Edey resisted basketball at first. He was 6-2 by the sixth grade and the natural inclination of adults was to push him toward basketball.
"It was something I kind avoided all my life," Edey said. "I didn't like people telling me what I should be doing with my life and it felt like that's what people were doing with basketball. When I started playing competitively, that's when I really fell in love with the sport."
Edey developed his game quickly. He played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and proved himself against some of the nation's best high school players, drawing attention from college coaches. He ended up at Purdue, where coach Matt Painter had a proven track record of developing big men.
Edey had a limited role as a freshman, then averaged 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds last season on a team that had talented big man Trevion Williams and future NBA lottery pick Jaden Ivey.
Already a tireless worker, Edey put in even more time during the offseason, spending extra time after practice and taking better care of his body. His already solid footwork got better, he added quickness and developed more patience with the constant double teams he faced – and with the barrage of physical play teams employed in an effort to slow him down.
"There's not really any kind of cool, sexy answer," Edey said. "I came in every day, I worked hard, I stayed after practice – stayed a long time after practice. I took care of my body and was able to steadily improve. There was nothing revolutionary I did. I just worked hard."
Edey has two years of eligibility remaining at Purdue, but has not yet made his plans for the future known. After the loss to Fairleigh Dickinson, he admitted it will be difficult to decide whether to return for another season with the Boilers or to enter the professional ranks. He said he would gladly stay in West Lafayette if money were not a factor.
“I want to come back and I want to go to war with (my teammates), but at the end of the day I have to make the best decision for me because I have no idea how long my career’s going to last," he said. "I have no idea what’s going to happen in my future.”