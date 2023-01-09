Purdue quarterback Brady Allen, the 2021 Indiana Mr. Football, has pulled his name out of the transfer portal and will return to the Boilermakers, according to multiple reports.
Allen appeared to confirm the reports in a Twitter exchange tonight with Boilermakers linebacker OC Brothers, who has a locker near Allen's.
Locker neighbor 😁 https://t.co/xjL34HvIZs— 20 (@ocbrothers8) January 9, 2023
🤝— Brady Allen (@bcallen18) January 9, 2023
Allen also seems to have deleted the Twitter post in which he initially announced his decision to enter the portal.
“It’s been an awesome experience wearing the black and gold,” Allen wrote at the time. “I made a decision to attend Purdue University and represent our home state over three years ago. It was a decision that I put a lot of time and effort into. A decision that I never swayed from. However, sometimes the best plans don’t work out and you have to deviate from them to do what’s best for your future.”
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Allen was the 10th-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class and earned his Mr. Football award after throwing for 4,253 yards (third-most in state history) and 58 touchdowns as a senior while leading Gibson Southern to a Class 3A state championship. He was the highest-ranked quarterback recruit former Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm brought to West Lafayette during his six years on the job and he now appears to have committed to new coach Ryan Walters and new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who plans to run a version of the pass-heavy Air Raid system.
Allen initially entered the portal Dec. 26 and appeared to have plenty of suitors. He was not with the team for the Citrus Bowl against LSU on Jan. 2 and he took a visit to Ole Miss this weekend. He played sparingly as a true freshman this year, completing 1 of 3 passes for eight yards while sitting fourth on the depth chart.
The Fort Branch native is among three pedigreed quarterbacks who will vie for the starting job at Purdue in Walters' first season, joining former four-star recruit Michael Alaimo, who will be a redshirt junior in the fall and threw a touchdown pass in the Citrus Bowl, and Texas transfer Hudson Card, whom the Boilermakers brought in from the portal the same day Allen originally announced he was transferring. Card likely has the inside track as he is the only one of the three with starting experience, having acquitted himself relatively well at Texas with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions over three seasons in Austin.
But now Card has competition from two former four-star recruits who have been at Purdue for longer than he has. Spring practice will likely see all three get first-team reps for a while before they begin to separate from one another.