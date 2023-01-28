ANN ARBOR, Mich. – No. 1 Purdue will take on Michigan State on Sunday afternoon at Mackey Arena, where the Boilermakers are 9-1 this season.
But as good as the Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) have been at home this year, they’ve been even better away from West Lafayette. They are 11-0 outside of Mackey and 7-0 in true road games, including a 6-0 record in Big Ten play.
The Boilers went on the road to beat Michigan on Thursday, just their second win in Ann Arbor in nine tries.
Purdue’s exceptional record away from home was key to the Boilermakers becoming the first team in the country this season to reach 20 wins. They have built a 21/2-game lead in the Big Ten despite playing six of their first 10 conference games on the road.
“I wonder the same thing myself,” Purdue guard David Jenkins Jr. said when asked why the Boilers have been so good on the road. “We’re just so close as a team off the court and it translates on the court, and it’s weird, but man, we just stay composed. … Credit to our whole team handling different obstacles we’re put in.”
The Boilermakers’ 6-0 start on the road in conference play is the best for a Big Ten team since the Boilers started 7-0 in 2017-18. Their seven road triumphs overall are the most of any major-conference team in the country, and with four true road games remaining they are closing in on the program record of nine road victories, set in 1995-96.
“We have a lot of guys that just like playing on the road,” said Purdue center Zach Edey, who had 32 points and 17 rebounds in a road win over Michigan State (14-7, 6-4) on Jan. 16. “We have a lot of guys that don’t like being comfortable, a lot of guys who embrace that.
“When the crowd starts chanting or whatever, I think a lot of guys really, really like that, it motivates our team.”
Purdue has put together its undefeated road record despite starting a pair of true freshmen – stereotypically, those most prone to struggling in the hostile road environments found in big-time college basketball – in the backcourt in point guard Braden Smith and shooting guard Fletcher Loyer.
Loyer, a Homestead product, has seemed to particularly thrive on the road. In Purdue’s last six road contests, he is averaging 15 points, including a combined 25 in the second halves of wins over Ohio State and Michigan State, which came by a total of three points.
“He’s really stepped up on the road,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said of Loyer, who had 17 points – nine in the second half – in the victory over the Wolverines. “We’re very, very fortunate to have him. Both of those guys (Loyer and Smith) have a lot of winning qualities.”
The poise Loyer, Smith and other Purdue youngsters – redshirt freshman Trey Kaufman-Renn had eight points on 4-for-4 shooting in the win over the Wolverines – have demonstrated in difficult arenas has impressed their more seasoned teammates.
“It’s weird because we have a bunch of young dudes, man, with Fletch and Braden and all the way down, it’s amazing to see how composed they can be through the whole game because they never played college basketball before this year,” said Jenkins, a sixth-year senior. “I know a lot of guys who have played a long time and can’t handle situations like that.”
For his part, Loyer agrees with Edey’s assessment: Playing on the road is fun for this team. Purdue embraces its role as the villain when it steps on the court in another team’s gym.
“There’s just a little bit of a chip on our shoulder,” Loyer said. “We go into every away game thinking they’re going to bring their best, which they will. We like to keep fans quiet a little bit, go out there and play harder than them and show them what we are.”