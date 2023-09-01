WEST LAFAYETTE – As Ryan Walters looked around at the team meeting area inside Purdue’s Kozuch Football Performance Center with athletic director Mike Bobinski by his side, the room bathed in gold with dozens of leather chairs with the stylized Purdue “P” sewn to the back caused him to pause for a moment. Then spoke softly, almost as if he was just talking to himself.
“This is sweet.”
He could have been talking about the room, but he also might have been talking about just being a head coach for the first time, nearly 15 years after he began his career with that goal in mind. The next day, he would address the Purdue faithful for the first time and he would open his remarks at the lectern in his introductory press conference by remarking:
“Wow, this is real life, huh? I feel like I’ve been floating the last couple of days. But this is real, this is a dream come true.”
“I’ve known for a long time I wanted to be a head coach one day,” Walters said later. “I remember sitting in a staff meeting as a student assistant in 2009 at the University of Colorado, and (Buffaloes coach) Dan Hawkins is running the show there. I just remember that first staff meeting saying, man, this is what I want to do, this is who I want to be.”
This is who Walters is now. The 37-year-old is the new head coach at Purdue, the replacement for Jeff Brohm, who pulled the program out of the abyss in which it found itself following the Darrell Hazell Era and who led the Boilermakers to a Big Ten West division title last season before heading off to coach at Louisville, his alma mater.
It now falls to Walters, whom Bobinski hired away from his position as the defensive coordinator at Illinois, to help Purdue remain a contender in the West this season and to make the Boilermakers competitive in the super-charged, division-less Big Ten starting in 2024.
Despite the losses of more than a few key pieces from last year, Walters isn’t giving himself a grace period when it comes to competing for trophies.
“We wouldn’t have brought the guys in we brought in, we wouldn’t have kept the guys we kept if I didn’t feel we could go compete for a championship,” said Walters, who whose first game at Purdue is Saturday against Fresno State. “That is our goal and why we all came to Purdue. They played in that game a year ago, so it’s our job to raise that standard and I definitely think we have the guys to go and do so.
“This isn’t a rebuild. I’m just trying to elevate and raise the standard, but they’ve won a lot of football games here and they know how to work.”
And he’s gotten his players to believe, as well – not just in Purdue’s ability to win, but in Walters himself.
“We’re going to do everything in our power to win the championship this year, but I know Coach Walters is going to win one,” Boilermakers safety Sanoussi Kane. “Even if I’m not here, he’s going to win one for sure.”
That ability to get his players to buy in to his plan for the program and its future has been a key to Walters’ offseason as he has papered over the holes in Purdue’s roster with a bevy of additions from the transfer portal. That he was able to integrate so many new faces into the program on such a short timescale and get them to work together and believe in themselves and in him is a testament to the coach’s strength at his favorite aspect of coaching: relationship-building.
At his first meeting with his new charges in December, Walters acknowledged his status as interloper into the preexisting Purdue culture and graciously asked for help learning about it.
“I’m excited to join your family, to join your brotherhood. And I say yours, because you guys have done it,” he said. “You’ve been around each other. I don’t know what it is to be a Purdue Boilermaker yet. So I want to dive into that with you. This will be an incredible journey together.
“Now that I’m here, we’re going to be lifelong friends. Until I’m six feet under, you’re going to have my number … and I’m going to do everything I damn can to help you out.”
That sentiment and Walters’ coaching style were an immediate hit with many of holdovers from 2022. Among them was three-time honorable mention All-Big Ten safety Cam Allen, who was weighing a departure for the NFL when Walters, who played safety at Colorado in the mid-2000s, was hired.
“I knew right when Coach Walters got the job, I was going to be here,” Allen said. “For me, I just like his swag. I like to play with swag, so he tells us to be confident in our play and that’s how I am and that’s how a whole bunch of guys on the defense are.”
But Walters’ interpersonal skills are not the only reason his players embraced him. The defensive system Walters built at Illinois, which helped the perennial Big Ten also-ran give up the fewest points of any Power Five team last season, has been a hit with the Purdue defense, which relishes the opportunity to prove itself in the array of one-on-one battles Walters’ scheme creates.
Walters’ performance with the Illini in 2022 earned him Defensive Coordinator of the Year honors from 247 Sports and convinced him he was ready to run his own show. Bobinski and Purdue agreed and a new era began in West Lafayette.
“I felt ready for it, I felt like it was time,” Walter said. “I would have been disappointed if this cycle had gone by and I didn’t get a head job. I’m just blessed that it happened to be in the Big Ten, an hour and a half down the road (from Illinois), so it made for an easy transition. I just felt like everything happens for a reason and I’m glad I’m here and I hope I’m here for a long time.”