WEST LAFAYETTE – Mike Bobinski sees something special in Ryan Walters.
When the Purdue athletic director, addressed the media following former football coach Jeff Brohm’s departure for Louisville, he insisted the Boilermakers were in a place financially and competitively to hire a top-flight head coach, a coach capable of sustaining and improving on the success of the Brohm years.
A week later, Bobinski was introducing Walters to Boilermaker Nation. Walters, the former Illinois defensive coordinator, has never been a head coach before, but that did not deter the athletic director.
“There are exceptional people who engage with each day and each experience, they have aspirations, they have goals, they have a motivation to achieve big things in their life,” Bobinski said. “Everything they do is focused on growing and being better than they were the day before and moving themselves towards those aspirations.
“What we have sitting here today is an absolutely exceptional person in Ryan Walters. He is that person in every way.”
Bobinski raved about Walters’ value add as a defensive mind, likening his innovative schemes to the ones Brohm brought on the offensive side of the ball. Beyond that, he feels as though the 36-year-old Colorado product has a one-of-a-kind ability to connect with those around him.
“That has a lot to do with the unique personality, sort of a Pied Piper persona that Ryan has where people want to be around him, they want to work with him, they want to relate to him in really, really good ways,” Bobinski said. “(He can) build, in my opinion, the most connected and cohesive football organization in the country. He will attract a high-performance staff that will be second to none. We have given him the opportunity and the resources to do so.”
By the time Bobinski was introducing Walters at that podium Wednesday, the new coach had already demonstrated some of that ability to connect with people when he spoke to the players for the first time Tuesday night. In that meeting, he took the opportunity to give star walk-on running back Devin Mockobee a scholarship, drawing a significant round of applause and helping him get off on the right foot with the team.
“Coach Walters, from first meeting him, he seemed incredibly down to earth,” Purdue safety Ryan Brandt, an Angola graduate, told the Journal Gazette in a text. “He gave a very positive message and the locker room is very excited for what he is going to help us accomplish.
“The fact he came in and gave Devin Mockobee a scholarship just shows the kind of person he is. We are excited!”
The reasons for Bobinski’s and Purdue’s gamble on Walters is clear. It is the same gamble Notre Dame made last year when it made former defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman a first-time head coach. The Boilermakers believe they have found a rising star and want to get in on the ground floor, like buying Google stock in 2000.
With USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten in 2024, Purdue, already a middle-tier football brand in the league, is going to fall even further down the conference pecking order. The only way to compete for championships in that situation will be to have a superstar coach who helps the Boilermakers punch above their weight. Getting a superstar coach to a program with eight Big Ten titles in its history requires taking a leap and Bobinski is taking his with Walters.
“(He’s) the person with the absolute highest ceiling of everybody we talked to,” Bobinski said. “I don’t think there’s a limit to what he will accomplish.”
Walters certainly has the credentials of a rising star. He was the youngest Power Five assistant coach in the country at age 24 and has impressed in each stop on his career journey since then, culminating in his two years with Illinois in which he built a defense no one wanted to see this season.
But every first-time head coach faces potential pitfalls when he moves into the big chair for the first time. One of the most common issues is trying to closely manage too many aspects of the organization and Walters on Wednesday gave reason to believe he might struggle somewhat with delegating early in his tenure.
The new Purdue coach said he believes he is the best defensive coordinator in the country and will not give up play-calling duties unless he can find a defensive coordinator who can do a better job than he can. His belief in himself is important and it’s likely a significant part of what Bobinski and others see in him, but he is no longer a defensive coordinator and being a head coach requires a different set of skills.
Indiana’s Tom Allen, himself a bright defensive mind, found this out the hard way when he became a collegiate head coach for the first time. He called defensive plays for his first two years, went 5-7 on both occasions and then saw his program take off in 2019 when he turned over play-calling duties to then-coordinator Kane Wommack.
It helped that Wommack was himself a coach on the rise and Walters will certainly have to hire an excellent defensive coordinator, but Purdue has insisted it has the money to make competitive offers to candidates for that position.
Walters has the look, bearing and confidence of a head coach. Getting the day-to-day operations right and learning to delegate to his staff might take some time, but the Boilermakers are willing to bet he’ll figure it out.
Dylan Sinn covers Notre Dame for The Journal Gazette. He can be reached at dsinn@jg.net