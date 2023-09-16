WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue coach Ryan Walters stood up to exit the press room after his postgame interview following a 35-20 loss to Syracuse.
As he walked out the door, he let out a long, loud sigh and whispered under his breath:
"S---."
It was that kind of night for the Boilermakers, who played one of their sloppiest games in years. The Old Gold and Black fumbled seven times, lost three of those bobbles, committed 11 penalties for 126 yards, threw an interception, missed an extra point and permitted Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader to win the game nearly by himself with 379 total yards and four rushing touchdowns in front of an announced sellout crowd of 61,441 on Saturday night at Ross-Ade Stadium.
New Boilermakers coach Ryan Walters is still searching for his first home victory after losses to Fresno State and the Orange sandwiched around a road win over Virginia Tech last week.
Shrader's Purdue counterpart, Hudson Card, went 32 of 46 for 323 yards and a touchdown through the air and also ran for a touchdown in the second half, but he turned the ball over three times in Syracuse territory, losing two fumbles and throwing an interception on an ill-advised toss over the middle.
"We're close," Card said. "We're close to being good, but we can't shoot ourselves in the foot. I need to do a better job of not turning the ball over."
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Boilermakers got the ball at their own 30, trailing 28-20. After two plays gained nine yards, a run up the middle on third down went nowhere and a fourth-down pass was knocked away with tight coverage.
Purdue has struggled in short-yardage situations all season – it also failed to convert on three consecutive plays after setting up a second-and-1 at the Syracuse 5 earlier in the game – and Walters admitted he is frustrated by those failures.
"As soon as the ball is snapped, we're playing in our own backfield, which is an issue," Walters said. "We've gotta get creative and understand who we are, how we can go get a yard. It starts with me and making sure we have a good plan together to put our players in successful positions."
Shrader put the game away with a room-service 28-yard touchdown run on a read-option keeper three plays after the Boiler turnover on downs. Purdue seemed completely unprepared to stop that particular play all night, helping Shrader run for a career-high 195 yards on 25 carries. That total included four sacks for a loss of 17 yards and could have been 30 yards higher had Shrader not sat down on the field to bleed clock when he was left all alone for what could have been a walk-in touchdown in the waning moments of the game.
Shrader picked up multiple third-down conversions with his legs, helping the Orange go 7 for 12 on third down. In its two losses, Purdue's opponents are 18 of 29 on third down.
Despite its struggles containing him, Purdue insisted it had prepared for Shrader to make plays with his legs.
"We pretty much knew that 6 (Shrader) was their guy and that he was going to get it by any means, whether it was in the air or running," said linebacker OC Brothers, who had two tackles for loss, a sack and a pair of pass breakups.
The Boilermakers averaged just 3.2 sack-adjusted yards per carry, failing to get push up front most of the night. Freshman All-American running back Devin Mockobee was held to 31 yards on 12 carries.
Despite that difficulty on the ground, Purdue moved the ball into Syracuse territory eight times, but failed to score on five of those occasions, including four times inside the 40.
"Offensively I felt like we were moving the ball all night, we just turned the ball over at inopportune times," Walters said. "We can't do that against a quality opponent. The fact we were still in it into the fourth quarter, I was shocked. We didn't play clean enough, we didn't play with enough detail, so it's hard to win a game where you don't do that against a team like Syracuse."
"It's disappointing," the first-year coach added. "I feel like I failed them this week."
The first of Purdue's many missed opportunities came on the Boilers' opening drive, when, after the defense had forced a punt and the crowd was roaring, the home team marched to the Syracuse 5. The next three plays gained nothing, including a fourth-down pass attempt on which no one was open and Card was forced to scramble before being brought down well short of the line and losing a fumble.
"When you're down that tight, and you've got a yard or less, you'd like to think percentage-wise, you'd be able to get them, and we haven't," Walters said of his aggressiveness in going for it in fourth-and-goal situations early in his head coaching tenure. "We need to re-evaluate the decisions I'm making and then also when we decide to go for it how we're going about doing that because it hasn't worked for three games."
Syracuse (3-0) immediately moved 94 yards the other direction, with Shrader accounting for 93 of those, including a 3-yard touchdown stroll on which he faked a handoff, then rolled out on a naked bootleg and had no one within 15 yards of him on his way to the end zone.
Early in the second quarter, the Boilermakers forced Syracuse into a third-and-10 and covered everyone downfield, but Shrader broke through the middle of the line and ran almost untouched all the way to the end zone for a 35-yard score and a 14-0 lead.
Purdue responded with another trip deep into Syracuse territory and this time punched the ball in with relative ease as Card found receiver Deion Burks on a short curl route for a 2-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit in half.
The Boilers drove into the red zone again on their next possession with a chance to tie the game, but Card was strip-sacked at the Syracuse 19 by Orange defensive lineman Terry Lockett and the Orange recovered.
Syracuse once again took advantage, going 81 yards in eight plays with the help of a pair of Shrader option keepers which gained a combined total of 30 yards and set up a LeQuint Allen 2-yard touchdown burst for a 21-7 halftime margin.
A Cam Allen interception early in the third quarter on which the All-Big Ten safety wrestled the ball away from receiver Umari Hatcher led to a 66-yard Purdue drive capped off by a 5-yard Card scramble into the end zone to cut the Syracuse advantage to a touchdown again at 21-14 with 4:28 left in the third quarter.
The score was set up by a spectacular leaping, contested catch along the sideline from Burks, who finished with four catches for 51 yards and had a long touchdown called back because of a holding penalty in the final minutes.
Syracuse answered Card's scoring scamper with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, helped along by a pair of questionable pass interference penalties against the Boilermakers in the red zone. Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane was incensed at the calls and had to be held back from charging on to the field. Shrader punched the ball in from a yard out to make it 28-14.
Once again, however, the Boilermakers bounced back, going 75 yards themselves in 14 plays and finishing the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run for Tyrone Tracy up the middle, one of the few goal-line situations on which Purdue has executed this year. The extra point was wide left.
One of the key plays on the drive came when Card hit receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen on a short slant for a first down on fourth-and-2 at midfield. Yaseen caught a career-high 10 passes for a career-best 114 yards, the redshirt junior's first career 100-yard game. Earlier in the week, Walters noted he had never seen Yaseen, a former four-star recruit, drop a ball in practice.
What's Next?
The Boilermakers have a short week as they play another home game Friday against Big Ten West foe Wisconsin (2-1) at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Purdue has lost 16 straight to the Badgers, starting with Kyle Orton's infamous fumble in 2003. The Boilermakers haven't beaten Wisconsin at Ross-Ade Stadium since 1997.
Jenkins out
Purdue pass-rusher Kydran Jenkins has four tackles for loss and three sacks through three games, but he did not play in the second half Saturday because of an injury. Walters declined to elaborate on the nature of the injury or whether Jenkins would be able to play against the Badgers.