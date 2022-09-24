Devin Mockobee was on a beach when Purdue running backs coach Chris Barclay called and said the Boilermakers were interested in him.
Mockobee was committed to play college football on scholarship at Navy at the time, but Purdue was the dream school for the native of Boonville, a town of about 6,000 near Evansville. When he got the call from Barclay, which came while he was in Florida for his mother’s wedding, he readily accepted the Boilermakers’ preferred walk-on offer.
“I just thought I’d take my chances and see what happens,” Mockobee said.
The 6-foot, 195-pound running back, who ran for more than 1,800 yards and scored 24 touchdowns a senior with the Boonville Pioneers, did not see the field as a freshman last season but has carved out a surprisingly significant role for the Boilermakers in the early part of this campaign.
Purdue (1-2) played Florida Atlantic late Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Mockobee had a breakout performance with 13 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown in a 56-0 win over Indiana State on Sept. 10 and followed that by notching Purdue’s first touchdown on a 15-yard run in a 32-29 loss to Syracuse last week. With top Boilermakers back King Doerue suffering from a calf injury – Doerue missed the game against Syracuse and was a game-time decision against Florida Atlantic on Saturday – Mockobee is Purdue’s No. 1B running back next to 1A Dylan Downing.
“The way he moves on the field is different,” said Barclay, who saw Mockobee run for 419 yards in a game against Purdue quarterback commitment Brady Allen’s Gibson Southern team. “I haven’t seen many kids move the way he’s able to move and twist and contort his body and get into some of these holes that not everyone’s able to get into. He’s got really good vision and he has excellent velocity through the line, he’s just a natural ball-carrier.
“I’ve compared him to a bar of soap, he’s slippery. It’s hard to get a grasp on him. He’s slight in stature, but it’s a blessing. They have a hard time locating him in there. He’s able to stay really low between the tackles and find those creases.”
Despite his talent and eye-popping stats at Boonville, Mockobee seems unbothered with his lack of major college scholarship offers.
“Southern Indiana is typically an under-recruited area,” said Mockobee, who was a state champion long jumper in high school. “There’s a lot of hidden gems you can find down there.”