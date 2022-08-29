To Branson Deen, he and fellow Purdue defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson are Batman and Robin.
Who’s Batman?
“I’m Batman,” Deen said, smiling. “He’ll probably tell you otherwise, though.”
Johnson, a fifth-year senior from Fort Wayne who won a Class 5A state championship with Snider in 2015, did not lay claim to being the Caped Crusader but agreed his partnership with Deen holds significant promise.
“We can be pretty good, we’ve played together for a really long time,” said Johnson, who had a breakout season with 34 tackles, for 41/2 loss, and a sack while starting all 13 games as Purdue went 9-4 last year. “We play off each other a lot. Sometimes our communication is just looking at each other and knowing what we gotta do. We take pride on the inside in holding our gaps and making everything easier for the rest of our defense.”
Deen and Johnson, boasting 39 starts between them, bring experience and physicality to the interior of Purdue’s defensive line, a position group that needs increased production across the board from the returners following the departure of All-American defensive end George Karlaftis, the first Boilermaker in a decade picked in the first round of the NFL draft.
To be sure, Karlaftis left a giant hole to fill. A force from the moment he stepped on campus in 2019, the West Lafayette product racked up 29 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 27 career games. Last year, he was the type of player an offense must account for on each play, freeing up opportunities for every other Boiler. Gone, too, is defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell, now with the New England Patriots, who had seven tackles for loss and 41/2 sacks while playing opposite from Karlaftis last season.
While the losses of Karlaftis and Mitchell hurt, the Boilermakers have struck an optimistic note about the state of the defensive line this offseason. Coach Jeff Brohm has said the position has as much as depth as at any time in his six-year tenure and that wealth of capable players will mean ample rest for starters when the season begins.
“It’s definitely the most depth we’ve had since I’ve been here in my five years,” said defensive end Jack Sullivan, who had 41/2 tackles for loss and 21/2 sacks as Karlaftis’ understudy in 2021. “It’s going to be a big factor on Saturdays because you can roll guys in. It’s just developing that trust now during practice to make sure (defensive line) coach (Mark) Hagen trusts everybody and everybody can go out there and play and achieve what they want to on the field. Guys can get rest and go in fresh and play a limited amount of snaps and roll guys in.”
The depth starts in the middle with Deen, an honorable mention All-Big Ten performer last season, and Johnson.
“They’ve been around the block and played a lot of football,” Hagen said. “Branson, … he’s very technically sound. He’s gotten bigger and stronger through the years. He’s just very, very detailed, he studies the game, he loves football. And you could say a lot of the same things about Lawrence, too. Lawrence is just a bigger body. He’s not as athletic, but he’s very, very smart, he understands the game. The biggest thing with Lawrence is going to be keeping him healthy week to week.”
The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Johnson had offseason surgeries on his hip and shoulder, making it the second straight offseason he has spent rehabbing. Now a Purdue graduate (though with two years of eligibility remaining), he says he will be ready for the season opener against Penn State on Thursday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
“The guys out here, I love all these guys, I want to play for all these guys and just give it my best every time I come out here,” Johnson said.
Purdue’s interior depth took a hit when Indiana transfer Damarjhe Lewis, who played 12 games and started three for the Boilers last season, was lost for the year with a broken ankle in fall camp. The Boilers hope Penn State transfer Cole Brevard, a 315-pound former Carmel star who was the top-ranked player from Indiana in the 2020 recruiting class, can step up in Lewis’ absence.
In its quest to replace Karlaftis and Mitchell, Purdue has an array of options at defensive end and Leo (a linebacker-defensive end hybrid), including Kydran Jenkins, Sullivan, redshirt freshman Khordae Sydnor, talented Murray State transfer Scotty Humpich, redshirt freshman Yanni Karlaftis (George’s younger brother) and four-star freshmen Nic Caraway and Joe Strickland, both top-300 recruits.
“A good thing George left with us was his knowledge and the knowledge he gave to the young guys and the leadership knowledge he gave me,” Deen said. “He left us with that part of his game and we’ve translated it. The defensive ends and Leos each took something out of his game and added it to theirs. George was a really smart football player, so those guys watching his film and studying what he did, I think it’s receptive.”
Note: Hagen added more talent to the defensive end room Sunday when he secured a commitment from four-star Cathedral standout Kendrick Gilbert, who chose the Boilermakers over Kentucky and Iowa. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Gilbert is the No. 190 player in the country and No. 2 in Indiana, per On3. Purdue’s class is No. 34 nationally.