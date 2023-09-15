The Jeff Brohm Era at Purdue saw the Boilermakers bring in a string of highly touted wide receiver recruits. Standouts Rondale Moore, David Bell and Milton Wright were four-star signees who contributed immediately and helped the Brohm teams go to bowl games and pull attention-grabbing upsets.
Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen was also among the group of prized Boilermaker wideouts. A consensus four-star recruit out of Southfield, Michigan, whom Northrop graduate and former Purdue receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard pried away from a commitment to Northwestern, Yaseen seemed like the next potential star on the outside for the Boilermakers.
Then came the injuries.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder showed promise with five catches for 93 yards through three games as a redshirt freshman in 2021, then missed the rest of that season and a large chunk of 2022 with a knee problem.
Finally healthy, Yaseen is in the beginning stages of delivering on his delayed potential. He and the Boilermakers (1-1) take the field in a Power Five clash with Syracuse (2-0) on Saturday night at Ross-Ade Stadium.
“It was a blessing to play alongside (Moore and Bell) and learn from them when they were here,” Yaseen said of his All-American teammates. “It’s one of those things where you never really know when it’s your time. … I definitely feel like the time is now.”
The first sign Yaseen might finally be ready to produce for the Boilermakers came at the end of the 2022 season, when he hauled in a pair of passes and also threw a 26-yard pass on a trick play as one of the few bright spots in a 63-7 loss to LSU in the Citrus Bowl. It was his first game with multiple receptions since Oct. 2, 2021.
With Purdue losing Second Team All-American receiver Charlie Jones and reliable pass-catching tight end Payne Durham to the NFL, Purdue went into the this season, its first under new coach Ryan Walters, with question marks in the passing game. Those questions were compounded after prized transfer portal addition Jahmal Edrine was lost for the season to a torn ACL in fall camp.
Enter Yaseen, who caught four passes for 46 yards in a season-opening 39-35 loss to Fresno State, then added four more receptions for 58 yards in a 24-17 road win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.
The redshirt junior had some of Purdue’s most important catches in the win over the Hokies, taking advantage of the attention Virginia Tech paid to big-play threat Deion Burks to work underneath and make himself available to quarterback Hudson Card.
With the Boilermakers a touchdown ahead and less than six minutes left, Yaseen worked his way open on a crucial third-and-7, made a would-be tackler miss and raced 26 yards into Virginia Tech territory, preventing the Boilermakers from having to punt to the Hokies with plenty of time on the clock.
“I’m a playmaker,” Yaseen said. “So whatever (offensive coordinator Graham Harrell) needs me to do, pick up first downs, make explosive plays, that’s what I’m capable of doing and that’s what I’m going to do.”
Yaseen’s status as one of Card’s favorite targets – he’s second on the team in receiving yards and receptions – is the result of his consistency in practice.
“In practice, in fall camp, I don’t know if I’ve seen him drop a ball,” Walters said. “He’s always in the right spot at the right time.”
Yaseen has honed his reliable hands through extensive post-practice work, during which he catches hundreds of balls – sometimes footballs, sometimes tennis balls – in each session. He is also an avid juggler, which he says helps with his hand-eye coordination.
“The best way to catch footballs is to catch more footballs,” he said, smiling.
Harrell praised the veteran’s work ethic, comparing it to that of now-Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, whom he coached at Southern California.
“He would catch 202 balls after every practice, 101 off a machine, then 101 with someone laying on the ground,” Harrell said. “And because of that I rarely saw him drop balls. Abdur has that same mindset: You can improve on anything.
“The way that he lives, he’s a very disciplined person on and off the field. Because of that, the quarterbacks trust him and he’s making plays for us right now.”
Yaseen’s career has not followed the same trajectory as some of his Purdue predecessors at the position, but that never kept him from believing he would eventually produce.
“It’s a lot of bad memories, a lot of adversity,” Yaseen said of his two years interrupted by injury.
“You just have to keep being grateful and keep coming out here with a smile.”