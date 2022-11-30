WEST LAFAYETTE – On Monday night, Purdue center Zach Edey sent his teammates a text, emphasizing the importance of remaining poised and not letting “this media stuff” get to their heads.
“This media stuff” refers to the attention Purdue has received in recent days after winning games against West Virginia, then-No. 6 Gonzaga and then-No. 8 Duke, all by double digits, over the weekend to take the title in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
As a result of that stretch, the Boilermakers (6-0) rocketed from No. 24 in last week’s AP Poll to No. 5 on Monday. The 19-spot jump was a school record and the third-largest in poll history, which stretches back to 1948.
Edey wants his teammates to forget all of that and keep playing the way they did in Portland.
“Whatever people may say about us, it doesn’t really matter,” the 7-foot-4 center said Sunday after beating Duke. “At the end of the day, we just have to go win games. Even if we’re highly touted after this, it doesn’t really matter. We still have to play with the same hard-nosed consistency we always play with. We can’t start being cool just because we won games. … Whatever the results may be, we know we’re going to play hard.”
The Boilermakers will get a chance to show they haven’t gotten wrapped up in the attention when they face Florida State (1-7) tonight in Tallahassee, Florida, in the last running of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Seminoles are off to a rough start, with losses to Stetson, Central Florida, Troy, Siena and, most recently, Nebraska, 75-58.
Coach Leonard Hamilton’s team is without highly-touted recruit Baba Miller, who is serving a 16-game NCAA suspension for receiving financial aid to travel from his native Spain to the US for a basketball camp in high school. Also missing is Brown transfer Jaylan Gainey, who was supposed to eat up minutes at forward but is out for the season with a knee injury.
Still, the Seminoles’ roster features five former top -100 recruits and, as usual, a bevy of length and athleticism. Purdue, dealing with a short turnaround after getting back to West Lafayette after 4 a.m. Monday, is expecting Florida State to come at them hard.
Dealing with that intensity from an opponent is nothing new for Purdue’s older players, who were in this position last year after they notched big early-season wins over North Carolina and eventually rose to No. 1 in the polls. Those veterans have tried to impress on the younger players the importance of being mentally prepared for each game because the high ranking puts a target on them.
“It’s funny, I thought at some point this year we’d have to draw on that experience, I didn’t necessarily think it would be six games in,” junior wing Ethan Morton said. “But the guys who have been in this room before can tell those young guys, ‘This is great, but now it’s gonna be a little bit different, we’re going to get everybody’s best shot.’ So we’re just gonna have to be ready to roll night in and night out.”
While Purdue’s hot start last season was built mostly on the back of a dominant offense, this year’s Boilermakers have won in a more balanced fashion, shooting well, rebounding well, getting the ball in to Edey in the post and holding opponents to 37% shooting. They have also gotten more than their share of loose balls, thanks to a team full of players willing to dive on the floor and scrap for them.
Purdue coach Matt Painter wants to see that continue.
“If you look at our team in the last three games, you’d say everybody was on the floor, everybody was diving,” Painter said. “Good play and guys sticking together, guys having a good attitude that played 10 minutes in there, that’s contagious. ... You gotta recruit chemistry, you gotta recruit good dudes who are competitive and I think that’s what we have.”
Notes: Edey was named Big Ten player of the week Monday after averaging 22.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in the three games at the Phil Knight Legacy. It’s the first time a Purdue player has won the award since Jaden Ivey took it the week of Jan. 31.
Fletcher Loyer, a Homestead graduate, was named Freshman of the Week by the Big Ten and the CBS/US Basketball Writers Association after averaging 16 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the wins over Gonzaga and Duke. He had a career-high 18 points and went 4 for 8 from 3-point range in the title game against the Blue Devils.