CHICAGO – A matchup in the "friendliest of rivalries" will take place this afternoon at the United Center for the Big Ten Tournament championship.
That was the phrase Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry used to describe his the Nittany Lions' clashes with Purdue, the program for which he worked as an assistant coach for two stints totaling four seasons (2012 and 2013 and 2020 and 2021, the latter as the team's associate head coach) before getting hired to run his own show at Penn State.
The Nittany Lions have lost all four matchups against Purdue since Shrewsberry took the job, including a 69-61 defeat in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals last season, but outside of that, Shrewsberry's tenure has been a rousing success. In the course of two years, with significant help from All-American guard Jalen Pickett, Shrewsberry has taken a program which was 11-14 in the year prior to his arrival and turned it into an outfit ticketed for the NCAA Tournament this year. After a difficult stretch in the middle of this season, the Nittany Lions have won 8 of 9 and are currently projected as a No. 10 seed in ESPN's latest bracket projections after defeating third-seeded Indiana 77-73 in the semifinals Saturday night. With one more victory, Penn State (22-12) can capture the first Big Ten Tournament title in program history and become the lowest-seeded team to win the tournament (it is only the third double-digit seed to reach the championship game). To get that win, Shrewsberry will have to go through Purdue's Matt Painter, one of his mentors, against whom he enjoys competing, even if the games have not gone in his favor so far.
"It's never fun because they beat our brains in every single time we've played them," Shrewsberry said. "He's a guy that I call and I talk to all the time, and despite us being in the same league, we're talking about things throughout the year. We're helping each other. He's helping me. We're going to go after each other. Then when it's over, then we'll be back to friends."
Asked whether it would be difficult to separate his friendship with Painter from the competitive nature of the game, Shrewsberry laughed.
"It's easy because we're both competitors," he said. "I'll see him in the hallway, and we'll joke and we'll laugh and we'll shake hands when they announce our names, and then tooth and nail we're going to fight each other. We both love to win. We both hate to lose. So in that moment, that's all we're focused on. I would love it if he felt a different way and was like, 'Hey, why don't you guys go ahead and win? We're not going to show up tomorrow.'"
There are still several players on Purdue's team who were coached by Shrewsberry earlier in their Boilermaker careers. Zach Edey credited Shrewsberry with helping him develop significantly when he was a freshman playing his fourth season of competitive basketball. For his part, Shrewsberry said Edey was "just being nice" and credited current Purdue assistant Brandon Brantley, who has been with the Boilermakers for a decade, for doing the real work of developing Purdue's cadre of talented centers.
Still, Edey has an affection for the former Boilermakers associate head coach.
"I always want to see him win, unless it's against us," the Sporting News national player of the year said.
The Boilermakers are looking for their first Big Ten Tournament title since 2009, having lost in the championship game three times since then, including a 75-66 loss to Iowa last season. The Boilers can become the first outright Big Ten champion to also capture the conference tournament title since Wisconsin did so in 2015.
“I don’t think any of the returners forgot that feeling ... against Iowa, just coming up so short, only a play or two," Purdue guard Brandon Newman said. "We haven’t forgot what last year taught us and we’re keeping it at the forefront and we’re happy to be back in the position we are now. ... Whatever we set our mind to, we can pretty much do."
Purdue is also in search of a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Boilers' 80-66 victory over Ohio State in Saturday's semifinals, combined with UCLA's loss to Arizona in Saturday's Pac-12 Tournament championship game, pushed Purdue up on to the 1-seed line, according to ESPN's latest bracket projections. The Boilermakers almost certainly need to win today in order to maintain that spot. A 1-seed would be the program's first since 1996 and fourth in history.
As for what might happen on the court, the first matchup between the teams this season is probably more instructive than the second. In that latter meeting, Mason Gillis drained a Mackey Arena record nine 3-pointers and totaled a career-high 29 points to lead the Boilermakers to a drama-free 80-60 triumph. While Gillis scored 20 points in a quarterfinal victory over Rutgers on Friday, such a performance is unlikely to repeat today. Rather, the Nittany Lions will try to recapture the magic they had in the first half against Purdue on Jan. 8, when they went 6 for 12 from 3-point range and took a 37-31 lead into the locker room at the Palestra in Philadelphia.
The Nittany Lions are one of the most prolific 3-point shooting teams in the country, ranking 10th in 3-point shooting percentage (38.9%) and fourth in made 3s (10.7 per game). They made some long, difficult jumpers against pretty good Purdue defense that first half in January, but weren't able to sustain the pace and the Boilermakers rolled in the second half on the way to a 76-63 victory. Penn State had no answer for Edey, who scored 30 points and 13 rebounds, though they tried to vary their defenses against him.
Essentially, Penn State's offense relies on Pickett creating off the dribble or from backing smaller defenders into the post (the latter memorably termed "booty ball" by Illinois coach Brad Underwood after his team lost to Penn State on Thursday in the tournament's second round). Once a defense sends help toward Pickett, the Nittany Lions' first All-American since 1955 kicks the ball out, acting much like Edey does for Purdue (though he's a foot shorter). In that first game against Purdue, Pickett had 18 points in the first half and finished with 26, nine rebounds and eight assists. He is one of the country's best guards and it will likely be up to Brandon Newman and Ethan Morton to deal with him on the block. They have to avoid letting him back them down into the low post as often as they can.
Purdue's defense has done a good job on the whole against Penn State's explosive attack in the two games these teams have played this season. When Penn State has scored, the shots have mostly been difficult – the Nittany Lions have a backcourt full of shot-makers, so they're going to hit some of those. The key for Purdue will be to keep Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk from getting hot from the outside. Either of them can take over a game if a defense pays too much attention to Pickett. On offense, the Boilers will play through Edey until Penn State proves it has an effective means of stopping the big man, who had 32 points and 14 rebounds in the semifinals.
Both of these teams are headed to the NCAA Tournament, but before the afternoon is out, one of them will be cutting the nets at the United Center.