When Purdue plays Minnesota today at Mackey Arena, it will be the first home game for the Boilermakers in 19 days, the team’s longest non-Christmas break stretch without a game in West Lafayette since 1997.
In those nearly three weeks, the Boilermakers have emphatically announced their presence in the national conversation, winning four games against major-conference opponents and rocketing from “others receiving votes” in the AP poll all the way to No. 5.
The Boilermakers have not always been perfect, Matt Painter will be the first to admit, but the 18th-year Purdue coach has liked what he’s seen from his team.
“Our competitive spirit, we’ve played hard,” Painter said. “We’ve been competitive, we’ve been quick to the basketball. That’s so important that we’re fighting to get extra possessions, whether that’s on the offensive glass or off deflections. Our guys have been able to stick with that.”
The Boilermakers (7-0) will try to take that attitude into their Big Ten opener today. Minnesota (4-3) is in its second year under coach Ben Johnson and, after a last-place finish in the Big Ten last season, is off to a somewhat rocky start this year, losing games to DePaul, UNLV and Virginia Tech and winning by one point apiece against California Baptist and Western Michigan.
But the Boilermakers got a lesson in how little records can matter when they faced previously 1-7 Florida State on Wednesday in Tallahassee. Purdue, playing on little sleep after plane trouble prevented them from getting to town until 2:30 a.m. the day of the game, was able to gut out a 79-69 victory and remain unbeaten, but it was not the walkover the Seminoles’ previous performances would have suggested.
“Not really sure how they were 1-7. They were pretty good,” said Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer, a Homestead graduate.
That Purdue was able to win anyway despite the travel issues, despite it being the Boilermakers’ fourth game in a week, all away from home, despite a slow start that saw Florida State lead for much of the first half, gives the Boilermakers confidence they can handle significant adversity.
“It’s huge; we were just able to keep our composure and still do our thing, even when we had a long flight and an early morning,” Purdue guard Braden Smith said. “We were just able to get over that hump and be successful.”
Though its record is less than impressive, Minnesota’s roster is not bereft of talent. The Golden Gophers brought in Minnesota native Dawson Garcia, a 6-foot-11 former top-40 recruit, as a transfer from North Carolina and he’s leading the team with 14.3 points per game. Morehead State transfer Ta’Lon Cooper is dishing seven assists per contest and the Gophers have some lineup versatility, which concerns Painter.
“Their ability to put a big lineup out there and try to get you on the glass and their ability to go smaller and put Dawson Garcia at (center) causes problems,” Painter said. “Either way that they play, (Johnson) just feels it out. He’s played bigger because he’s just trying to get his best players on the court and rightfully so.
“We have to be prepared to have big lineups and we have to be prepared for them to have smaller, skilled lineups, too.”
In their return home, the Boilermakers are hoping to get off to a better start than they have in recent games. In addition to falling behind early against Florida State, they trailed 14-7 last weekend against Duke and Gonzaga, though they won both games.
Purdue does not seem overly concerned with the slow starts, which have included a bevy of bricks on wide-open 3-pointers as opponents key on Boilermakers center Zach Edey in the game’s opening minutes.
“I think we’re fine,” Smith said. “They’re wide-open shots. They didn’t stop us, we’re just missing wide-open shots. They’ll fall.”
A win today would push the Boilermakers to 8-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1992-93 and 1993-94.