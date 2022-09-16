One of the biggest games in recent Purdue football history came in October 2018, when the Boilermakers rolled through previously undefeated, No. 2 Ohio State in a stunning upset behind an electric performance from receiver Rondale Moore.
That night, a high school junior from Harlem, New York, named Sanoussi Kane discovered his future school.
“I didn’t know what Purdue was until that fateful day in October when Rondale went crazy,” Kane said, laughing, last week.
Now a junior, the 6-foot, 205-pound defensive back is a key player for a Purdue defense reeling from the loss of defensive back Jalen Graham, a star coach Jeff Brohm called “our most valuable player on that side of the ball.” Graham, a fourth-year starter and an honorable mention All-Big Ten performer last season, suffered a leg injury in the season opener against Penn State, did not play in Week 2 against Indiana State and will miss “extended” time, Brohm said last Saturday.
The Boilermakers (1-1) take on Syracuse (2-0) at the JMA Wireless Dome – previously the Carrier Dome – on Saturday.
Graham had six tackles and a pass breakup from Purdue’s Star position – a linebacker-safety hybrid – against Penn State after notching 64 tackles, a sack and seven pass breakups last season.
“Jalen is a big part of defense,” Brohm said. “You’re able to play a lot of different personnel sets with him in there because he’s a big, athletic body that can play the run and the pass.
So right now we don’t quite have that type of body, so we’ve got to have a couple different ways to use that position versus teams that spread it out. … That’s the challenge we have right now.”
Enter Kane, who is capable of playing corner – he started there for the Boilermakers against Tennessee’s explosive passing offense in the Music City Bowl in December – and safety. Kane was a backup safety in the opener against Penn State, but with Graham out against the Sycamores, safety Chris Jefferson moved down to star and Kane played safety next to Cam Allen.
On the first play of the game against Indiana State, Kane rushed down from the defensive backfield and delivered a huge hit on running back Tee Hodge, jarring the ball loose. Allen recovered and Purdue never looked back on the way to a 56-0 win. Kane led the Boilers with seven tackles in the victory.
“Sanoussi really loves football,” Brohm said. “He loves to compete. He can hit you. He’ll strike you. … As far as playing football and hitting people and having no fear, he definitely has that. This is somebody who had offseason surgery and really isn’t 100%, but plays his tail off and practices hard every day as well.”
Kane had surgery in April to repair decayed cartilage and a stress fracture in his hip and it was a “close call” whether he’d be able to play against Penn State, he said, but he credited his parents for giving him good genes that allowed him to heal quickly.
When he wasn’t rehabbing, Kane spent much of the offseason in co-defensive coordinator Ron English’s office – for months he was there nearly every day, English said – learning everything about almost every position on the defense. He now has a feel for where each player is going on every play.
“I feel like I’m an extension of coach English when I’m out there,” Kane said.
This week, Kane and the Purdue defense will try to slow down a Syracuse offense that has gained 457 yards per game in its first two contests and features All-American running back Sean Tucker, who last year set the Orange single-season rushing record with 1,496 yards.
“He’s got good instincts, really good the with ball in his hands, he can catch it out of the backfield, he can run it, he’s tough,” Brohm said of Tucker, who is leading Syracuse in rushing and receiving this season. “The experience factor shows up when you watch him play. He just knows how to make a move, make a cut and get yards.”
This matchup has been circled on Kane’s calendar for years. He will have a significant contingent of family – some of whom attend Syracuse – and friends at the game in his home state.
“That’s a game I’ve been waiting for for a long time,” Kane said.
“It’s going to be a fun one. It’s going to be a home field advantage for me.”