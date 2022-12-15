WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski knows Boilermaker football has had success with innovative offensive coaches in the past. Bobinski played a role in furthering that tradition when he hired Jeff Brohm to be the Boilers’ head coach in 2016.
So Bobinski knew there might be some trepidation among the Purdue fanbase about his hire of Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to replace Brohm and be Purdue’s 37th head coach. He set out to assuage those fears at the press conference introducing Walters as head coach Wednesday at Purdue’s Kozuch Football Performance Complex.
“’Defense,’ I know that’s a word here that makes people nervous for God’s sakes, like, ‘We don’t want to play defense,’ ” Bobinski said, laughing.
In his search for a new coach following Brohm’s departure for Louisville last week, Bobinski came to the conclusion finding an innovative coach was more important than finding an offensive-minded one. He believes he has hired such an innovator in Walters, 36, whose cutting-edge defensive philosophy helped transform the Illini into one of the best defenses in the country – they are No. 1 nationally in scoring defense this season, No. 2 in total defense and No. 3 in yards per play surrendered – in just two seasons on the job in Champaign.
Bobinski spoke of Walters as the defensive version of Brohm or Joe Tiller, someone whose schematic ideas will help the Boilermakers punch above their weight.
“As Purdue’s had success in years gone by in football, it’s when we’ve been able to do something distinctive, be innovative in some way,” Bobinski said. “(Walters’ defense) is unique, it is disruptive, it’s his defense. Just as Coach Brohm brought his offense to us, which caused people lots of problems over the last six years, Coach Walters is going to bring his defense, not somebody else’s, not some variation on some other theme, it is his, his unique design.
“He keeps the secret recipe like the formula for Coke in his pocket, he doesn’t share it with anybody else. In fact he mentioned it’s fun to watch other people try to copy it because it doesn’t quite look the same or feel the same.”
Walters talked about his defense only in generalities – “without giving away the secret sauce,” he joked – but insisted the Boilermakers would limit explosive plays, stop the run, confuse and harass the quarterback and generate a lot of turnovers.
The former Illinois and Missouri defensive coordinator would not commit to giving up defensive play-calling duties as head coach.
“I’m not shy in saying I think I’m the best defensive coordinator in the country right now,” said Walters, who was voted defensive coordinator of the year by 247 Sports and coordinator of the year by On3. “I would not relinquish those duties unless I felt comfortable. The defensive side of the ball has to be taken care of. If that’s with me, then that needs to be with me, but if I feel comfortable with the staff we bring in and their abilities to do it at as high a level as I could or better, then I’ll do what’s best for the program.”
Walters’ defense looks much like a 3-4 in its pre-snap formulation, but he does not have an official name for it. Before Purdue faced Illinois in November, Brohm referred to it as a 5-1 and noted the Illini were stacking the line of scrimmage with extra defenders. The former Purdue coach said the first time he noticed Illinois utilizing the scheme was against the Boilermakers in 2021, a game Purdue won 13-9 despite gaining just 4.8 yards per play.
“They mixed it in and it was very effective,” Brohm said. “Then from there, they’ve taken it and it’s almost all they run at this point. They’re that good at it. It presents challenges. It’s going to cause you to have to figure out way to run some. They’re going to load the box and make you throw the football more than you like normally.
“They have a lot of mixtures off of it. ... It helped them upset Penn State (in 2021) and played a lot of other really good teams.”
When Walters got his turn to address assembled Purdue fans and boosters at the football complex Wednesday, however, he made clear he knows offensive firepower is in Purdue’s DNA.
Standing in front of a sign on the wall reading “Cradle of Quarterbacks,” Walters enumerated his history as a high school quarterback – his father played the position at Colorado – dreaming of playing in the Rose Bowl like Drew Brees.
“One thing that will remain the same here, that will not change, is that we will have a cradle of quarterbacks and we will have a den of defensive ends,” said Walters, clad in a charcoal gray suit with a black tie while his young children, Aaron and Cason, looked on in matching Purdue hoodies. “On offense, we will be creative, we will be explosive, both in the air and on the ground.
“We’ll be strategically aggressive and we’re going to put up points on the board and we’re going to put them up in the board in bunches.”
He wants his team’s offense to operate primarily out of 11 (one running, one tight end and three receivers) or 12 (one running back, two tight ends, two receivers) formations and would prefer to have a quarterback who can make plays with his feet, though he expressed skepticism at building an offense entirely around a quarterback’s running ability.
Walters has not yet hired an offensive coordinator for his Purdue staff, but he listed a lack of ego and a high football IQ – some of his baseline expectations for every member of his staff – as important qualities in prospective candidates for the job.
“We’re going to teach these guys football,” Walters said, “not just schematics, but really how to play the game from both sides of the ball so we’re not reacting to things on Saturdays but we’re anticipating things in order to win football games.”