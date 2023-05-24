It’s the question which has dominated Purdue basketball’s offseason: Will reigning consensus national player of the year Zach Edey be back for an encore next year or will he call it a career in West Lafayette and depart for the professional ranks?
The 7-foot-4 Edey did not single-handedly lead Purdue to a Big Ten championship and the program’s first No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed since 1996 last season, but he was certainly the driving force behind all those accomplishments, ranking in the top 25 nationally in scoring (22.3 points per game, sixth in the country), rebounding (12.9, second), blocks (2.1, 18th) and field-goal percentage (60.7%, 21st) and becoming the first player in NCAA history with 750 points, 400 rebounds, 70 blocks and 50 assists in a season.
All of that production did not immediately lead to a flood of NBA interest, as it might have in a different, more post-dominated era, however. Edey’s lack of a demonstrated ability to score from more than a few feet away from the rim and his struggles guarding the pick and roll – he often gets caught in between helping on the ball-handler and defending the lob to the rim – has made him a fringe NBA draft prospect, with most experts projecting him as a second-round pick if he is to get chosen at all.
That leaves Edey with a decision: Return to Purdue and try to improve his stock for next year – and try to avenge the Boilers’ shocking loss to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the NCAA Tournament last year – or get his pro career started now. He has not indicated publicly whether he is leaning one way or another and has emphasized repeatedly he will wait to get as much feedback as possible on his NBA prospects from league scouts and executives before making a choice. He has until Wednesdsay to announce his decision.
“He has a win-win situation,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said at the Mad Anthonys Red Coat Gala in Fort Wayne last week. “He comes back to Purdue, I think it’s a total positive move but it’s also a positive move to go pro, because he’s not going to go pro without some NBA teams really telling him he has a spot with them, how great they think he is and that he can come into the NBA and play. That’s really what he’s looking for. He’s looking for that golden opportunity.”
Edey had his chance to make an impression on NBA decision-makers last week at the NBA Combine in Chicago and he turned heads with a 7-10 1/2 wingspan, an 11-9 1/2 standing reach, a smooth shooting stroke and a relatively quick lane agility drill at which he was faster than Indiana big man Trayce Jackson-Davis and projected first-round guard Kobe Bufkin out of Michigan, among others.
“I think I’ve just shown I can move my feet better than a lot of people think,” Edey told Boiler Upload. “I’ve shown that I’m legit in the size that I’m listed at and the weight that I’m listed at. ... I think I showed in testing drills that I really can move. I can move my feet with a lot of people that have been successful in the NBA at my size and my height.”
Among those Edey listed as players he would pattern his game off of in the NBA were Brook Lopez, Jonas Valanciunas, Ivica Subac, and Steven Adams – in short, big men who hang near the rim, clean the glass, set hard screens and score in significant part through putbacks.
If no team is willing to give Edey an NBA contract and he launches his career on a two-way deal between the NBA and the G League, he would probably lean toward returning to Purdue. If a team gives him a quasi-guarantee he will begin his career on an NBA roster, his decision could come down to financing.
If the big man were to start in the NBA it would very likely be at or near the league minimum – $953,000 this year and expected to rise to around $1.1 million next year – and it would be up to Purdue to at least come close to matching that amount in Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) payment guarantees.
Finding Edey NIL opportunities is somewhat more difficult than it is for most players because as a Canadian in the US on a student visa, which prohibits him from working while in the country. That limits his ability to receive money for signing autographs and other NIL staples.
Still, most NIL tracking websites show Edey earning a little over $800,000 if he returns to Purdue. On3 has him at $827,000, which is sixth among NCAA basketball players and 37th overall among all athletes.
The Boilermakers and Edey’s team are working on getting him a different visa which would make it easier for him to work in the US. Purdue has also scheduled a non-conference game against Alabama in Edey’s home city of Toronto, around which NIL opportunities could be created.
“The money that Purdue is offering is definitely enticing, it’s definitely a factor in my decision,” Edey said at the NBA Combine. “Obviously you want to look after yourself financially and Purdue’s going to help me do that if I was to come back, but at the end of the day, there’s money both ways, so I have to weigh my options and make sure I’m making the best decision.
“(Money) is definitely a factor, but at the end of the day what’s enticing about Purdue is just the people, the coaches the locker room. It’s great, that’s an environment I want to go back to, that’s an environment I really loved last year. And also the opportunity to really win a lot of basketball games next year.”