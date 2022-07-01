Saint Francis men’s basketball will take on Indiana in an exhibition game at Assembly Hall on Nov. 3, the Hoosiers announced Friday.
“(It) will be a great experience for our guys!” Saint Francis coach Chad LaCross texted The Journal Gazette in confirming the matchup.
The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and be available to watch online at BTN+.
It’ll be one of two exhibitions for the Hoosiers, who will take on Saint Francis’ fellow Crossroads League member Marian on Oct. 29 at Assembly Hall.
Saint Francis is coming off a 24-9 season in which it ascended to the No. 1 spot in the NAIA polls after a 10-0 start and reached the opening round final in the NAIA Tournament. Two Cougars, Carroll graduate David Ejah (Honorable Mention) and Antwaan Cushingberry, were named NAIA All-Americans. Both will be back with USF next season.
There is another sizable connection between Saint Francis and Indiana: Cougars guard Brayton Bailey is the son of former Hoosiers All-American Damon Bailey, the leading scorer in the history of Indiana high school basketball.
The Hoosiers released their full nonconference schedule Friday, pairing their exhibition games against Saint Francis and Marian with marquee games against defending national champion Kansas, defending national runner-up North Carolina in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge clash, 2022 NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed Arizona and a Gavitt Games meeting with Xavier and coach Sean Miller, brother of former Hoosiers coach Archie Miller.
“I think it’s important to prepare yourself with high-level competition as much as possible as your team gets ready for a 20-game Big Ten schedule,” second-year Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said in a news release. “When you look at teams like North Carolina, Kansas, Arizona and Xavier, we can expect to be challenged very early. What you are telling recruits is that you can expect to play big time games in front of exceptional atmospheres and in top notch venues by playing at Indiana.”
Indiana will open its regular season with games in Bloomington against Morehead State on Nov. 7 and Bethune Cookman on Nov. 10 before traveling to Cincinnati to take on the Musketeers, who feature former Hoosiers wing Jerome Hunter, on Nov. 18.
Meetings with Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 20 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Little Rock on Nov. 23 at Assembly Hall and Jackson State on Nov. 25 also in Bloomington lead into a three-game stretch against the elite programs on the schedule: North Carolina on Nov. 30 at Assembly Hall, Arizona in Las Vegas on Dec. 10, and Kansas on Dec. 17 at Rupp Arena in Lawrence, Kansas.
Indiana faced Kansas and North Carolina in the same season in 2016-17 and defeated both. It also lost to what was then IPFW that season and eventually missed the NCAA Tournament in coach Tom Crean’s final campaign.
The Hoosiers beat Kansas in the 1940 and 1953 national championship games, beat North Carolina for the 1981 title and lost to Carolina in the 2016 Sweet 16. They have never faced Arizona.
Home games against Elon on Dec. 20 and Kennesaw State on Dec. 23 round out the nonconference schedule.
Note: Purdue announced a Gavitt Games matchup against Marquette on Nov. 15 at Mackey Arena. Broadcast information and tip time will be announced at a later date. Marquette went 19-13 and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season.