Grace men's basketball capped off a torrid finish to its regular season with a 103-69 triumph over Spring Arbor on Saturday in Spring Arbor, Michigan. It was the seventh win in a row for the No. 4 Lancers (25-3, 15-3 Crossroads League), who clinched the first outright Crossroads League crown since the 2011-12 season.
On the women's side, the Lancers finished their regular season with a 69-64 road win over Spring Arbor behind 20 points and 13 rebounds from Kiersten Findley and 13 points and five assists from former Warsaw Tiger Maddie Ryman. The Lancers (20-8, 13-5 Crossroads) won the fourth quarter 26-17, overcoming a 3-point deficit with 3:50 left, to set program records for most regular-season wins and most conference wins. They will be the No. 3 seed in the Crossroads League Tournament.
The Grace men won the league tournament as the No. 5 seed last season and will be the top seed – with home-court advantage throughout – this year after finishing a game ahead of Huntington and Indiana Wesleyan, which each went 14-4 in league play.
Blackhawk Christian product Frankie Davidson led the Lancers with 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the field and 4 for 4 from 3-point range against Spring Arbor and Whitko graduate Brett Sickafoose added 11 points as Grace shot 66% and 10 for 19 from long distance. The win gave the Lancers a program record for conference victories and they will be an automatic qualifier into the NAIA Tournament.
Women
INDIANA TECH 81, LOURDES 66: At the Schaefer Center, the No. 16 Warriors (24-4, 18-2 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) clinched their own outright league title behind 29 points from Kyra Whitaker, who shot 10 of 19 from the floor and 6 for 11 from beyond the arc. Erika Foy added 16 points and 14 rebounds. Tech has won five games in a row and has won the WHAC title five times in the last six seasons and twice in a row.
NORTHERN ILLINOIS 84, BALL STATE 77: In DeKalb, Illinois, the Cardinals (22-5, 12-2 Mid-American Conference) saw their 10-game win streak snapped despite 19 points from Anna Clephane and 14 and eight assists for Ally Becki. Ball State trailed by 14 at halftime, but won the third quarter 23-11 and tied the game early in the fourth period before an 8-0 NIU run gave the Huskies the lead for good. The Cardinals, previously in sole possession of first place in the league, fell into a tie at the top with Bowling Green and Toledo. They face both in the final four games of the regular season.
TRINE 70, ADRIAN 37: At the MTI Center in Angola, the 15th-ranked Thunder (20-5, 14-2 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) won their fifth in a row to clinch a share of the MIAA crown with Hope, the second consecutive year the teams have shared the title. No standings were kept in 2020-21 because of COVID interruptions, but Hope won the 2020 crown and Trine took it in 2019. On Senior Day on Saturday, Makayla Ardis led Trine with 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting and 11 rebounds and Sidney Wagner added 17 points. Warsaw graduate Abby Sanner had six points and five rebounds off the bench. Adrian shot 26% and 4 for 20 from long range.
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 65, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 59: At the Gates Sports Center, the Mastodons (12-16, 9-9 Horizon League) got a career-high 19 points from Audra Emmerson, who went 5 for 8 from long range (the rest of the team was 2 for 13) and five points, two assists and two steals from Homestead product Sylare Starks. PFW went past eight conference victories for the first time since 2010-11 and moved a step closer to securing a first-round bye in the Horizon League Tournament. The top five seeds get byes and PFW is tied for fifth with NKU.
Men
WESTERN MICHIGAN 78, BALL STATE 68: In Kalamazoo, Michigan, the Cardinals (19-8, 10-4 MAC) saw their six-game winning streak end despite 22 points and five rebounds from Jaylin Sellers and 15 points, four rebounds and four assists for Jarron Coleman. Ball State shot 38% and lost to a team which entered the game 2-11 in league play. The Cardinals dropped two games behind league-leader Kent State, which they welcome to Worthen Arena in Muncie on Tuesday.
HUNTINGTON 95, GOSHEN 72: In Goshen, No. 18 Huntington's ninth straight win was not enough to grab a share of the Crossroads League crown, but Zach Goodline scored 23 points on 10-for-15 shooting to help the Foresters (22-6, 14-4) go into the conference tournament boasting the league's longest active win streak. Lane Sparks added 20 points, Huntington North product Hank Pulver had 15 and five assists, Churubusco graduate Landen Jordan chipped in 13, nine rebounds and two blocks and another former Eagle, Jackson Paul, had four points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal off the bench.
SAINT FRANCIS 102, BETHEL 101 (2OT): In Mishawaka, Carroll product Dan McKeeman collected an old-fashioned 3-point play on a layup with six seconds left to push Saint Francis (14-14, 7-11 Crossroads) to a win in its regular-season finale. McKeeman had 25 points on 10-for-18 shooting and went 4 for 10 on 3s. Branden Northern outdid even him with 29 points for the Cougars and Blackhawk Christian product Zane Burke added 15 and five rebounds. Brayton Bailey also had 20 points and Antwaan Cushingberry totaled 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.
INDIANA TECH 90, LOURDES 79: At the Schaefer Center, the No. 6 Warriors (25-3, 18-2 WHAC) won their 10th consecutive game to close out the regular season. Josh Kline led the way with 21 points and former Leo Lion Blake Davison added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Bishop Dwenger graduate Lucas Lehrman chipped in 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks in just 15 minutes off the bench.
TRINE 86, ADRIAN 48: At the MTI Center, No. 24 Trine (22-3, 12-2 MIAA) got 26 points on 11-for-18 shooting and six rebounds from East Noble product Brent Cox and six points and three rebounds from Nate Carbaugh, but fell short of an MIAA crown thanks to Calvin's win over Albion, which left the Knights 13-1 in league play. The Thunder led 48-18 at halftime and shot 58% while out-rebounding Adrian 42-26. Carroll product Ryan Preston scored five points and added two assists and a steal.
VIRGINIA 57, NOTRE DAME 55: In Charlottesville, Virginia, the Irish (10-17, 2-14 ACC) lost their fifth in a row and eight in nine games despite 18 points and eight rebounds from Nate Laszewski. Dane Goodwin, who scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds, missed a potential game-winning 3 at the buzzer and coach Mike Brey fell to 0-7 at Virginia.