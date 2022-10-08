EAST LANSING, Mich. – C.J. Stroud lofted a pass to his left, slightly short of Marvin Harrison Jr. and the son of a former NFL star did the rest.
Harrison made a twisting, leaping catch to snag a football that was near his right cleat for his third touchdown to help Stroud tie a school record with six touchdown passes as No. 3 Ohio State coasted to a 49-20 win over Michigan State on Saturday.
“If they saw my face on camera, I was like, ‘What was that?’ ” coach Ryan Day said. “That was a tremendous catch. We do see things in practice, but that was special.”
The Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) scored on their opening drive for the fifth straight game when Harrison caught his first of three touchdowns.
TreVeyon Henderson ran for 118 yards and a touchdown before limping off the field with an apparent right leg injury in the third quarter.
The Spartans (2-4, 0-3) have lost four straight after winning their first two games this season.
No. 2 GEORGIA 42, AUBURN 10: In Athens, Georgia, Stetson Bennett scrambled 64 yards for a touchdown, Daijun Edwards scored three times on the ground and the Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) ran over the listless Tigers (3-3, 1-2).
No. 7 OKLAHOMA STATE 41, TEXAS TECH 31: In Stillwater, Oklahoma, Spencer Sanders ran for two touchdowns, passed for another and threw for 297 yards, for the Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12).
No. 8 TENNESSEE 40, No. 25 LSU 13: In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Hendon Hooker passed for two touchdowns, Jabari Small ran for 127 yards and two scores as the Volunteers (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) thumped the Tigers (4-2, 2-1) and matched their best start to a season since 2016.
No. 9 MISSISSIPPI 52, VANDERBILT 28: In Nashville, Tennessee, Jaxson Dart threw for a career-high 448 yards and three touchdowns as the Rebels (6-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) earned their first 6-0 start since 2014.
No. 18 UCLA 42, No. 11 UTAH 32: In Pasadena, California, Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 299 yards and four TDs to become the Bruins’ career leader in passing touchdowns and Zach Charbonnet rushed for a career-high 198 yards in the win over the Utes (4-2, 2-1).
Thompson-Robinson also had a rushing score for the Bruins, who are 6-0 overall for the first time since 2005, 3-0 in the Pac-12.
No. 17 TCU 38, No. 19 KANSAS 31: In Lawrence, Kansas, Max Duggan passed for three touchdowns in the second half, the last a 24-yarder to Quinten Johnston with 1:36 left, to lift the Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) to their best start since 2017 and hand the Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1) their first loss.
ARIZONA STATE 45, No. 21 WASHINGTON 38: In Tempe, Arizona, Trenton Bourguet threw for three touchdowns after Emory Jones was injured as the Sun Devils (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) upset the Huskies (4-2, 1-2) to give interim coach Shaun Aguano his first victory.
No. 23 MISSISSIPPI STATE 40, ARKANSAS 17: In Starkville, Mississippi, Will Rogers threw for three touchdowns and broke the Southeastern Conference record for career completions in the win for the Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 SEC).
Rogers was 31 of 48 for 395 yards and broke the record in the first quarter with the 922nd completion of his career, eclipsing the mark set by Georgia’s Aaron Murray in 52 games, Rogers has played in 28 games
No. 24 CINCINNATI 28, SOUTH FLORIDA 24: In Cincinnati, Charles McClelland rushed for a career-high 179 yards and two touchdowns to help the Bearcats (5-1, 2-0 AAC) beat the Bulls and extend the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 30 games.
BALL STATE 17, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 16: In Mount Pleasant, Michigan, Carson Steele ran for 124 yards on 28 carries and Leo graduate Ben VonGunten’s 22-yard field with 12:14 left carried the Cardinals (3-3, 2-1 Mid-American Conference).
Ball State’s defense forced Central Michigan to punt on its next two possessions and a turnover on downs to end it.
Central Michigan fell to 1-5, 0-2.