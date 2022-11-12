ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Blake Corum ran for 162 yards and a touchdown, helping No. 3 Michigan stay undefeated with a 34-3 win over Nebraska on Saturday.
The Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) have won their first 10 games for the first time since 2006, when they closed the regular season as the second-ranked team with a loss to rival and top-ranked Ohio State.
In two weeks, Michigan will play the Buckeyes in Columbus.
Michigan was in control from the start against the Cornhuskers (3-7, 2-5) and opened with a 12-play, 80-yard drive that Corum capped with a 2-yard run for his 18th touchdown.
The Heisman Trophy candidate had 100-plus yards rushing – in the first half – for the seventh straight game and pulled within a game of the school record set by current running backs coach Mike Hart.
No. 5 TENNESSEE 66, MISSOURI 24: At Columbia, Missouri, Hendon Hooker threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score to lead the Volunteers past the Tigers.
The Volunteers (9-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) had trouble containing the Tigers (4-6, 2-5), who rushed for 173 yards, more than any other team against Tennessee this year.
No. 7 LSU 13, ARKANSAS 10: At Fayetteville, Arkansas, Josh Williams ran for 122 yards and a touchdown, Harold Perkins Jr. had four sacks and two forced fumbles, and the defense for the Tigers held the Razorbacks to 249 yards.
The Tigers (8-2, 6-1 SEC) forced and recovered a fumble by Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) on the Razorbacks’ final drive with 1:19 left to clinch it.
Arkansas sacked LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels seven times, limiting the SEC’s top rusher at the position to 10 yards on 19 carries.
No. 10 ALABAMA 30, No. 11 MISSISSIPPI 24: At Oxford, Mississippi, Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes and the Crimson Tide scored on four straight possessions spanning the second and third quarters to rally past the Rebels.
Will Reichard kicked field goals of 23 and 49 yards in the fourth quarter to snap a 24-all tie. Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) secured the win by forcing an incomplete pass into the Tide end zone in the final minute to extend its seven-game winning streak over the Rebels (8-2, 4-2).
No. 12 CLEMSON 31, LOUISVILLE 16: At Louisville, Kentucky, DJ Uiagalelei threw for a touchdown and ran for another and Will Shipley hurdled his way for a 25-yard score as the Tigers won their 39th straight at home.
The Tigers (9-1, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had wrapped up the ACC Atlantic Division a week before their loss at Notre Dame.
But Uiagalelei and the Clemson defense rebounded to improve to 8-0 all time over Louisville (6-4, 3-4).
No. 14 PENN STATE 30, MARYLAND 0: At State College, Pennsylvania, Nick Singleton scored two touchdowns and ran for 113 of his 122 yards in the first half and the Nittany Lions’ defense smothered the Terrapins.
The Nittany Lions (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) beat Maryland for the seventh time in nine games since the Terps (6-4, 3-4) joined the Big Ten in 2014.
VANDERBILT 24, KENTUCKY 21: At Lexington, Kentucky, Mike Wright ran 59 yards for a touchdown and completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard with 32 seconds left as the Commodores snapped a 26-game Southeastern Conference losing streak.