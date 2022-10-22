COLUMBUS, Ohio – Iowa’s top-10 defense could only do so much.
Once Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud found his rhythm in the second half Saturday, the Hawkeyes couldn’t keep a lid on one of the flashiest offenses in the nation.
Stroud threw second-half touchdowns to four different receivers, and the second-ranked Buckeyes capitalized on six Iowa turnovers in a 54-10 thumping.
Tanner McCalister had two interceptions and Tommy Eichenberg had a pick-6 as Ohio State took advantage of an inept Iowa offense to consistently start drives with good field position.
“Unfortunately, we never gave ourselves much of a chance,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
The game wasn’t pretty for the Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) until Stroud and Co. began to click.
“When you play a top-10 defense, it’s not going to be fireworks every series,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “I think the story is about the defense and how well they played,” he added.
Miyan Williams rushed for a first-half touchdown, and Stroud threw to Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming and Mitch Rossi for scores in the second half.
No. 5 CLEMSON 27, No. 14 SYRACUSE 21: At Clemson, South Carolina, freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik rallied the Tigers to their ACC-record-setting 38th straight game at home with two fourth-quarter touchdowns after replacing mistake-prone starter DJ Uiagalelei.
Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns and a career-high 172 yards as the Tigers (8-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their 14th straight overall – but not without a big-time scare from the Orange (6-1, 3-1).
No. 10 OREGON 45, No. 9 UCLA 30: At Eugene, Oregon, Bo Nix threw for 278 yards and five touchdowns and the Ducks handed the Bruins their first loss of the season.
The win extended Oregon’s winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 23 games, matching a school record. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) have won six straight and are the lone remaining undefeated team in Pac-12 play.
The loss snapped a nine-game overall winning streak for the Bruins (6-1, 3-1).
No. 11 OKLAHOMA STATE 41, No. 20 TEXAS 34: At Stillwater, Oklahoma, Spencer Sanders threw for 391 yards and hit Bryson Green with the game-winning touchdown pass with just over three minutes left.
Green had five catches for a career-high 133 yards for Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1 Big 12).
Oklahoma State’s Jason Taylor II intercepted two of Quinn Ewers’ passes, and Kendal Daniels picked off Ewers in the final minute to end the Longhorns’ final threat.
Ewers passed for 319 yards and two touchdowns for Texas (5-3, 3-2), but he went 8 of 25 for 129 yards and two picks in the second half.
No. 21 CINCINNATI 29, SMU 27: At Dallas, Ryan Coe kicked a school-record five field goals, including a season-long 52-yarder and the Bearcats broke up a two-point play in the closing minutes to hold on.
Charles McClelland and Ryan Montgomery scored on runs of 76 yards and 1 yard for the Bearcats (6-1, 3-0 American), who won their 19th in a row against American Athletic Conference opponents.