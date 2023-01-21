Purdue Fort Wayne fifth-year senior Jarred Godfrey set a Mastodons record for games played, appearing in his 142nd career contest, but the Mastodons fell to Northern Kentucky 74-54 Saturday at Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky.
Godfrey’s appearance pushed him past Cam Benford, who set the games played record last season. Godfrey scored eight points, moving within 129 of John Konchar’s program career scoring record, but he was unable to stop the Mastodons (13-8, 5-5 Horizon League) from falling three games behind the league-leading Norse (13-8, 8-2) in the conference standings.
Damian Chong Qui had 10 points and four assists for PFW, which was outscored 45-31 in the second half. Bobby Planutis and Anthony Roberts also scored 10 points for the Mastodons.
Northern Kentucky shot 51% from the field and made 12 3-pointers.
SAINT FRANCIS 80, INDIANA WESLEYAN 70: At the Hutzell Athletic Center, the Cougars (11-10, 4-7 Crossroads League) pulled off the upset of the No. 7 Wildcats, who were previously 10-0 in league play. Blackhawk Christian product Zane Burke had 18 points and Carroll grad Dan McKeeman had 14. Antwaan Cushingberry chipped in 19 points, Evan Lowden had 14 rebounds and South Side product Ashton Johnson added seven points as one of only two Cougar bench players to appear in the game.
INDIANA TECH 61, LAWRENCE TECH 47: At the Schaefer Center, the 11th-ranked Warriors (17-3, 10-2 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) maintained their spot atop the WHAC standings thanks to 16 points from Rog Stein and 10 and six rebounds from Josh Kline. Bishop Dwenger product Lucas Lehrman had seven rebounds and two blocks for the Warriors and Leo’s Blake Davison added five rebounds.
HUNTINGTON 75, GRACE 70: At the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake, Cade Gibbs missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 15 seconds left for the No. 6 Lancers (18-3, 8-3 Crossroads), and the Foresters (15-6, 7-4) pulled the upset behind 28 points from Zach Goodline. Huntington North product Hank Pulver added eight points and four rebounds and Churubusco grad Landen Jordan chipped in five points and seven rebounds.Frankie Davidson, a Blackhawk Christian product, had nine points, eight rebounds and five assists, but the Landers fell to 11-2 at home.
CALVIN 54, TRINE 47: At the MTI Center in Angola, in a matchup of the two best teams in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the No. 16 Thunder (15-2, 5-1 MIAA) saw a nine-game winning streak snapped despite 17 points from Connor Jones. East Noble product Brent Cox had 10 points and five rebounds but went just 3 for 19 from the field as Trine shot 29%. North Side’s Nate Carbaugh and Carroll grad Ryan Preston combined for all eight of Trine’s bench points. No. 21 Calvin (6-0 MIAA) leads the conference outright.
BOSTON COLLEGE 84, NOTRE DAME 72: At Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, the Irish (9-11, 1-8 ACC) rallied from 14 points down to take the lead in the second half but lost their third straight despite a career-high 29 points on 7 for 9 from 3-point range for Nate Laszewski. It was Notre Dame’s first game since coach Mike Brey announced he would step down at the end of the season.
Women
PURDUE 75, MINNESOTA 56: At Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Purdue (13-6, 4-5 Big Ten) led 44-25 at halftime and hit 10 3-pointers. Four of those 3s were from Cassidy Hardin, who scored 14 points. Jayla Smith added 13 points and Jeanae Terry added eight points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Purdue assisted on 21 of its 30 field goals and had a 20-2 advantage in points off turnovers.
BALL STATE 71, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 62: At Worthen Arena in Muncie, Ball State (15-4, 5-1 Mid-American Conference) won for the sixth time in seven games and improved to 9-0 at home, remaining in a tie at the top of the MAC with Bowling Green. Anna Clephane had 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting, while Marie Kiefer added 16 points and eight rebounds and Ball State shot 67% from 2-point range.
INDIANA WESLEYAN 75, SAINT FRANCIS 61: At the Hutzell Center, the Cougars (9-12, 5-6 Crossroads) dropped their fourth straight despite a season-high 18 points from Julia Mantyla and 18 points, 16 rebounds and six assists from Cassidy Crawford. Carroll product Emily Parrett added eight points and six rebounds and another former Charger, Kelli Damman, had five rebounds for Wesleyan.
INDIANA TECH 74, LAWRENCE TECH 46: At the Schaefer Center, the No. 14 Warriors (17-3, 11-1 WHAC) won their sixth straight to maintain their lead in the conference standings. Erika Foy scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Warriorsand Genevieve Decker added 16 points. Carroll grad Laney Steckler had three points and a steal and Bishop Luers product Dori Javins had two points. Homestead’s Julia Huey had four rebounds and two assists for Lawrence Tech.
GRACE 76, HUNTINGTON 65: In Winona Lake, the Lancers (16-5, 9-2 Crossroads) kept pace with conference leaders Indiana Wesleyan and Marian thanks to a 25-11 second quarter and 21 points and 14 rebounds from Karlee Feldman. Warsaw product Maddie Ryman added 17 points and seven assists and fellow former Tiger Kaylee Patton added seven points and four rebounds. Huntington North grad Maddy Robrock had four rebounds and two assists for Huntington (8-12, 3-7), which lost its third straight.