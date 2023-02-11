Hopes for a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular-season title for Trine men's basketball suffered a significant setback Saturday as the No. 21 Thunder fell to 13th-ranked Calvin 67-56 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, despite 19 points from East Noble product Brent Cox on 7-for-13 shooting.
Trine (20-3, 10-2 MIAA) trails Calvin (12-0 in league play) by two games with two games left. The Thunder have lost both matchups with the Knights this season and Saturday permitted the Knights to shoot better than 55% from the field.
Cox added three rebounds, three assists and a steal to his line and North Side product Nate Carbaugh came off the bench to score eight points and notch three steals. Carroll product Ryan Preston had six points and six rebounds for the Thunder.
BALL STATE 93, BOWLING GREEN 72: At Worthen Arena in Muncie, the Cardinals (18-7, 9-3 Mid-American Conference) won their fifth straight and moved within a game of first place in the league. They face first-place Kent State (10-2 in league play) on Feb. 21 in Muncie. Payton Sparks led Ball State with 18 points on 8-for-11 shooting and eight rebounds and Jaylin Sellers added 17 points on 5-for-5 3-point shooting. The Cardinals shot 56% from the field and 12 for 27 from long distance.
VIRGINIA TECH 93, NOTRE DAME 87: At Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Notre Dame (10-15, 2-12 Atlantic Coast Conference) lost for the seventh time in eight games despite a career-high 33 points on 12-for-17 shooting and 6 for 9 from 3-point range for Nate Laszewski, who added eight rebounds. Cormac Ryan scored 17 points and hit five 3-pointers as Notre Dame went 13 for 30 from deep. Virginia Tech shot 57%.
GRACE 79, SAINT FRANCIS 68: At the Hutzell Athletic Center, the No. 4 Lancers (24-3, 14-3 Crossroads League) won their sixth straight to stay in a tie at the top of the conference with Indiana Wesleyan. Elijah Malone led Grace with 20 points and 11 rebounds and Blackhawk Christian product Frankie Davidson added seven points, four rebounds and two blocks.
Saint Francis (13-14, 6-11) lost its third straight and shot just 29% from inside the arc. Carroll product Dan McKeeman had 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals and former Bishop Luers Knight JJ Foster added eight points and two assists. Woodlan freshman Joe Reidy played for the first time since Jan. 18 and had three points and three rebounds. Bishop Dwenger product Beau Jacquay had four points and six rebounds.
HUNTINGTON 87, MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 82: At Platt Arena in Huntington, the 18th-ranked Foresters (21-6, 13-4 Crossroads) stayed within a game of first place with their eighth straight win after going on a 12-2 run in the game's final 3:16. Joel Dyer hit back-to-back 3-pointers to turn an 80-79 deficit into an 85-80 lead. Lane Sparks and Zach Goodline had 21 points apiece for Huntington, while Churubusco product Landen Jordan chipped in 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting, seven rebounds and two blocks. Huntington North graduate Hank Pulver added six points and three rebounds.
INDIANA TECH 80, AQUINAS 74: In Grand Rapids, the No. 6 Warriors (23-3, 16-2 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) won their eighth in a row to maintain their 1 1/2-game lead in the WHAC. Rog Stein led the way with 21 points, Grant Smith added 14 points and five assists and Leo product Blake Davison chipped in nine points and four rebounds.
Women
BALL STATE 61, AKRON 56: In Akron, the Cardinals (21-4, 11-1 MAC) won their ninth in a row to stay tied with Bowling Green atop the MAC despite shooting just 38% and 3 for 21 from 3-point range. Anna Clephane tied a career-high with 26 points and added five assists, five rebounds and three steals. She went 9 of 17 from the field and 8 for 11 at the foul line. The game was tied at 56 with 3:41 left, but Akron went without a field goal for the final 4:30.
SAINT FRANCIS 64, GRACE 54: At the Hutzell Athletic Center, Carroll product Emily Parrett had 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals, Cassidy Crawford added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Saint Francis (13-14, 9-8 Crossroads) upset the visiting Lancers (19-8, 12-5). Former Warsaw Tiger Maddie Ryman led Grace with 16 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals, but went just 6 for 22 from the field and the Lancers shot 33%.
MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 66, HUNTINGTON 59: At Platt Arena, the Foresters (9-18, 4-13 Crossroads) lost their fourth straight despite 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Konnor Gambrell. Huntington North product Maddy Robrock had four points and two assists and former Norwell Knight Logan Rowles had three points and two rebounds off the bench.
INDIANA TECH 57, AQUINAS 50: In Grand Rapids, the 16th-ranked Warriors (22-4, 16-2 WHAC) maintained their one-game lead in the WHAC with their third straight win. Kyra Whitaker led the way with 22 points and Erika Foy added 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting. The rest of Tech's roster combined for five field goals.
TRINE 59, CALVIN 54: In Grand Rapids, the No. 18 Thunder (18-5, 12-2 MIAA) won their third consecutive game to remain tied at the top of the league with Hope. Sidney Wagner led the way with 24 points on 9-for-16 shooting, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Warsaw product Abby Sanner added three points, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal off the bench. Trine trailed by as many as six in the fourth quarter, but Alyssa Argyle made a 3-pointer with 4:34 left to give the visitors a 51-49 lead and they did not trail again.