MUNCIE – Austin Smith scored the go-ahead touchdown on a quarterback keeper midway through the fourth quarter after a big interception by Robert Daniel Jr. and Eastern Michigan held on for a 20-16 victory over Ball State on Saturday.
The loss on homecoming snapped the Cardinals’ three-game winning streak.
Smith’s game-winning 2-yard run came four plays after Daniel intercepted a John Paddock pass, giving Eastern Michigan (5-3, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) a first-and-10 at the Ball State 28-yard line.
Paddock staked Ball State (4-4, 2-2) to a 7-0 lead four seconds into the second quarter when he connected with Carson Steele for an 8-yard touchdown.
The Eagles answered with Bryson Moss’ 4-yard scoring run and a career-long 55-yard field goal by freshman Jesus Gomez on the final play of the quarter to grab a 10-7 lead at halftime.
Leo product Ben VonGunten knotted the score at 10 with a 24-yard field goal. Paddock followed with an 18-yard touchdown toss to freshman Brady Hunt, but the Cardinals’ lead remained 16-10 heading to the final quarter after VonGunten’s point-after kick was blocked.
Gomez added a 38-yard field goal to pull the Eagles within 16-13 with 11:04 left. Smith’s winning score came with 7:23 remaining.
Smith completed 19 of 33 passes for 193 yards for Eastern Michigan. He also led the team with 52 rushing yards on 19 carries.
NO. 5 INDIANA WESLEYAN 44, SAINT FRANCIS 0: In Marion, the Wildcats converted four forced turnovers into 24 points to take the MSFA Mideast League matchup.
The Cougars (3-4, 1-3) were held to 153 yards of offense, with Luke Robertson completing 10 of 21 passes for 63 yards with three interceptions.
ALBION 20, TRINE 19: In Angola, Jack Bush’s touchdown pass just 78 seconds into the second half, his second of the day, held up as the Britons (7-0, 3-0 MIAA) stayed perfect.
Warsaw graduate Colton Wampler went 4 of 5 on field goal tries for Trine (6-2, 2-2), with his 33-yard effort at the 2:48 mark of the third quarter bringing the hosts within 20-19.
BLUFFTON 46, MANCHESTER 44, 5 OT: In North Manchester, the Beavers scored on a two-point conversion in the fifth overtime to secure their first win of the year. The Spartans (1-6, 0-4 HCAC) outgained Bluffton in total yards, 417-316, but needed a 1-yard Jalen Love rushing touchdown with 30 seconds remaining to force overtime.