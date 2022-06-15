The Indiana basketball program received a perfect 1,000 score on its Academic Performance Rating from the NCAA, the Hoosiers announced, meaning during the 2020-21 academic year, all of Indiana’s players remained eligible and on track to graduate. The women’s basketball team was also at 1,000, while the football team posted a 987, easily above the 930 threshold to remain eligible for postseason play.
All 22 of Indiana’s teams are eligible for the postseason next year, as are all 18 of Purdue’s.
The Boilermakers’ men’s basketball team scored a 984. The football team was at 970 and the women’s basketball team at 991.
All 24 of Notre Dame’s teams are also eligible and the Irish football team got a 984. The women’s basketball team got a 995 and men’s basketball team was at 994.
Ball State notched its highest departmentwide score with a 992.