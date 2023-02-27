ANN ARBOR, Michigan – Central Noble graduate Connor Essegian scored a career-high 24 points, but it was not enough for the Wisconsin basketball team at the Crisler Center on Sunday against Michigan.
Kobe Bufkin scored 28 and the Wolverines got 23 from center Hunter Dickinson, including a tying 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation, in a 87-79 win overtime.
Michigan led 35-27 at halftime, but Essegian scored 16 of his points in the second half, including a layup with 3:59 left which knotted the score at 59 and a floater from nine feet with 24 seconds to play which pushed the Badgers in front, 66-65.
Essegian, the 11th-leading scorer in Indiana high school basketball history, went 10 for 21 from the field and added three rebounds. He was just 1 for 8 from 3-point range, but his 3 with 16:35 left gave him 61, setting a Wiconsin freshman record.
The Badgers added two free throws with seven seconds left to make it 68-65 and blocked Bufkin’s potential game-tying shot with 2.1 seconds to play. But the 7-foot-1 Dickinson corralled an inbounds pass in the closing seconds, shook off a defender and fired away from 28 feet to beat the buzzer and send the game to overtime.
There were two ties and three lead changes in the final 2:19, the last tie coming on Dickinson’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
There were two ties and three lead changes early in overtime before Michigan over with 10-0 run.
STANFORD 81, WASHINGTON 69: In Stanford, California, the Huskies (16-14) lost despite 17 points, two rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal from former North Side star Keion Brooks Jr.
Brooks was 4 for 10 from the field and 1 for 2 from 3-point range, while the rest of his team went 3 for 15 from distance. He also made 8 of 8 at the foul line.
Women
WISCONSIN 78, MICHIGAN 70: In Madison, Wisconsin, the No. 12 Wolverines (21-8) were without their top two scorers, DeKalb product Leigha Brown and Laila Phelia and lost to the Badgers (11-19) despite 21 points and five assists from Maddie Nolan.
Brown, who is fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (18.2 points per game) and assists (5.7 per contest) missed “her second of two games due to an internal issue,” Michigan said in a statement.
The Wolverines beat Rutgers 71-53 without her Thursday.